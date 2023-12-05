Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2999 cc
|Mileage
|12.82 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
S-Class is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of S-Class S 450 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.50 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of S 450 4MATIC is 76 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
