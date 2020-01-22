HT Auto
Compact SUVs

Compact SUVs are sports utility vehicles that are smaller than full size SUVs.

Design

Although Compact SUVs are smaller than SUVs in size, they have adequate space for carrying cargo as well as passengers. The considerably high ground clearance allows compact SUVs to rove through harsh terrains.

  • demo

    • Tata Nexon

    Add to Compare
    ₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1199.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  Kia Sonet

    • Kia Sonet

    Add to Compare
    ₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    998.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mahindra XUV300

    Add to Compare
    ₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1197.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Nissan Magnite

    Add to Compare
    ₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    999.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Renault Kiger

    Add to Compare
    ₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    999.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Honda WR-V

    Add to Compare
    ₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1199.0 cc MultipleManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mahindra XUV 400 EV

    Add to Compare
    ₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Tata Nexon EV Prime

    Add to Compare
    ₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Add to Compare
    ₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1197.0 cc PetrolManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mahindra KUV100 NXT

    Add to Compare
    ₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1198.0 cc PetrolManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    Add to Compare
    ₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    1462.0 cc PetrolBoth
  DISCONTINUED
Ford EcoSport

    • Ford EcoSport

    Add to Compare
    ₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    1496.0 cc MultipleBoth

