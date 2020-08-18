Electric Adjustable Seats
Front & Rear
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
M Door Sill Finishers, M Driver Footrest and M Specific Pedals BMW Individual Headliner Anthracite Exclusive Interior Trim Finishers In Aluminium Rhombicle With Highlight Trim Finishers In Pearl Chrome, Other Trims Available Car key With Exclusive M Designation M Specific Floor Mats In Velour Loading Sill Of The Luggage Compartment In Stainless Steel Floor Mats In Velour Interior Rear-View Mirror With Automatic Anti-Dazzle Function Sport Seats For Driver and Front Passenger Smokers package Fine-Wood Trim 'Fineline' Cove With Highlight Trim Finisher Pearl Chrome
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Servotronic Steering Assist, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Parking Assistant, Camera and Ultrasound-Based Parking Assistance System, Wireless Charging, Brake Energy Regeneration, Head Airbags Front and Rear, BMW Condition Based Service (Intelligent Maintenance System), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electric Parking Brake With Auto Hold Function, Run-Flat Tyres With Reinforced Side Walls, Side-Impact Protection, Warning Triangle With First-Aid Kit, Dynamic Braking Lights, Emergency Spare Wheel
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
M Sport X Exterior Package With Side Skirts, Wheel Arch Trim and Rear Apron With Diffuser Insert In Frozen Grey M Aerodynamics Package With Front Apron In Body Colour 19"" M Light Alloy Wheels Double-Spoke Style M Sport Suspension BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line M Designation On The Sides Exterior Mirror Caps In Body Colour M Sport Brake Tailpipe Trim Strip In High-Gloss Chrome Accent Lighting With Turn Indicators, Low and High Beam In LED Technology High Beam Assist BMW Display Key With LCD Colour Display and Touch Control Panel Acoustic Comfort Glazing Mood Lighting additionally with Welcome Light Carpet Active Air Stream Kidney Grille Intelligent Light Weight Construction with 50:50 load Distribution
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
3 Zone