Mercedes-Benz S-Class Specifications

Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,56,60,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 2925.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.57 - 2.19 Cr*
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Specs

Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The S-Class measures 5,289 mm in length, 1,954 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,216 mm.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Specifications and Features

S 450 4MATIC
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.82
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1094
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.1
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
40 / 245 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Independent with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Four-Link with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
35 / 275 R20
Height
1503
Length
5289
Width
1954
Wheelbase
3216
Bootspace
550
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
76
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
14 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Alternatives

BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.7 Cr
S-Class vs 7 Series
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
S-Class vs Quattroporte

Mercedes-Benz S-Class News

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class' price in India ranges between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.69 crores and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.73 crores.
Kiara Advani buys a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S-Class worth 2.69 crores
31 May 2023
The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series gets visual upgrades in the form of new colour schemes for the exterior and interior
Mercedes-Benz unveils the dark Night Series for the Maybach S-Class, GLS & EQS
25 May 2023
Mercedes-Benz's E-Active Body Control system makes the S-Class bounce up and down to get unstuck from deep ruts and sand.
What makes the Mercedes-Benz S-Class dance?
13 Mar 2023
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture wears a dual tone paint theme at exterior.
No car can be as luxurious as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture. Know why
13 Dec 2022
The MBUX Hyperscreen comes with Apple Music's Spatial Audio integrated.
Mercedes-Benz EQ EVs and S-Class get Apple’s Spatial Audio. What does it mean?
18 Oct 2022
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz S-Class price starts at ₹ 1.57 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.19 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz S-Class top variant price is ₹ 2.19 Cr.

S 350d 4MATIC
1.57 Cr*
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
S 400d 4MATIC
2.17 Cr*
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
S 450 4MATIC
2.19 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

