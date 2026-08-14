BYD Atto 3 Key Specs
- Speed160 kmph
- Range468 - 521 km
- Charging9 hrs
- Battery Capacity49.92 - 60.48 kWh
- Boot Space440 litres
- Max Motor Performance201 bhp, 310 Nm
The 2026 BYD Atto 3 stands out as a prominent contender in India's premium electric SUV segment. Grounded on BYD's dedicated e-Platform 3.0 and powered by the ultra-safe LFP Blade Battery technology, the Atto 3 delivers an ideal combination of long-range efficiency, distinctive styling, and high-tech cabin features. Designed to cater to urban commutes as well as long-distance highway travel, it offers an engaging electric driving experience.
The 2026 BYD Atto 3 is available in three distinct variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. The lineup allows buyers to choose between different battery capacities, feature configurations, and price brackets.
Variant Name Battery Capacity Claimed Range (ARAI) Peak Power Ex-Showroom Price BYD Atto 3 Dynamic 49.92 kWh 468 km 201 bhp ₹24.99 Lakh BYD Atto 3 Premium 60.48 kWh 521 km 201 bhp ₹30.35 Lakh BYD Atto 3 Superior 60.48 kWh 521 km 201 bhp ₹34.49 Lakh
Variant Insight: The Premium trim serves as a sweet spot in the lineup, providing the larger 60.48 kWh battery pack, full Level-2 ADAS safety technology, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated seats without requiring the price step-up to the top-tier Superior trim.
At the core of the 2026 Atto 3 is BYD's proprietary Blade Battery, famous for passing stringent safety evaluations, including the nail-penetration test. Mounted in a flat floor layout as part of the e-Platform 3.0 architecture, it maximizes cabin space and structural rigidity.
The 2026 BYD Atto 3 displays a sleek crossover silhouette under BYD's "Dragon Face 3.0" design language, combining aerodynamic efficiency with a clean aesthetic.
Parameter Measurement Length 4,455 mm Width 1,875 mm Height 1,615 mm Wheelbase 2,720 mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 175 mm Boot Capacity 440 Litres Kerb Weight 1,750 kg
The cabin of the Atto 3 adopts a unique, fitness-inspired interior layout characterized by muscle-line dashboard elements, barbell-style AC vents, and guitar-string door pockets.
Safety remains a standout highlight for the 2026 BYD Atto 3, supported by a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.
Available on the Premium and Superior variants, the ADAS package includes:
The 2026 BYD Atto 3 provides a strong proposition in the mid-size premium EV segment. Combining a proven claimed range of up to 521 km, robust Blade Battery safety, Level-2 ADAS tech, and a feature-packed interior layout, it delivers high practical value for drivers seeking an advanced electric SUV.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|BYD Atto 3
|Rs. 24.99 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|175 mm
|440 litres
|4455 mm
|1875 mm
|1615 mm
|-
|7.3 seconds
|521 km
|9.5-10 hours
|201 bhp, 310 Nm
|Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
|Rs. 19.45 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Coupe
|6
|207 mm (unladen)
|-
|4371 mm
|1627 mm
|1907 mm
|5 metres
|-
|683 km
|20 Minutes
|-
|Atto 3VSBE 6 SPORTEQ
|Mahindra XEV 9e
|Rs. 21.9 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|207 mm
|663 litres
|4789 mm
|1907 mm
|1694 mm
|5 metres
|6.8 seconds
|656 km
|8 Hours
|282 bhp, 380 Nm
|Atto 3VSXEV 9e
|Tata Harrier EV
|Rs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|-
|502 litres
|4607 mm
|2132 mm
|1740 mm
|5.75 metres
|6.3 seconds
|622 km
|25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger
|390 bhp, 504 Nm
|Atto 3VSHarrier EV
|VinFast VF7
|Rs. 21.89 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|-
|537 litres
|4550 mm
|1893 mm
|1596 mm
|-
|5.8 seconds
|510 km
|28 Minutes 10-70 %
|349 bhp, 500 Nm
|Atto 3VSVF7
|Mahindra BE 6
|Rs. 18.9 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|207 mm
|455 litres
|4371 mm
|1907 mm
|1627 mm
|5 metres
|6.7 seconds
|683 km
|8 Hours
|282 bhp, 380 Nm
|Atto 3VSBE 6
BYD Atto 3 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users admire the BYD Atto 3 for its unique design, smooth ride, and advanced tech features. Audio quality is outstanding, but some find the charging speed inadequate for 2026.
|Max Power
|201 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|310 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|468-521 km
|Charging Time
|8-10 Hours
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|49.92-60.48 kWh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|201 bhp, 310 Nm
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
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