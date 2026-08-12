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MERCEDES-BENZ GLC

₹77 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Price:

Mercedes-Benz GLC is priced between Rs. 77 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz GLC?

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is available in 2 variants - 300 4MATIC, 220d 4MATIC.

What are the Mercedes-Benz GLC colour options?

Mercedes-Benz GLC comes in four colour options: Polar White With Black Roof, Nautic Blue, Mojave Silver, Obsidian Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz GLC?

Mercedes-Benz GLC comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1993-1999 cc, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz GLC?

Mercedes-Benz GLC rivals are BMW X3, Jeep Wrangler, Audi Q5 Facelift, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jaguar F-Pace, Audi Q5.

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz GLC?

Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with a mileage of 19.47 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz GLC?

Mercedes-Benz GLC offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1993 - 1999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.72-19.47 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    194 - 255 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    620 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    400 - 440 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All GLC SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz GLC Videos

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Introduction
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Introduction

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Exterior
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Exterior

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Interior
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Interior

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Mercedes Me
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Mercedes Me

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Drive
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Drive

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Conclusion
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Conclusion

Mercedes-Benz GLC Variants

Mercedes-Benz GLC price starts at ₹ 77 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 77 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLC comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLC's top variant is 220d 4MATIC.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
2 Variants Available
GLC 300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GLC 220d 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
Mercedes-Benz India introduces AI-powered vehicle scanner for inspections, launches Service Select for older cars, and opens a new service facility in Mumbai.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jul 2026
Mercedes-Benz India will continue introducing plug-in hybrids, despite limited policy support, to bridge the gap towards full electrification.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jun 2026
The story outlines various SUVs manufactured in India, detailing their engine options, power outputs, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
The Indian automotive market is shaped significantly by government policies, influencing consumer choices and vehicle designs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz warns that prolonged Middle Eastern conflict may lead to supply shortages, impacting profits amid fierce Chinese competition.Read Full Story

Mercedes-Benz GLC Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz GLC comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC image
Rs. 77 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV9-620 L4716 mm1890 mm1640 mm-
BMW X3BMW X3 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.590
255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV6--4755 mm1920 mm1660 mm-GLCVSX3
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-GLCVSWrangler
Jeep Grand CherokeeJeep Grand Cherokee imageRs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
4.799
268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV8--4914 mm1979 mm1792 mm-GLCVSGrand Cherokee
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace imageRs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metresGLCVSF-Pace
Audi Q5Audi Q5 imageRs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
52
261 bhp370 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres4682 mm mm1893 mm1655 mm-GLCVSQ5

Mercedes-Benz GLC Expert Review

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

Just how important the GLC SUV is for Mercedes-Benz is highlighted by the fact that the Germans have sold more than 26 lakh units of the model the world over since 2016. Just how important the GLC SUV is for Mercedes-Benz India is showcased by the fact that around 13,000 units have been sold in around seven past years. Popularity defines sales numbers and vice-versa but there is no guarantee that the momentum will continue in a world where competition is always hot. As such, the updated Mercedes GLC comes in and comes in hot with the promise of bettering the beast.

In the product portfolio, the GLC sits between GLA and the GLS, and that's quite a sweet spot to be in. The competition isn't massively intense with the likes of BMW X5, Audi Q3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport competing for attention with the Mercedes GLS. So does the GLS, an SUV that has always punched big, once again step out to deliver the knockout blow?

Here is the first-drive review of the updated 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC:

Mercedes-Benz GLC: Styled for the suave

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The updates on the exterior of the 2023 Mercedes GLC are few but some are quite significant in lending the vehicle a cosmetically different visual appeal from the preceding model.

The face continues to be dominated by a large radiator grille with the Mercedes tri-star logo placed prominently at the center once again. What is new though is that the sleek LED headlight units now merge into this radiator grille while the under guard towards the bottom has been finished in chrome.

From the side, the new GLC has been stretched in length - by 60 mm to 4,716 mm, which has resulted in the wheelbase increasing by 15 mm to 2,888 mm now. Visually, the stretch isn't quite as noticeable as the new alloy design on the 19-inch wheel. The styling of the five-spoke alloys is quite sporty, lending the model a fresh appeal.

Towards the rear, the GLC gets LED tail lights which get a three-dimensional visual effect and under guard in chrome and a powered tailgate. Overall, the GLC continues to be an extremely smart looking vehicle which ought to appeal to both the sophisticated as well as enthusiastic buyer who priorities visual appeal. But the updates aren't quite enough to instantly underline that this here is the newer GLC.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: Cutting-edge cabin

A look at the dashboard layout inside the latest Mercedes GLC.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the latest Mercedes GLC.

The updates on the inside aren't quite radical either but Mercedes appears to be tinkering with the idea of not mending what's not broken. And as far as the cabin of the GLC is concerned, it remains typically upmarket and spacious.

The new GLC comes in three upholstery colour options - Sienna Brown, Black and Macchiato Beige. The unit for this review sported the Macchiato Beige hue. But while colours are meant more for aesthetics, there is a lot of tech-based highlights that would keep the driver and occupants mighty pleased.

The 11.9-inch vertically-oriented screen has been carried forward and its positioning, resolution and touch interface remains the best in the market. Interestingly though, the new GLC is the first in the Mercedes portfolio to get the updated MBUX: NTG7 telematics. And the most significant highlight here is that instead of depending on the rather shoddy navigation system of the vehicle itself, one can make use of wireless Android Auto and/or Apple CarPlay. What's also new here is that the screen puts out feed from not just the 360-degree camera but has a unique under-bonnet feed when the off-road mode is engaged, clearly showing the terrain and if any stones and rocks may pose a threat.

The feed from what's under the bonnet of the GLC is a great way to see and navigate through offroad terrain.
The feed from what's under the bonnet of the GLC is a great way to see and navigate through offroad terrain.

The feature list also packs in a mammoth sunroof, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, an all-digital driver display, three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, electronically-adjustable front two seats and a powerful air-purification system with two-stage purification. The air quality figures are put on the center console.

A closer look at the cabin of the GLC with its Macchiato Beige shade.
A closer look at the cabin of the GLC with its Macchiato Beige shade.

Space and seat cushioning is what a connoisseur of luxury vehicles would come expecting from a GLC. The passengers at the back get rear AC vents and a central arm rest adds to the comfort factor. Large windows, complete with manual shades, further elevate the experience of being inside the vehicle. But much like on most luxury vehicles in the market at present, the middle seat space is a compromise because the center console juts back and there is a mammoth floor hump.

The new Mercedes GLC now offers a larger boot space while the split-folding rear seats continue to offer a plethora of options for even more cargo area.
The new Mercedes GLC now offers a larger boot space while the split-folding rear seats continue to offer a plethora of options for even more cargo area.

Overall, the GLC cabin continues to blend luxury with a lot of tech-based features to offer a pleasing space for both busy city commutes as well as leisurely highway journeys. It isn't exactly designed to wow existing owners of high-end luxury vehicles but still has enough appeal to be to their liking.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: The delight is in the drive

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Mercedes GLC puts out 258 hp and offers up to 600 Nm of torque in its petrol version.
Mercedes GLC puts out 258 hp and offers up to 600 Nm of torque in its petrol version.

The biggest strength of the Mercedes GLC has been is in how mature yet spirited it is to drive. While a fair share of GLC buyers would task their favoured chauffeur to ferry them around, here is an SUV that deserves to be driven than be driven in.

Mercedes is offering the updated SUV as GLC 300 4MATIC (petrol) and GLC 220d 4MATIC. This review covers the former which is quicker to the triple-digit mark at 6.2 seconds compared to eight seconds it takes the diesel model. The GLC isn't meant for sprints but there is enough power here still to put a smile on the face of the casual enthusiast.

Mercedes GLC 300 4MATIC claims to have a fuel efficiency of 14.72 kmpl.
Mercedes GLC 300 4MATIC claims to have a fuel efficiency of 14.72 kmpl.

The GLC continues to be offered in multiple drive modes but one does not need to necessarily engage ‘Sport’ mode even on open highway stretches to get dollops of pulling and pushing power. The other aspect where the GLC continues to excel is in the quality of the drive and ride. The suspension set up continues to soak in much of what Indian roads would offer in the form of challenges and the solid control over NVH levels provide a pleasant cocoon for occupants regardless of the hullabaloo outside. The petrol engine does have some uncharacteristic noise - and that's a bit of a downer, but this is restricted to the outside and none of it creeps into the cabin even when the SUV is being pushed hard.

The GLC also comes with a 48V Integrated Starter Generator tech which pushes up its power and torque figures marginally. It also helps the vehicle, according to claims made by Mercedes, enhance mileage while lowering emissions when compared to figures from before.

A precise steering and a tireless 9G Tronic gearbox lend the GLC a superb drive appeal.
A precise steering and a tireless 9G Tronic gearbox lend the GLC a superb drive appeal.

And the fact that both variants of the Mercedes GLC are now capable of solid off-roading is another great highlight although this review did not focus on this aspect in detail. The GLC, however, was driven on some seriously patchy stretches and it came out absolutely unscathed.

Overall, the updated GLC remains an eager SUV but also one that goes about its daily chores with arrogant ease. It has a reassuring drive trait for most parts but can be a fun machine each time the pedal is pressed aggressively.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: Verdict

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The updates on the latest GLC aren't elaborate or extravagant or even extensive. Whether it is the change on the outside or the cabin layout or even the drive traits, the GLC is a familiar machine still. But that's just it, isn't it? For a well-engineered and smart-looking SUV, the boundaries need not be stretched much just for the sake of it.

For existing admirers of Mercedes brand, the GLC is still a very compelling option but will it mesmerise one and all with its list of updates? Time will tell.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Images

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Mercedes-Benz GLC Image 6

Mercedes-Benz GLC Colours

Mercedes-Benz GLC is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Polar White With Black Roof
Nautic Blue
Mojave Silver
Obsidian Black
Polar white with black roof

Mercedes-Benz GLC Alternatives

BMW X3

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Audi Q5 Facelift

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Jeep Grand Cherokee

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Jaguar F-Pace

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GLCvsF-Pace
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
GLCvsQ5

Mercedes-Benz GLC Related News

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the China-specific electric GLC L at Auto China 2026 with five-seat and six-seat configurations.
Mercedes launches BMW iX3 LWB rival GLC L in China. Will it come to India?
27 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch the GLC L EV in China, and has yet to reveal any plan to bring it to the Indian market.
Why Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV could be a highly successful electric car in India? An analysis
27 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is expected to enter the market sometime in 2026, as a successor to the EQC.
New design grille to 39-inch MBUX Hyperscreen: Key 6 exciting features of Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
9 Sept 2025
Featuring advanced AI, a 713 km range, and a luxurious interior, it aims to enhance sales and compete with rivals like BMW and Tesla.
Mercedes-Benz GLC EV debuts at IAA Mobility, promises over 700 km range
8 Sept 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
View all
 Mercedes-Benz GLC Related News

Mercedes-Benz GLC Specifications and Features

Max Power194-255 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque400-440 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage19.47 kmpl
Engine1993-1999 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
Max Speed219-240 km
View all GLC specs and features

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