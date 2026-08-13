Jeep Grand Cherokee Key Specs
- Engine1995 cc
- Mileage7.2 kmpl
- Power268 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque400 Nm
- Drive Train4
- Kerb Weight2097 kg
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the brand’s flagship SUV offering in India and has been positioned as a premium choice within the luxury SUV segment. Introduced to the market in November 2022, the fifth-generation of the Grand Cherokee brings together Jeep’s traditional focus on off-road strength with a more refined and technology-driven interior. With variants like the Limited (O) 4x4 AT and the Signature Edition, the SUV has been tailored to meet the expectations of buyers seeking a blend of ruggedness, advanced features, and a commanding presence on the road.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee price in India starts at ₹67.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and the SUV is available in two variants. The Limited (O) 4x4 AT is positioned at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the recently introduced Signature Edition has been launched at ₹69.04 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).
The Jeep Grand Cherokee was officially launched in India on November 17, 2022. The SUV continues to be available across Jeep dealerships nationwide, and the introduction of the Signature Edition in June 2025 has refreshed the model range.
The Grand Cherokee is currently offered in two variants in India, namely the Limited (O) 4x4 AT and the Signature Edition. While both trims share the same mechanical foundations, the Signature Edition has been positioned as a special version to commemorate the model’s ongoing appeal. The colour options included are: Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Rocky Mountain, and Velvet Red.
The Grand Cherokee delivers around 7-11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
At the core of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Power is distributed to all four wheels through Jeep’s QUADRATRAC 4x4 system, ensuring the SUV retains the brand’s hallmark off-road character. With a water-wading depth of 533 mm and a ground clearance of 215 mm, the Grand Cherokee demonstrates its readiness to handle a variety of terrain conditions, from city roads to rugged paths.
Inside, the SUV has been equipped with a suite of modern features designed to enhance the ownership experience. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear entertainment screens, leather upholstery for a premium feel, and a 19-speaker sound system that underscores its focus on in-cabin luxury. The addition of 4G connectivity ensures that occupants remain connected and entertained, blending functionality with premium appeal.
At present, Jeep is not offering any specific schemes but interested buyers are recommended to check with the nearest dealership for exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Customers may also avail seasonal offers or partner bank incentives, subject to dealership availability.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee rivals other luxury SUVs in its category, competing against the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5 in the Indian market.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|Rs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|4914 mm
|1979 mm
|1792 mm
|-
|Jeep Wrangler
|Rs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards
|-
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|4
|237 mm
|897 litres
|4867 mm
|1931 mm
|1864 mm
|-
|Grand CherokeeVSWrangler
|BMW X3
|Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1920 mm
|1660 mm
|-
|Grand CherokeeVSX3
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|Rs. 64.86 LakhsOnwards
|247 bhp
|365 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|-
|4371 mm
|1996 mm
|1649 mm
|-
|Grand CherokeeVSRange Rover Evoque
|Volvo XC60
|Rs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|247 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|483 litres
|4708 mm
|1902 mm
|1655 mm
|5.7 metres
|Grand CherokeeVSXC60
|Audi Q5
|Rs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
|261 bhp
|370 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|520 litres
|4682 mm mm
|1893 mm
|1655 mm
|-
|Grand CherokeeVSQ5
Jeep Grand Cherokee is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Jeep Grand Cherokee shines in off-road capability, luxury, and comfort for families, despite high fuel consumption and servicing costs, along with a need for better braking performance.
|Max Power
|268 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|400 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine
|1995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|289 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
Jeep Grand Cherokee in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Jeep Grand Cherokee's petrol variant is 7.2 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT comes with a 87 litres fuel tank.
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