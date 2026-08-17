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BMW X4

₹96.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW X4 Price:

BMW X4 is priced at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW X4?

The BMW X4 is available in 1 variant - xDrive M40i.

What are the BMW X4 colour options?

BMW X4 comes in two colour options: M Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW X4?

BMW X4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW X4?

BMW X4 rivals are BMW X5, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW M2, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe.

What is the mileage of BMW X4?

BMW X4 comes with a mileage of 10.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of BMW X4?

BMW X4 offers a 5 Seater configuration.

BMW X4 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    355 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All X4 SpecsView specs icon

BMW X4 Variants

BMW X4 price starts at ₹ 96.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
X4 xDrive M40i
₹96.2 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW X4 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
The article compares performance cars like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Skoda Octavia RS, MG Cyberster, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna Turbo as alternatives to SUVs, emphasizing their unique features, practicality, and performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
BMW Group India achieved record sales in H1 2026, driven by strong demand for electric vehicles, long-wheelbase models, and Sports Activity Vehicles, along with product expansion.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jun 2026
Can existing cars run on E30 fuel? What BMW India chief said…
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
The article reviews various SUVs in India, detailing their engine options, performance, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on EU cars pressure the auto industry, prompting urgent trade negotiations between the US and EU.Read Full Story

BMW X4 Visual Comparison

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BMW X4 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW X4
BMW X4 image
Rs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
51
355 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV6--4754 mm1927 mm1620 mm6.05 metres
BMW X5BMW X5 imageRs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
4.5191
282 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6-650 litres4922 mm2004 mm1745 mm6.3 metresX4VSX5
Land Rover Range Rover VelarLand Rover Range Rover Velar imageRs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
4.72
201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6196 mm673 litres4797 mm2041 mm1683 mm5.8 metresX4VSRange Rover Velar
Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE imageRs. 99 LakhsOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9215 mm630 litres4924 mm2157 mm1795 mm5.9 metresX4VSGLE
Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC imageRs. 77 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV9-620 L4716 mm1890 mm1640 mm-X4VSGLC
BMW M2BMW M2 imageRs. 1.02 CrOnwards-473bhp600NmManual, AutomaticCoupe-123 mm-4587 mm 1887 mm1395 mm11.9 metresX4VSM2

BMW X4 Images

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BMW X4 Image 2
BMW X4 Image 3
BMW X4 Image 4
BMW X4 Image 5
BMW X4 Image 6

BMW X4 Colours

BMW X4 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

M Brooklyn Grey Metallic
Black Sapphire
M brooklyn grey metallic

BMW X4 Alternatives

BMW X5

BMW X5

95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr
X4vsX5
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

87.9 Lakhs Onwards
X4vsRange Rover Velar
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr
X4vsGLE
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

77 Lakhs Onwards
X4vsGLC
BMW M2

BMW M2

1.02 - 1.66 Cr
X4vsM2
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

1.1 Cr
X4vsAMG GLC43 Coupe

BMW X4 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

Perfectly Priced with Amazing Features
The BMW X4 is a truly dashing SUV and one of the best cars in its segment. BMW offers an excellent service experience, which adds to the overall ownership satisfaction. Its looks are simply killer—especially the headlights, which instantly grab attention. The ground clearance is impressive, making it suitable for all kinds of roads. The car is loaded with features, including a 360-degree camera, a large touchscreen display, and comfortable seats for both front and rear passengers. Handling remains excellent, even at high speeds, giving the driver great confidence
By: Saksham Sharma (Jan 28, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

BMW X4 Related News

German auto giant BMW has launched the first ever X4 M40i SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW X4 M40i SUV with hybrid power launched in India. Check price, features and other details
26 Oct 2023
The German auto giant has introduced the X4 M40i SUV with a 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid technology.
BMW X4 M40i SUV to make India debut on this date. Check features, specifications and expected price
20 Oct 2023
The new generation BMW X2 compact SUV looks bigger like the X4 as it intends to replace the latter.
BMW designed the new-gen X2 SUV to make it look like an X4 on purpose. Here's why
13 Oct 2023
Chery iCaurV23 Design Patent
Chery iCAUR V23 design patent filed in India ahead of JSW launch
17 Aug 2026
Mr Tapan Ghosh, CEO - VinFast Asia
Tapan Ghosh takes on CEO role at VinFast Asia
17 Aug 2026
5 SUVs I would take on a month-long road trip around India
5 SUVs I would take on a month-long road trip around India
17 Aug 2026
Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.70 lakh
Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition launched in India at 26.70 lakh
17 Aug 2026
Land Rover Defender Dakar unveiled at Monterey Car Week
Land Rover Defender Dakar unveiled at Monterey Car Week, limited-run road-legal iteration of Dakar-winning D7X-R
17 Aug 2026
View all
 BMW X4 Related News

BMW X4 Specifications and Features

Max Power 355 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage 10.4 kmpl
Engine2998 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all X4 specs and features

BMW X4 Mileage

BMW X4 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW X4's petrol variant is 10.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X4 xDrive M40i comes with a litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
xDrive M40i
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.4 kmpl

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