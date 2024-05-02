HT Auto
HomeNew carsBMW carsBMW M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition Front Left Side
1/1

BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,53,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2993 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. BMW M4 Competition mileage is 9.7 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.53 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 Competition Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage9.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all M4 Competition specs and features

About BMW M4 Competition

Latest Update

  • BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched at ₹1.53 crore
  • New BMW M4 Competition Coupe to get more power, a bigger grille. When will it come to India?

    • BMW M4 Competition Alternatives

    Porsche 718

    Porsche 718

    85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    M4 Competitionvs718
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    M4 CompetitionvsF-Type
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe

    Porsche Cayenne Coupe

    1.35 - 1.98 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    M4 CompetitionvsCayenne Coupe

    BMW M4 Competition Variants & Price

    BMW M4 Competition price starts at ₹ 1.53 Cr .

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    M xDrive
    1.53 Cr*
    2993 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    BMW M4 Competition Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCoupe
    Mileage9.7 kmpl
    Engine2993 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Max Speed250
    View all M4 Competition specs and features

    BMW M4 Competition comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    BMW M4 Competition
    		Porsche 718Jaguar F-TypePorsche Cayenne Coupe
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.53 Cr
    ₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr
    ₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr
    ₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    Engine
    2993 cc
    1988-3995 cc
    1997-5000 cc
    2995-3996 cc
    Mileage
    9.7 kmpl
    9.1-13.5 kmpl
    9.1-12.3 kmpl
    8.8-10.7 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    BMW M4 Competition Mileage

    BMW M4 Competition in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M4 Competition's petrol variant is 9.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M4 Competition M xDrive comes with a 59 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    M xDrive
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    9.7 kmpl

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular BMW Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      BMW X7

      1.27 - 1.3 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW XM

      2.6 Cr* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW X1

      45.9 - 52.5 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW Z4

      90.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BMW Cars

    BMW M4 Competition News

    The power output of the BMW M4 Competition M xDrive stands at 528 bhp and 650 Nm.
    BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched at 1.53 crore
    2 May 2024
    The updated BMW M4 Competition Coupe is expected to enter into production in March 2024. (Representational image)
    New BMW M4 Competition Coupe to get more power, a bigger grille. When will it come to India?
    15 Nov 2023
    The special edition BMW M4 Competition Coupe is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds.
    BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at 1.52 crore
    11 Aug 2022
    The BMW M4 Competition Coupe comes powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine.
    BMW M4 Competition launched in India at 1.43 crore
    10 Feb 2022
    Huawei with its fourth joint venture with a Chinese automaker, JAC, aims to surpass established luxury titans like Maybach and Rolls-Royce in terms of luxury and comfort
    Huawei to take on Rolls-Royce and Maybach with ultra-luxury EV venture: Reports
    2 Jun 2024
    View all
     BMW M4 Competition News

    BMW Videos

    Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
    BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
    12 Feb 2024
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
    Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
    7 Jul 2022
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    BMW M4 Competition FAQs

    The BMW M4 Competition offers a competitive mileage of 9.7 kmpl.
    The BMW M4 Competition comes in a single variant which is the M xDrive providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Coupe experience.
    BMW M4 Competition is a 4 Seater Coupe.
    The BMW M4 Competition comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 9.7 kmpl.
    The BMW M4 Competition comes with 2993 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    3.3 - 3.8 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    3.35 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Isuzu V-Cross

    25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    16.75 - 18 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Lexus UX

    Lexus UX

    40 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Altroz Racer

    Tata Altroz Racer

    8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Land Cruiser 250

    Toyota Land Cruiser 250

    1 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Coupe Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    58.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    AMG GLA35 Price in Delhi
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    57.6 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    AMG A35 Limousine Price in Delhi
    BMW M8

    BMW M8

    2.15 - 2.18 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    M8 Price in Delhi
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    4.99 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Huracan STO Price in Delhi
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe

    Porsche Cayenne Coupe

    1.35 - 1.98 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Cayenne Coupe Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Coupe Cars