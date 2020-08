Additional Features

Front and Rear Interior LED Lamps Illuminated Cup Holders Illuminated Entry Removable / Rechargable Interior Light Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Under Seat Lighting 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 12-Volt Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet Active Noise Control System Auto-Diing Rearview Mirror w / Microphone Automatic - Diing Exterior Passenger Mirror Cargo Trim Panel with Storage Net Driver's Auto-Diing Exterior Mirror Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Exterior Temperature and Compass Display Full-Length Floor Console Heated Steering Wheel Instrument Cluster with Performance Display Screen Leather-Wrapped Instrument Panel and Centre Armrest Luxury Door Trim Panel Luxury Front / Rear Floor Mats with Logo Memory Driver Seat, Mirror and Radio Passenger Assist Handles Power Accessory Delay Power Door Locks Power Front Windows w/ 1-Touch Up and Down Feature Power Dual Pane Sunroof Power Tilt / Telescope Steering Column SRT® Brushed Aluminum Pedals Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Levers Tip Start 60 / 40 Split Rear Folding Seat 8-Way Power Driver / Passenger Seats with Memory Driver / Passenger Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust Heated Front Seats Heated ond-Row Seats Leather-Tried Perforated Seats Ventilated Front Seats