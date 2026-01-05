Best Simple Energy Bikes

In India, there are 3 Simple Energy Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Simple Energy One Gen 2, Simple Energy Ultra, Simple Energy OneS Gen 2, Simple Energy One Gen 2. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Simple Energy Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Simple Energy One Gen 2 ₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs
Simple Energy Ultra ₹ 2.35 Lakhs
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 ₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Simple Energy One Gen 2 ₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs

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Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Left View
1/8
FEATURED

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

4.1
125
₹1.5 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
190 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Simple Energy One Gen 2 Front Left View
1/11

Simple Energy One Gen 2

₹1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
5 kWh
Speed
115 kmph
Range
265 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
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Simple Energy Ultra Front Right View
1/7

Simple Energy Ultra

₹2.35 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
6.5 kWh
Speed
115 kmph
Range
400 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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