Additional Features

Two 12 V Sockets And Temperature Controlled Cup Holders Futuristic Displays In HD Resolution Exclusive Trim Package Features Are Wood Trim In The Lower Area of The Doors In The Front And The Rear, Reverse Of The Front Seat Backrests Faced In Wood Trim (Available Selectively), Wood Trim Behind The Rear Bench Seat, Wood Covers On The Rear Air Vents Illuminated Door Sill Panels With MAYBACH Lettering Front And Rear Air Balance package Ambient Lighting With 64 Colours Analogue Clock