In India, there are 3 Simple Energy Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Simple Energy One Gen 2, Simple Energy Ultra, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Simple Energy One Gen 2. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.5 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Simple Energy Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Simple Energy One Gen 2
|₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs
|Simple Energy Ultra
|₹ 2.35 Lakhs
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Simple Energy One Gen 2
|₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs