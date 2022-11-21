Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?

Jeep India has lunched the 2022 Grand Cherokee SUV, which is its most advanced as well as most expensive model in the country. It takes a straight aim at SUVs from carmakers like Mercedes, Audi, BMW and Volvo in India. Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep India, explains what he expects Grand Cherokee to deliver.

By: HT Auto Desk

