BMW M4 Competition price starts at ₹ 1.53 Cr .
₹1.53 Cr*
2993 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Model Name
BMW M4 Competition
|Porsche 718
|Jaguar F-Type
|Porsche Cayenne Coupe
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.53 Cr
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
|Engine
2993 cc
1988-3995 cc
1997-5000 cc
2995-3996 cc
|Mileage
9.7 kmpl
9.1-13.5 kmpl
9.1-12.3 kmpl
8.8-10.7 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
BMW M4 Competition in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M4 Competition's petrol variant is 9.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M4 Competition M xDrive comes with a 59 litres fuel tank.
*Ex-showroom price
