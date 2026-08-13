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JEEP Grand Cherokee

₹67.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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Jeep Grand Cherokee: Overview

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the brand’s flagship SUV offering in India and has been positioned as a premium choice within the luxury SUV segment. Introduced to the market in November 2022, the fifth-generation of the Grand Cherokee brings together Jeep’s traditional focus on off-road strength with a more refined and technology-driven interior. With variants like the Limited (O) 4x4 AT and the Signature Edition, the SUV has been tailored to meet the expectations of buyers seeking a blend of ruggedness, advanced features, and a commanding presence on the road.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Price

The Jeep Grand Cherokee price in India starts at 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and the SUV is available in two variants. The Limited (O) 4x4 AT is positioned at 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the recently introduced Signature Edition has been launched at 69.04 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Launch Date

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was officially launched in India on November 17, 2022. The SUV continues to be available across Jeep dealerships nationwide, and the introduction of the Signature Edition in June 2025 has refreshed the model range.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Variants & Colour Options

The Grand Cherokee is currently offered in two variants in India, namely the Limited (O) 4x4 AT and the Signature Edition. While both trims share the same mechanical foundations, the Signature Edition has been positioned as a special version to commemorate the model’s ongoing appeal. The colour options included are: Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Rocky Mountain, and Velvet Red.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Mileage

The Grand Cherokee delivers around 7-11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Specs & Features

At the core of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Power is distributed to all four wheels through Jeep’s QUADRATRAC 4x4 system, ensuring the SUV retains the brand’s hallmark off-road character. With a water-wading depth of 533 mm and a ground clearance of 215 mm, the Grand Cherokee demonstrates its readiness to handle a variety of terrain conditions, from city roads to rugged paths.

Inside, the SUV has been equipped with a suite of modern features designed to enhance the ownership experience. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear entertainment screens, leather upholstery for a premium feel, and a 19-speaker sound system that underscores its focus on in-cabin luxury. The addition of 4G connectivity ensures that occupants remain connected and entertained, blending functionality with premium appeal.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Offers & Deals

At present, Jeep is not offering any specific schemes but interested buyers are recommended to check with the nearest dealership for exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Customers may also avail seasonal offers or partner bank incentives, subject to dealership availability.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Rivals

The Jeep Grand Cherokee rivals other luxury SUVs in its category, competing against the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5 in the Indian market.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1995 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    7.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    268 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    400 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2097 kg
View All Grand Cherokee SpecsView specs icon

Jeep Grand Cherokee Videos

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Jeep Grand Cherokee Variants

Jeep Grand Cherokee price starts at ₹ 67.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 67.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jeep Grand Cherokee comes in 2 variants. Jeep Grand Cherokee's top variant is Signature Edition.
2 Variants Available
Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹67.5 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Grand Cherokee Signature Edition
₹67.5 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Jeep Grand Cherokee Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Aug 2026
Jeep launched the 2027 Grand Cherokee with new variants, engine options, updated features, and expanded color choices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
The Indian Government's draft CAFE-III norms propose stricter fuel efficiency and carbon emission standards, recognizing biofuels and introducing compliance incentives and credits for automakers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq offer practical, efficient, and tech-loaded SUV options under ₹15 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 May 2026
The story highlights underrated SUVs, including the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep, MG Gloster, VW Tayron R-Line, and Isuzu MU-X.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
The article highlights advanced luxury electric sedans, featuring cutting-edge technology and unique interior designs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, BYD, MG, and Hyundai.Read Full Story

Jeep Grand Cherokee Visual Comparison

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Jeep Grand Cherokee comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee image
Rs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
4.799
268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV8--4914 mm1979 mm1792 mm-
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-Grand CherokeeVSWrangler
BMW X3BMW X3 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.590
255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV6--4755 mm1920 mm1660 mm-Grand CherokeeVSX3
Land Rover Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover Range Rover Evoque imageRs. 64.86 LakhsOnwards
4.32
247 bhp365 NmAutomaticSUV7--4371 mm1996 mm1649 mm-Grand CherokeeVSRange Rover Evoque
Volvo XC60Volvo XC60 imageRs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards-247 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-483 litres4708 mm1902 mm1655 mm5.7 metresGrand CherokeeVSXC60
Audi Q5Audi Q5 imageRs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
52
261 bhp370 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres4682 mm mm1893 mm1655 mm-Grand CherokeeVSQ5

Jeep Grand Cherokee Images

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Jeep Grand Cherokee Colours

Jeep Grand Cherokee is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Rocky Mountain
Bright White
Diamond Black Crystal
Velvet Red
Rocky mountain

Jeep Grand Cherokee Alternatives

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
Grand CherokeevsWrangler
BMW X3

BMW X3

72.5 - 75 Lakhs
Grand CherokeevsX3
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Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
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Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.86 Lakhs Onwards
Grand CherokeevsRange Rover Evoque
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
Grand CherokeevsXC60
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
Grand CherokeevsQ5

Jeep Grand Cherokee User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.7Features
5Safety
4.7Design
4.3Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Jeep Grand Cherokee User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The Jeep Grand Cherokee shines in off-road capability, luxury, and comfort for families, despite high fuel consumption and servicing costs, along with a need for better braking performance.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconTop-notch safety features
  • check circle iconLuxurious interior and comfort
  • check circle iconExcellent off-road capabilities
  • check circle iconImpressive engine performance
  • check circle iconGreat family-friendly features

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPoor fuel efficiency
  • warning iconHigh servicing costs
  • warning iconComplicated touchscreen UI
  • warning iconNeeds better brakes
  • warning iconBulky size for urban driving
High maintenance
Insurance and service costs are very high. Jeep Grand Cherokee is a luxury car so be prepared for high bills.
By: Sneha R (Apr 24, 2026)
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Solid 4wd system
Switched to sand mode and it crossed the dunes easily. Jeep Grand Cherokee is a true offroader at heart.
By: Rishi S (Apr 24, 2026)
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Very luxurious
Soft touch materials everywhere. Jeep Grand Cherokee feels very premium and high quality from inside.
By: Kavita B (Apr 24, 2026)
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Best in class
Better than Fortuner or Gloster. Jeep Grand Cherokee is in a different league altogether. Truly a premium SUV.
By: Ajay V (Apr 24, 2026)
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Easy steering
Steering is very light and easy for city use. Jeep Grand Cherokee doesn't feel heavy at all while driving.
By: Mohan L (Apr 24, 2026)
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Jeep Grand Cherokee Related News

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been unveiled with an all-new turbo-petrol engine and refreshed design elements
2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee unveiled with new turbo engine: India launch on the table?
29 Oct 2025
The American carmaker is offering discounts on the Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Compass models in July.
Jeep India offers benefits of up to 3.90 lakh on Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee SUVs
8 Jul 2025
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition now gets added to the list of other editions of the SUV.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition: Take a look at 5 key highlights of this special edition SUV
13 Jun 2025
The all new Signature Edition of the Grand Cherokee gets additional features.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition launched in India at 69.04 lakh
12 Jun 2025
Jeep India posted a new teaser for the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition on its social media page.
Jeep teases new Grand Cherokee Signature Edition. Check out what's new on the upcoming SUV
11 Jun 2025
View all
 Jeep Grand Cherokee Related News

Jeep Grand Cherokee Specifications and Features

Max Power268 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque400 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage7.2 kmpl
Engine1995 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed289 kmph
SunroofYes
View all Grand Cherokee specs and features

Jeep Grand Cherokee Mileage

Jeep Grand Cherokee in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Jeep Grand Cherokee's petrol variant is 7.2 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT comes with a 87 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
7.2 kmpl

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