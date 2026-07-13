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JAGUAR F-Pace

₹72.9 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on Jaguar F-Pace

The Jaguar F-Pace has emerged as a significant player in the luxury SUV segment, captivating enthusiasts and practical drivers alike. As Jaguar gears up for the future with electrification, the F-Pace continues to deliver excellent performance as the sole offering from the brand. This is a five-seater luxury SUV that is priced from 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in both petrol and diesel variants. With its combination of powerful engine options and sophisticated design elements, the F-Pace remains a favourite among luxury SUV lovers. The Tata Motors Group-owned Jaguar will phase out the F-Pace and is bidding farewell to the nameplate with two special editions. 

Jaguar F-Pace Price

The Jaguar F-Pace is available in India at a competitive price of 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing positions the F-Pace as a high-end luxury SUV with premium features and strong performance. 

Jaguar F-Pace Launch Date

The Jaguar F-Pace was officially launched in the Indian market in 2021. This is currently the only car on sale from the brand and it is a five-seater luxury SUV that offers both petrol and diesel powertrains mated to an AWD system. It is known for its dynamic performance and luxurious cabin and was last updated in December 2022 with new features and more range in the mild-hybrid diesel mill. 

Jaguar F-Pace Variants

The Jaguar F-Pace is offered in one single trim option with two powertrain options. The F-Pace R-Dynamic S trim is available at 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom) with four colour options: Fuji White, Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, and Portofino Blue.  

Jaguar F-Pace Design and Exterior

The Jaguar F-Pace’s sleek profile is complemented by elegantly sculpted LED quad headlights featuring the signature ‘Double J’ daytime running lights. Distinctive features such as the freshly designed bumpers, larger front grille, and side fenders adorned with the Leaper emblem enhance the visual allure of the F-Pace. The rear end was updated with slimline lights that emphasise the vehicle's modern styling. Moreover, the choice of new colourways provides further personalisation options, allowing owners to express their unique tastes.

Jaguar F-Pace Interior

The F-Pace brings a luxurious cabin and a broad range of tech and combines sharp aesthetics with high-quality materials. The centre console integrates the 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen that houses the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. This advanced interface is designed to deliver swift accessibility and improved user experience. There is also a wireless device charging feature. The interior designs feature fine stitching and premium finishes, which contribute to a refined atmosphere. Additionally, the F-Pace incorporates features like four-zone climate control and a panoramic roof, enriching its luxurious ambience. The abundance of cabin space ensures comfort for all passengers, marking the F-Pace as a great option for both daily commutes and long journeys.

Jaguar F-Pace Engine Options

The F-Pace R-Dynamic S trim can be had with either a 2.0-litre mild hybrid diesel engine or a 2.0-litre petrol unit. The diesel mill makes 201 bhp and 430 Nm of torque while the petrol engine makes 246 bhp and 365 Nm of torque.

Jaguar F-Pace Fuel Efficiency

Fuel economy figures for the Jaguar F-Pace will differ according to the engine option. The mileage provided by the mild-hybrid diesel mill hovers between around 19.3 kmpl. The mileage of the petrol unit is approximately 12.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures will vary depending on road conditions and driving style. 

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the Jaguar F-Pace, which is evident not only from its robust build quality but also from its comprehensive suite of safety features. The F-Pace has received commendable safety ratings and incorporates advanced technologies to protect its occupants. Key safety features include autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system that enhances visibility during manoeuvres. Furthermore, Jaguar’s commitment to safety extends to integrating high-strength materials in the chassis and easily accessible emergency features throughout the cabin.

Jaguar F-Pace Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1997 - 1998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.9 - 19.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    201 - 247 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    365 - 430 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All F-Pace SpecsView specs icon

Jaguar F-Pace Videos

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Jaguar F-Pace Variants

Jaguar F-Pace price starts at ₹ 72.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 72.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jaguar F-Pace comes in 2 variants. Jaguar F-Pace's top variant is 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol.
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Diesel
Petrol
Automatic
2 Variants Available
F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.9 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol
₹72.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Jaguar F-Pace Latest Updates

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Jaguar F-Pace Visual Comparison

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Jaguar F-Pace comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace image
Rs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metres
Land Rover Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover Range Rover Evoque imageRs. 64.86 LakhsOnwards
4.32
247 bhp365 NmAutomaticSUV7--4371 mm1996 mm1649 mm-F-PaceVSRange Rover Evoque
BMW X3BMW X3 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.590
255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV6--4755 mm1920 mm1660 mm-F-PaceVSX3
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-F-PaceVSWrangler
Audi Q5Audi Q5 imageRs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
52
261 bhp370 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres4682 mm mm1893 mm1655 mm-F-PaceVSQ5
Volvo XC60Volvo XC60 imageRs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards-247 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-483 litres4708 mm1902 mm1655 mm5.7 metresF-PaceVSXC60

Jaguar F-Pace Images

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Jaguar F-Pace Colours

Jaguar F-Pace is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Portimao Blue
Fuji White
Eiger Grey
Santorini Black
Portimao blue

Jaguar F-Pace Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

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F-PacevsWrangler
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

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F-PacevsQ5
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
F-PacevsXC60

Jaguar F-Pace Related News

The final Jaguar F-Pace rolls off the Solihull assembly line, marking the end of the brand’s internal combustion era
Jaguar F-Pace production ends as brand closes chapter on 90-year-long ICE era
23 Dec 2025
Jaguar is working on the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and SVR 575 Edition, which will mark the end of the ICE-powered luxury SUV.
Jaguar F-Pace to say goodbye with two new special editions
26 May 2024
Jaguar F-Pace is available in the single R-Dynamic variant with petrol and diesel engine options
Jaguar F-Pace SUV and F-Type get more expensive in India. Check out new prices
19 Aug 2023
The new Jaguar F-Pace comes with slight changes at exterior and a host of updates inside the cabin.
Jaguar F-Pace gets simplified trims, PHEV model gets more range
15 Dec 2022
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 will be built in a limited number of 394 units only.
Jaguar launches F-Pace SVR limited edition, influenced by racing heritage
29 Jun 2022
View all
 Jaguar F-Pace Related News

Jaguar F-Pace Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power201-247 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque365-430 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage19.3 kmpl
Engine1997 - 1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
Max Speed210-217 kmph
View all F-Pace specs and features

Jaguar F-Pace Mileage

Jaguar F-Pace in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Jaguar F-Pace's petrol variant is 12.9 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
19.3 kmpl

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