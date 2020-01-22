



Performance



Compact SUVs usually have good performance across their segments. The driving dynamics on and off roads are also quite good enough on compact SUVs. Since compact SUVs are lighter than full scale SUVs, they are capable of shifting focus to the finer aspects of driving. Compact SUVs are known to perform exceptionally well on the roads even with full occupancy.



Compact SUV Manufacturers



Brands that make compact SUVs include Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Ford, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, Lincoln, Volvo, Lexus, Buick, Infiniti, Alfa Romeo, and Porsche. Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, and Honda WR-V are common compact SUVs in India.

