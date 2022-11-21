Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
Jeep India has lunched the 2022 Grand Cherokee SUV, which is its most advanced as well as most expensive model in the country. It takes a straight aim at SUVs from carmakers like Mercedes, Audi, BMW and Volvo in India. Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep India, explains what he expects Grand Cherokee to deliver.
Similar CarsFind more Cars
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 17:00 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS