In 2026 when choosing among the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
7 Series vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|7 series
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12.61 to 16,55 kmpl
|12 to 18 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-