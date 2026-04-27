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Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs GLC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand cherokee Glc
BrandJeepMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 67.5 Lakhs₹ 77 Lakhs
Mileage7.2 kmpl14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹67.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Grand Cherokee Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5200 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
266 / 50 R20235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)-
Rear Tyres
266 / 50 R20235 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
87 litres62 litres
Length
4914 mm4716 mm
Wheelbase
2964 mm2888 mm
Height
1792 mm1640 mm
Kerb Weight
2097 kg-
Width
1979 mm1890 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAutomatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
OptionalAluminium
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
All-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticHands-Free
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
9-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
NoAdaptive
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
AllFront (Cooled)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24990,20,383
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00077,00,000
RTO
7,04,0009,91,500
Insurance
2,91,7493,28,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,93,883
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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