Best BMW Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price BMW X7 ₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Cr BMW XM ₹ 2.55 Cr BMW X1 ₹ 50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs BMW Z4 ₹ 90.5 - 96.9 Lakhs BMW X5 ₹ 95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr

In India, there are 25 BMW Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BMW X7, BMW XM, BMW X1, BMW Z4, BMW X5. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.