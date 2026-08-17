BMW X4 Key Specs
- Engine2998 cc
- Mileage10.4 kmpl
- Power355 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque500 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
BMW X4 is priced at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW X4 is available in 1 variant - xDrive M40i.
BMW X4 comes in two colour options: M Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire.
BMW X4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
BMW X4 rivals are BMW X5, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW M2, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe.
BMW X4 comes with a mileage of 10.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
BMW X4 offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW X4
|Rs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
|355 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4754 mm
|1927 mm
|1620 mm
|6.05 metres
|BMW X5
|Rs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|650 litres
|4922 mm
|2004 mm
|1745 mm
|6.3 metres
|X4VSX5
|Land Rover Range Rover Velar
|Rs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|196 mm
|673 litres
|4797 mm
|2041 mm
|1683 mm
|5.8 metres
|X4VSRange Rover Velar
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|Rs. 99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|215 mm
|630 litres
|4924 mm
|2157 mm
|1795 mm
|5.9 metres
|X4VSGLE
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Rs. 77 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|620 L
|4716 mm
|1890 mm
|1640 mm
|-
|X4VSGLC
|BMW M2
|Rs. 1.02 CrOnwards
|-
|473bhp
|600Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|123 mm
|-
|4587 mm
|1887 mm
|1395 mm
|11.9 metres
|X4VSM2
BMW X4 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|355 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|500 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|10.4 kmpl
|Engine
|2998 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
BMW X4 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW X4's petrol variant is 10.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X4 xDrive M40i comes with a litres fuel tank.
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