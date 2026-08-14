The 2026 BYD Atto 3 stands out as a prominent contender in India's premium electric SUV segment. Grounded on BYD's dedicated e-Platform 3.0 and powered by the ultra-safe LFP Blade Battery technology, the Atto 3 delivers an ideal combination of long-range efficiency, distinctive styling, and high-tech cabin features. Designed to cater to urban commutes as well as long-distance highway travel, it offers an engaging electric driving experience.

2026 BYD Atto 3 Price in India and Variant Breakdown

The 2026 BYD Atto 3 is available in three distinct variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. The lineup allows buyers to choose between different battery capacities, feature configurations, and price brackets.

Ex-Showroom Price List and Range Options

Variant Name Battery Capacity Claimed Range (ARAI) Peak Power Ex-Showroom Price BYD Atto 3 Dynamic 49.92 kWh 468 km 201 bhp ₹24.99 Lakh BYD Atto 3 Premium 60.48 kWh 521 km 201 bhp ₹30.35 Lakh BYD Atto 3 Superior 60.48 kWh 521 km 201 bhp ₹34.49 Lakh

Variant Insight: The Premium trim serves as a sweet spot in the lineup, providing the larger 60.48 kWh battery pack, full Level-2 ADAS safety technology, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated seats without requiring the price step-up to the top-tier Superior trim.

Battery Performance, Power Output, and Charging Capabilities

At the core of the 2026 Atto 3 is BYD's proprietary Blade Battery, famous for passing stringent safety evaluations, including the nail-penetration test. Mounted in a flat floor layout as part of the e-Platform 3.0 architecture, it maximizes cabin space and structural rigidity.

Performance and Powertrain Specifications

Motor Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Front-Wheel Drive)

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Front-Wheel Drive) Maximum Power: 201 bhp (150 kW)

201 bhp (150 kW) Peak Torque: 310 Nm

310 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 7.3 seconds (60.48 kWh pack)

7.3 seconds (60.48 kWh pack) Driving Modes: Eco, Normal, Sport

Charging Architecture and Times

DC Fast Charging (0 to 80%): Approximately 50 minutes using an 80 kW DC fast charger.

Approximately 50 minutes using an 80 kW DC fast charger. AC Charging (0 to 100%): Approximately 8 to 10 hours using a 7.2 kW AC wallbox charger.

Approximately 8 to 10 hours using a 7.2 kW AC wallbox charger. Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Capability: Standard support allowing the vehicle to function as a mobile power bank to power external appliances during outdoor activities or emergencies.

Exterior Styling and Dimensions

The 2026 BYD Atto 3 displays a sleek crossover silhouette under BYD's "Dragon Face 3.0" design language, combining aerodynamic efficiency with a clean aesthetic.

Front End: Closed-off aerodynamic fascia framed by LED headlamps and continuous light bar elements.

Closed-off aerodynamic fascia framed by LED headlamps and continuous light bar elements. Side Profile: Distinctive ripple-textured D-pillar trim, prominent body cladding, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 215/55 R18 tires.

Distinctive ripple-textured D-pillar trim, prominent body cladding, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 215/55 R18 tires. Rear Design: Full-width LED taillights with dynamic turn indicators, paired with a roof-integrated spoiler and an electric power-operated tailgate.

Vehicle Dimensions

Parameter Measurement Length 4,455 mm Width 1,875 mm Height 1,615 mm Wheelbase 2,720 mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 175 mm Boot Capacity 440 Litres Kerb Weight 1,750 kg

Interior Architecture, Technology, and Comfort

The cabin of the Atto 3 adopts a unique, fitness-inspired interior layout characterized by muscle-line dashboard elements, barbell-style AC vents, and guitar-string door pockets.

Interactive Infotainment: A signature 12.8-inch adaptive rotating touchscreen display capable of switching between landscape and portrait modes at the press of a button. Supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A signature 12.8-inch adaptive rotating touchscreen display capable of switching between landscape and portrait modes at the press of a button. Supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Driver Interface: A compact 5-inch digital instrument cluster displaying vital driving metrics, tire pressure, and battery health telemetry.

A compact 5-inch digital instrument cluster displaying vital driving metrics, tire pressure, and battery health telemetry. Audio Experience: An 8-speaker Dirac HD sound system providing clear acoustic reproduction across the cabin.

An 8-speaker Dirac HD sound system providing clear acoustic reproduction across the cabin. Passenger Comfort: Power-adjustable and ventilated front bucket seats, a large panoramic glass sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, and keyless NFC card access.

Safety Architecture and Level-2 ADAS Capabilities

Safety remains a standout highlight for the 2026 BYD Atto 3, supported by a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Standard Safety Features

Airbag Protection: Up to 7 airbags, including driver, front passenger, side, curtain, and a driver far-side central airbag.

Up to 7 airbags, including driver, front passenger, side, curtain, and a driver far-side central airbag. Braking & Traction: Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), and Hill Hold Assist.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), and Hill Hold Assist. Parking Aids: 360-degree surround-view monitor with dynamic guidelines alongside front and rear parking sensors.

Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Available on the Premium and Superior variants, the ADAS package includes:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) & Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) & Rear Cross-Traffic Braking

Summary

The 2026 BYD Atto 3 provides a strong proposition in the mid-size premium EV segment. Combining a proven claimed range of up to 521 km, robust Blade Battery safety, Level-2 ADAS tech, and a feature-packed interior layout, it delivers high practical value for drivers seeking an advanced electric SUV.