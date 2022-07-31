



The company’s name has been taken from the name of inventor and electrical engineer, Nikola Tesla. In February 2004, Elon Musk invested $6.5 million in the company and became its largest shareholder. Since 2008, he has served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.



Tesla was among the first companies to develop self-driving cars. In 2009, the company began producing cars with its Roadster sports car. In 2012, it launched the Model S sedan. Later in 2015, it launched the Model X SUV. The year 2020 marked the launch of the Model Y Crossover by Tesla. Due to its nag for innovation, the company has seen its sales growing multifold.



In 2021, the sales of Tesla cars was up 87 per cent from the previous year. In the same year, it became only the sixth company to hit the $1 trillion market cap. By June 2021, the company had sold over 1 million electric cars globally.



One of the company's most anticipated model is the Cybertruck. It was unveiled in November 2019 and was planned to be launched by the end of 2022. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the launch may stretch to early 2023. Not only the cars, but Tesla has also been building a network of Supercharger stations across the globe. Tesla cars also have their own navigation software.

Tesla is an American automotive company founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. It is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company is among the largest automakers in the world that manufactures electric cars and trucks. The company also designs the models.