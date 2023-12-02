Jaguar Land Rover announces Holiday Service Camp with special offers, Chauffeur training program

Jaguar Land Rover has announced its new Holiday Service Camp for customers that will be held between December 4-9, 2023. The service camps will be held at the company's authorised dealerships and include offers on branded goods, accessories, value-added services and a new Chauffeur Training Program.

Under the Holiday Service Camp, customers can bring in their Jaguar or Land Rover vehicles for a comprehensive 32-point electronic vehicle health check-up. The service technicians will also check the brakes, wipers, tyres and fluids, as well as the battery health.

Speaking about the service campaign, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Amidst the excitement of the holiday season, ensuring your vehicle is in top condition becomes paramount. Our holiday service camps offer more than just convenience; they're a lifeline for a smooth and worry-free journey. From ensuring safety on winter roads to maintaining peak performance for those memorable road trips, investing in our tailored services guarantees complete peace of mind."

The more interesting addition is the specially curated Chauffeur Training Program that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance, the company said in a statement. Customers wanting to avail of any of the services will have to schedule an appointment with their respective service centres. Do note that the chauffeur training program will be available in select cities across the country. JLR has 25 dealerships across 21 cities in India

