and William Walmsley, under the name Swallow Sidecar Company. The company was renamed S.S. Cars Limited not long after. The SS Jaguar, a sports saloon was introduced in 1935, with the SS Jaguar 100, an open-top two-passenger sports automobile. S.S. Cars was renamed Jaguar Cars Limited in 1945 after another name change. Jaguar built a name for itself in the sports vehicle market, as well as in international motorsports, with models like the Jaguar XK120 and Jaguar E-TYPE. In the 1951 and 1953 Le Mans 24-Hour Races, the marque came out on top.Jaguar Cars was purchased by British Motor Holdings Limited in 1965, and the company later amalgamated with Rover producer Leyland Motor Corporation Limited to form British Leyland Motor Corporation. In 1975, the British Leyland Motor Corporation was nationalised due to financial difficulties. In 1984, Jaguar was once again its own company. Jaguar was purchased by Ford in 1999, while Land Rover was purchased by Ford in 2000. In 2008, Tata Motors acquired both brands.The Jaguar F-Pace 2021 is the company's most recent model in India. The R-Dynamic S model of the Jaguar F-Pace has two additional colour options for the SUV: Mars Red and Siena Tan. The company has also introduced a next-generation turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine in addition to the petrol engine. Jaguar Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Jaguar Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Jaguar F-Pace ₹ 69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr Jaguar XE ₹ 46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs Jaguar I-Pace ₹ 1.06 - 1.12 Cr Jaguar Epace ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Jaguar XF ₹ 55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs Jaguar F-Type ₹ 97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr

Jaguar is a British luxury automobile manufacturer owned by Tata Motors, one of the world's major automakers. Tata Motors bought Jaguar Cars and Land Rover in 2008. In 2013, the two brands merged to form Jaguar Land Rover Limited.The Jaguar brand was founded in 1922 in Blackpool, England, by William Lyons