Best BMW Cars

In India, there are 25 BMW Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BMW X7, BMW XM, BMW X1, BMW Z4, BMW X5. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best BMW Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
BMW X7 ₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Cr
BMW XM ₹ 2.55 Cr
BMW X1 ₹ 50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
BMW Z4 ₹ 90.5 - 96.9 Lakhs
BMW X5 ₹ 95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr

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25 New BMW Cars found

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BMW X7 Front Left Side
1/23

BMW X7

3.9
101
₹1.26 - 1.33 Cr
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW XM Front Left Side
1/10

BMW XM

4.0
3
₹2.55 Cr
Engine
4395 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW X1 Front Left Side
1/14

BMW X1

3.8
101
₹50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
Engine
1995 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW Z4 Front View
1/18

BMW Z4

4.3
3
₹90.5 - 96.9 Lakhs
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW X5 Front Left Side
1/11

BMW X5

4.2
191
₹95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW i7 Front Left Side
1/17

BMW i7

5.0
1
₹2.05 - 2.58 Cr
Battery Capacity
101.7 kWh
Speed
250 kmph
Range
625 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW M2 Front Right View
1/18

BMW M2

₹1.02 - 1.66 Cr
Engine
2993 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW iX Front View
1/8

BMW iX

5.0
1
₹1.21 - 1.4 Cr
Battery Capacity
111.5 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
635 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW 7 Series Front Left Side
1/24

BMW 7 Series

₹1.79 - 1.82 Cr
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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BMW X4 Front Left Side
1/25

BMW X4

5.0
1
₹96.2 Lakhs
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW i4 Front Left Side
1/17

BMW i4

4.2
200
₹72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh
Speed
250 kmph
Range
590 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW iX1 Front Left Side
1/25

BMW iX1

4.4
223
₹66.9 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh
Speed
180 kmph
Range
417 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW i5 Front Left Side
1/15

BMW i5

4.0
1
₹1.2 Cr
Battery Capacity
83.9 kWh
Speed
230 kmph
Range
516 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Front Left Side
1/14

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

₹46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Engine
1499 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW M8 Front Left Side
1/10

BMW M8

₹2.44 Cr
Engine
4395 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW 5 Series Front Left Side
1/15

BMW 5 Series

3.7
100
₹75.8 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW M340i Front Left Side
1/12

BMW M340i

4.0
101
₹74.9 Lakhs
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW M5 Front Left Side
1/18

BMW M5

4.5
2
₹1.99 Cr
Engine
4395 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW M4 Competition Front Left Side

BMW M4 Competition

4.5
2
₹1.53 Cr
Engine
2993 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW M4 CS Front Left Side

BMW M4 CS

₹1.89 Cr
Engine
2993 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW M440i Front Right View
1/3

BMW M440i

₹1.09 Cr
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW iX1 LWB Front Left Side
1/15

BMW iX1 LWB

4.0
61
₹49 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh
Speed
180 kmph
Range
531 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW X6 Front Left View
1/14

BMW X6

₹1.78 Cr
Engine
4395 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW X3 Front Left Side
1/25

BMW X3

4.4
90
₹72.5 - 75 Lakhs
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW 3 Series LWB Front Left Side
1/22

BMW 3 Series LWB

5.0
3
₹60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming BMW Car

BMW M3 Front Left Side
1/14
UPCOMING

BMW M3

4.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹65 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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