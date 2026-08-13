Jeep Grand Cherokee: Overview

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the brand’s flagship SUV offering in India and has been positioned as a premium choice within the luxury SUV segment. Introduced to the market in November 2022, the fifth-generation of the Grand Cherokee brings together Jeep’s traditional focus on off-road strength with a more refined and technology-driven interior. With variants like the Limited (O) 4x4 AT and the Signature Edition, the SUV has been tailored to meet the expectations of buyers seeking a blend of ruggedness, advanced features, and a commanding presence on the road.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Price

The Jeep Grand Cherokee price in India starts at ₹67.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and the SUV is available in two variants. The Limited (O) 4x4 AT is positioned at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the recently introduced Signature Edition has been launched at ₹69.04 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Launch Date

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was officially launched in India on November 17, 2022. The SUV continues to be available across Jeep dealerships nationwide, and the introduction of the Signature Edition in June 2025 has refreshed the model range.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Variants & Colour Options

The Grand Cherokee is currently offered in two variants in India, namely the Limited (O) 4x4 AT and the Signature Edition. While both trims share the same mechanical foundations, the Signature Edition has been positioned as a special version to commemorate the model’s ongoing appeal. The colour options included are: Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Rocky Mountain, and Velvet Red.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Mileage

The Grand Cherokee delivers around 7-11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Specs & Features

At the core of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Power is distributed to all four wheels through Jeep’s QUADRATRAC 4x4 system, ensuring the SUV retains the brand’s hallmark off-road character. With a water-wading depth of 533 mm and a ground clearance of 215 mm, the Grand Cherokee demonstrates its readiness to handle a variety of terrain conditions, from city roads to rugged paths.

Inside, the SUV has been equipped with a suite of modern features designed to enhance the ownership experience. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear entertainment screens, leather upholstery for a premium feel, and a 19-speaker sound system that underscores its focus on in-cabin luxury. The addition of 4G connectivity ensures that occupants remain connected and entertained, blending functionality with premium appeal.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Offers & Deals

At present, Jeep is not offering any specific schemes but interested buyers are recommended to check with the nearest dealership for exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Customers may also avail seasonal offers or partner bank incentives, subject to dealership availability.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Rivals

The Jeep Grand Cherokee rivals other luxury SUVs in its category, competing against the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5 in the Indian market.