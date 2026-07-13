Latest Updates on Jaguar F-Pace

The Jaguar F-Pace has emerged as a significant player in the luxury SUV segment, captivating enthusiasts and practical drivers alike. As Jaguar gears up for the future with electrification, the F-Pace continues to deliver excellent performance as the sole offering from the brand. This is a five-seater luxury SUV that is priced from ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in both petrol and diesel variants. With its combination of powerful engine options and sophisticated design elements, the F-Pace remains a favourite among luxury SUV lovers. The Tata Motors Group-owned Jaguar will phase out the F-Pace and is bidding farewell to the nameplate with two special editions.

Jaguar F-Pace Price

The Jaguar F-Pace is available in India at a competitive price of ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing positions the F-Pace as a high-end luxury SUV with premium features and strong performance.

Jaguar F-Pace Launch Date

The Jaguar F-Pace was officially launched in the Indian market in 2021. This is currently the only car on sale from the brand and it is a five-seater luxury SUV that offers both petrol and diesel powertrains mated to an AWD system. It is known for its dynamic performance and luxurious cabin and was last updated in December 2022 with new features and more range in the mild-hybrid diesel mill.

Jaguar F-Pace Variants

The Jaguar F-Pace is offered in one single trim option with two powertrain options. The F-Pace R-Dynamic S trim is available at ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom) with four colour options: Fuji White, Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, and Portofino Blue.

Jaguar F-Pace Design and Exterior

The Jaguar F-Pace’s sleek profile is complemented by elegantly sculpted LED quad headlights featuring the signature ‘Double J’ daytime running lights. Distinctive features such as the freshly designed bumpers, larger front grille, and side fenders adorned with the Leaper emblem enhance the visual allure of the F-Pace. The rear end was updated with slimline lights that emphasise the vehicle's modern styling. Moreover, the choice of new colourways provides further personalisation options, allowing owners to express their unique tastes.

Jaguar F-Pace Interior

The F-Pace brings a luxurious cabin and a broad range of tech and combines sharp aesthetics with high-quality materials. The centre console integrates the 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen that houses the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. This advanced interface is designed to deliver swift accessibility and improved user experience. There is also a wireless device charging feature. The interior designs feature fine stitching and premium finishes, which contribute to a refined atmosphere. Additionally, the F-Pace incorporates features like four-zone climate control and a panoramic roof, enriching its luxurious ambience. The abundance of cabin space ensures comfort for all passengers, marking the F-Pace as a great option for both daily commutes and long journeys.

Jaguar F-Pace Engine Options

The F-Pace R-Dynamic S trim can be had with either a 2.0-litre mild hybrid diesel engine or a 2.0-litre petrol unit. The diesel mill makes 201 bhp and 430 Nm of torque while the petrol engine makes 246 bhp and 365 Nm of torque.

Jaguar F-Pace Fuel Efficiency

Fuel economy figures for the Jaguar F-Pace will differ according to the engine option. The mileage provided by the mild-hybrid diesel mill hovers between around 19.3 kmpl. The mileage of the petrol unit is approximately 12.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures will vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the Jaguar F-Pace, which is evident not only from its robust build quality but also from its comprehensive suite of safety features. The F-Pace has received commendable safety ratings and incorporates advanced technologies to protect its occupants. Key safety features include autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system that enhances visibility during manoeuvres. Furthermore, Jaguar’s commitment to safety extends to integrating high-strength materials in the chassis and easily accessible emergency features throughout the cabin.