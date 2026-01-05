Best Simple Energy Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs Simple Energy One Gen 2 ₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs Simple Energy Ultra ₹ 2.35 Lakhs Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs Simple Energy One Gen 2 ₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs

In India, there are 3 Simple Energy Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Simple Energy One Gen 2, Simple Energy Ultra, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Simple Energy One Gen 2. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.