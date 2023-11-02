HT Auto
Tata Avinya series electric SUVs to be underpinned by JLR's EMA platform

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that its future electric cars will be underpinned by the Jaguar Land Rover's Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. The Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover Plc (JLR), both 100 per cent subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the licensing of JLR’s modular platform. Under this agreement, the Tata Avinya series of premium electric vehicles will use the JLR's modular architecture.

Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya concept was first showcased to the world in 2022 previewing a future premium EV from the homegrown automaker.
The homegrown auto manufacturer has further stated that JLR's EMA platform will underpin the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover pure electric mid-sized SUVs for the international markets. These electric SUVs will start launching from 2025 onwards. On the other hand, the Tata Avinya EVs too will use the same architecture.

The JLR's EMA platform is claimed to offer the upcoming series of electric vehicles significantly greater interior space and comfort along with advanced electrical and electronic architecture, connectivity, software and over-the-air software update capability. Tata Motors has further claimed that the EMA will have a highly integrated propulsion system including cell-to-pack battery technology, battery management and a charging system that will ensure world-class vehicle efficiency and range.

