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MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class [2021-2026]

₹1.79 - 1.9 Cr*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Alternatives

BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.79 - 1.82 Cr
S-Class [2021-2026]vs7 Series
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
S-Class [2021-2026]vse-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
S-Class [2021-2026]vsAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
S-Class [2021-2026]vsM5
BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
S-Class [2021-2026]vsi7
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
S-Class [2021-2026]vsA8 L

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2925 - 2999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12-18 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    282 - 375 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel /Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    550 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 - 600 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2090 kg
View All S-Class [2021-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Videos

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Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Variants

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] price starts at ₹ 1.79 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.9 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]'s top variant is S 450 4MATIC.
Filter variants by:
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Diesel
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
2 Variants Available
S-Class [2021-2026] S 350d
₹1.79 Cr*
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
S-Class [2021-2026] S 450 4MATIC
₹1.9 Cr*
2999 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Mercedes-Benz India launches the facelifted S-Class, featuring design updates, advanced technology, and new powertrains, starting at ₹2.20 crore.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Jan 2026
The revamped Mercedes-Benz S-Class features extensive updates in design, technology, and comfort, debuting today.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jan 2026
Mercedes-Benz's upcoming S-Class facelift, debuting January 29, 2026, features extensive updates in design, tech, and comfort.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Dec 2025
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is receiving a facelift before its 2027 successor, featuring a robotaxi debut in Abu Dhabi.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Sept 2025
Mercedes-Maybach introduces the exclusive V12 Edition, celebrating luxury with bespoke design, opulent interiors, and powerful performance.Read Full Story

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with S-Class [2021-2026].
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] image
Rs. 1.79 CrOnwards-375 bhp500 NmAutomatic10-550 litres5289 mm1954 mm1503 mm-
BMW 7 SeriesBMW 7 Series imageRs. 1.79 CrOnwards-281 bhp650 NmAutomatic7--5391 mm1950 mm1544 mm-S-Class [2021-2026]VS7 Series
Audi e-tron GTAudi e-tron GT imageRs. 1.72 CrOnwards-637 bhp830 Nm-7---1964 mm1418 mm-S-Class [2021-2026]VSe-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-PerformanceMercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance imageRs. 1.95 CrOnwards-469 bhp545 NmAutomatic--280 litres4842 mm2033 mm1458 mm6.5 metresS-Class [2021-2026]VSAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW M5BMW M5 imageRs. 1.99 CrOnwards
4.82
717 bhp1000 NmAutomatic7128 mm530 litres4983 mm1903 mm1469 mm6.3 metresS-Class [2021-2026]VSM5
BMW i7BMW i7 imageRs. 2.05 CrOnwards
51
---7--5391 mm1950 mm1544 mm-S-Class [2021-2026]VSi7

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Images

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Image 1
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Image 2
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Image 3
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Image 4
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Image 5
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Image 6

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Colours

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Selenite Grey
Designo Diamond White Bright
High Tech Silver
Onyx Black
Graphite Grey
Selenite grey

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Related News

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is already available for booking across India, through online and offline modes.
Want to buy 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift? Booking and delivery details explained
17 Jun 2026
The updated Mercedes S-Class introduces visible changes in design, technology and powertrain performance.
New Mercedes S-Class Vs Old model: 5 big changes on the updated luxury limousine
16 Jun 2026
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift arrives with a new illuminated grille, redesigned lamps and a Superscreen-based interior.
2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift launched in India at 2.20 crore; Gets 115 km pure EV range
15 Jun 2026
The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is described as the most extensive update within a single generation, with over 2,700 new or revised components introduced as part of the mid-cycle refresh
Mercedes-Benz S-Class: What’s new in the 2027 update
3 Feb 2026
The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is described as the most extensive update within a single generation, with over 2,700 new or revised components introduced as part of the mid-cycle refresh
2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class breaks cover with new V8 engine and tech upgrades
30 Jan 2026
View all
 Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Related News

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Specifications and Features

Max Power282-375 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque500-600Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2925 - 2999 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeDiesel,Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
View all S-Class [2021-2026] specs and features

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