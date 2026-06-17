Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Key Specs
- Engine2925 - 2999 cc
- Mileage12-18 kmpl
- Power282 - 375 bhp
- FuelDiesel /Hybrid
- Boot Space550 litres
- Max Torque500 - 600 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2090 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
|Rs. 1.79 CrOnwards
|-
|375 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|-
|550 litres
|5289 mm
|1954 mm
|1503 mm
|-
|BMW 7 Series
|Rs. 1.79 CrOnwards
|-
|281 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|-
|-
|5391 mm
|1950 mm
|1544 mm
|-
|S-Class [2021-2026]VS7 Series
|Audi e-tron GT
|Rs. 1.72 CrOnwards
|-
|637 bhp
|830 Nm
|-
|7
|-
|-
|-
|1964 mm
|1418 mm
|-
|S-Class [2021-2026]VSe-tron GT
|Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
|Rs. 1.95 CrOnwards
|-
|469 bhp
|545 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|-
|280 litres
|4842 mm
|2033 mm
|1458 mm
|6.5 metres
|S-Class [2021-2026]VSAMG C 63 S E-Performance
|BMW M5
|Rs. 1.99 CrOnwards
|717 bhp
|1000 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|128 mm
|530 litres
|4983 mm
|1903 mm
|1469 mm
|6.3 metres
|S-Class [2021-2026]VSM5
|BMW i7
|Rs. 2.05 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|-
|5391 mm
|1950 mm
|1544 mm
|-
|S-Class [2021-2026]VSi7
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|282-375 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|500-600Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2925 - 2999 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Diesel,Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
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