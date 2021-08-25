Ola S1 vs rivals: Which one to choose

Ola Electric has created quite a ripple in the global electric vehicle market by launching its first-ever electric scooter S1 in India. The Ola S1 was launched on August 15 and the ride-hailing service provider turned into an automaker has garnered a lot of attention with this e-scooter.

The Ola S1 comes with a wide range of segment-first features. The pricing of this electric scooter is impressive at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). Besides driving in a fresh stylish and feature-packed electric scooter, Ola Electric also plans to disrupt the conventional delivery model as well.

The EV maker aims to take the Tesla model in India in terms of vehicle delivery. The company aims to deliver the scooters directly to the buyers' homes. The Ola S1 is competing with rivals such as Ather 450X, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak and TVs iQube. Interestingly, Simple Energy launched its electric scooter Simple One on the same day as Ola S1.

With several electric scooters in the market, the dilemma becomes tougher for buyers. Here are what you should choose.

Ola S1 vs rivals: Price

Ola S1 comes as the most affordable electric scooter among all the five models mentioned above. The S1 is priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), while S1 Pro is priced at ₹129,999 (ex-showroom). The Simple One e-scooter is priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Ather 450X comes available at ₹1.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj Chetak s priced between ₹1.25 and ₹127 lakh (ex-showroom), while TVS iQube is available at ₹1 lakh (on-road, Delhi)

Simple One electric scooter gets a sharp and crafted look.

Ola S1 vs rivals: Design

Design is the first thing a buyer looks at. There is a wide range of high-speed and low-speed electric scooters in the Indian market. However, the majority of them carry very much similar designs - from LED headlamps to the instrument clusters, from front cowl to rear profile. Ola S1 on the other hand has arrived with a completely fresh design, which is very much European.

The Ola S1 is based on AppScooter developed by Etergo, a Netherland based electric scooter maker. The company is known as Dutch Tesla of scooters for its design, innovation and technologies used in AppScooters. Ola S1 too comes in the same line. Its rivals such as Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X and Simple One might have their distinctive design elements, but the Ola S1 truly stands apart in the lot.

Considering this, Ola S1 and S1 Pro can be the right choice for new-age consumers who look for a premium and stylish scooter with a green powertrain.

Bajaj Chetak might be attractive in terms of design with its retro theme, but not appealing in terms of features.

Ola S1 vs rivals: Features

Ola S1 is truly rich in terms of features and technologies compared to its rivals. Ola S1 electric scooter gets a segment-first voice assistant feature. Among other unique features, it gets a brake pad sensor, navigation, cruise control, personalisation options etc.

Considering the fact that young consumers want more connectivity and unique features from their products, these features are certainly capable of attracting buyers. Gone are the days when vehicles meant only a medium of commuting.

The electric scooters from Ola, Ather and Simple use TFT touchscreen displays. TVS iQube too has a large TFT display, but that is controlled via dedicated buttons only. Bajaj Chetak gets a retro-themed round LCD display. It doesn't show the call or SMS alerts, navigation and ride statistics as others do.

Hence, in terms of features, Ola and Simple One are pretty tough competitors to each other.

The TVS iQube handles and performs exactly like a light weighted and easy-going traditional ICE-powered scooter. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dagupta)

Ola S1 vs rivals: Specifications

Ola S1 generates 8.5 kW power output and 58 Nm of torque. The electric scooter gets energy from a 2.98 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The S1 Pro gets power from a 3.97 kWh battery pack. It offers a very impressive 181 km range on a single charge.

Among its rivals, Simple One's electric motor churns out 4.5 kW power and 72 Nm of torque. It gets energy from a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Ather 450X on the other hand is powered by a 6 kW electric motor combined with a 2.61 kWh li-ion battery. It generates 26 Nm of torque. It offers 116 km on a single charge. The Ev maker claims that it can run 236 km on a single charge.

TVS iQube on the other hand gets power from a 2.25 kWh battery pack. The electric motor generates 4.4 kW power and 33 Nm torque. It is claimed to be capable of running 75 km on a single charge.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is powered by a 3 kWh battery pack. The electric motor onboard pumps out 4.08 kW power output and 16 Nm torque. This electric scooter can run 90 km on a single charge.

Overall, these five electric scooters belt out more or less similar power output. However, Simple One generates maximum torque among them. This defines how fast the scooter can accelerate from a standstill position with instant torque output.

Ola S1 vs rivals: What should you buy

The electric scooter segment in India was quite a level playing field for the other players. However, Ola Electric and Simple Energy changed the situation with their unique products. This momentum is expected to continue in the coming days as well.

Considering the pricing, design, power and range capability, Ola S1 and Simple One leave others several kilometres behind. Both these two electric scooters are well capable and well equipped to compete with each other. While shortlisting these two from the lot is easier, choosing one from these two is really tough.