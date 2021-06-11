Home > Auto > Videos > Tesla Model S Plaid, driven by Elon Musk, makes grand debut

Tesla Model S Plaid, driven by Elon Musk, makes grand debut

Updated: 11 Jun 2021, 11:27 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Tesla Model S Plaid was officially launched at an event at the carmaker’s Fremont facility today. CEO Elon Musk himself drove the car to the stage before hosting the launch event. Here is a quick look at how Tesla Model S made its debut.
 

