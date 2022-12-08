Watch: India-bound Mercedes GLC SUV score five-star rating at Euro NCAP
The new generation GLC sailed through adult and child protection tests to secure highest safety rating at Euro NCAP. Mercedes Benz is expected to drive in the new GLC to India some time next year.
First Published Date: 08 Dec 2022, 11:31 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz GLC Euro NCAP
