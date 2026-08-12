Mercedes-Benz GLC: Styled for the suave

The updates on the exterior of the 2023 Mercedes GLC are few but some are quite significant in lending the vehicle a cosmetically different visual appeal from the preceding model.

The face continues to be dominated by a large radiator grille with the Mercedes tri-star logo placed prominently at the center once again. What is new though is that the sleek LED headlight units now merge into this radiator grille while the under guard towards the bottom has been finished in chrome.

From the side, the new GLC has been stretched in length - by 60 mm to 4,716 mm, which has resulted in the wheelbase increasing by 15 mm to 2,888 mm now. Visually, the stretch isn't quite as noticeable as the new alloy design on the 19-inch wheel. The styling of the five-spoke alloys is quite sporty, lending the model a fresh appeal.

Towards the rear, the GLC gets LED tail lights which get a three-dimensional visual effect and under guard in chrome and a powered tailgate. Overall, the GLC continues to be an extremely smart looking vehicle which ought to appeal to both the sophisticated as well as enthusiastic buyer who priorities visual appeal. But the updates aren't quite enough to instantly underline that this here is the newer GLC.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the latest Mercedes GLC.

The updates on the inside aren't quite radical either but Mercedes appears to be tinkering with the idea of not mending what's not broken. And as far as the cabin of the GLC is concerned, it remains typically upmarket and spacious.

The new GLC comes in three upholstery colour options - Sienna Brown, Black and Macchiato Beige. The unit for this review sported the Macchiato Beige hue. But while colours are meant more for aesthetics, there is a lot of tech-based highlights that would keep the driver and occupants mighty pleased.

The 11.9-inch vertically-oriented screen has been carried forward and its positioning, resolution and touch interface remains the best in the market. Interestingly though, the new GLC is the first in the Mercedes portfolio to get the updated MBUX: NTG7 telematics. And the most significant highlight here is that instead of depending on the rather shoddy navigation system of the vehicle itself, one can make use of wireless Android Auto and/or Apple CarPlay. What's also new here is that the screen puts out feed from not just the 360-degree camera but has a unique under-bonnet feed when the off-road mode is engaged, clearly showing the terrain and if any stones and rocks may pose a threat.

The feed from what's under the bonnet of the GLC is a great way to see and navigate through offroad terrain.

The feature list also packs in a mammoth sunroof, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, an all-digital driver display, three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, electronically-adjustable front two seats and a powerful air-purification system with two-stage purification. The air quality figures are put on the center console.

A closer look at the cabin of the GLC with its Macchiato Beige shade.

Space and seat cushioning is what a connoisseur of luxury vehicles would come expecting from a GLC. The passengers at the back get rear AC vents and a central arm rest adds to the comfort factor. Large windows, complete with manual shades, further elevate the experience of being inside the vehicle. But much like on most luxury vehicles in the market at present, the middle seat space is a compromise because the center console juts back and there is a mammoth floor hump.

The new Mercedes GLC now offers a larger boot space while the split-folding rear seats continue to offer a plethora of options for even more cargo area.