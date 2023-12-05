Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC

4 out of 5
2.50 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Mileage12.82 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
S-Class S 450 4MATIC Latest Updates

S-Class is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of S-Class S 450 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.50 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 76
  • BootSpace: 550
    Mileage of S 450 4MATIC is 12.82 kmpl.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC Price

    S 450 4MATIC
    ₹2.50 Crore*On-Road Price
    2999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,19,00,000
    RTO
    22,44,000
    Insurance
    8,75,969
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,50,20,469
    EMI@5,37,787/mo
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    12.82
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    362 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    250
    Engine Type
    3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    1094
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.1
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    Yes
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    40 / 245 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link Independent with Air Springs
    Front Suspension
    Four-Link with Air Springs
    Rear Tyres
    35 / 275 R20
    Length
    5289
    Wheelbase
    3216
    Height
    1503
    Width
    1954
    Bootspace
    550
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    76
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    14 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Audio controls & Cup holder
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Sienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC EMI
    EMI4,84,009 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,25,18,422
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,25,18,422
    Interest Amount
    65,22,101
    Payable Amount
    2,90,40,523

    S 350d 4MATIC
    ₹1.83 Crore*On-Road Price
    2925 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,56,60,000
    RTO
    20,11,500
    Insurance
    6,35,340
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,83,07,340
    EMI@3,93,496/mo
    S 400d 4MATIC
    ₹2.53 Crore*On-Road Price
    2925 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
