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BYD Atto 3

₹24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The 2026 BYD Atto 3 stands out as a prominent contender in India's premium electric SUV segment. Grounded on BYD's dedicated e-Platform 3.0 and powered by the ultra-safe LFP Blade Battery technology, the Atto 3 delivers an ideal combination of long-range efficiency, distinctive styling, and high-tech cabin features. Designed to cater to urban commutes as well as long-distance highway travel, it offers an engaging electric driving experience.

2026 BYD Atto 3 Price in India and Variant Breakdown

The 2026 BYD Atto 3 is available in three distinct variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. The lineup allows buyers to choose between different battery capacities, feature configurations, and price brackets.

Ex-Showroom Price List and Range Options

Variant NameBattery CapacityClaimed Range (ARAI)Peak PowerEx-Showroom Price
BYD Atto 3 Dynamic49.92 kWh468 km201 bhp 24.99 Lakh
BYD Atto 3 Premium60.48 kWh521 km201 bhp 30.35 Lakh
BYD Atto 3 Superior60.48 kWh521 km201 bhp 34.49 Lakh

Variant Insight: The Premium trim serves as a sweet spot in the lineup, providing the larger 60.48 kWh battery pack, full Level-2 ADAS safety technology, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated seats without requiring the price step-up to the top-tier Superior trim.

Battery Performance, Power Output, and Charging Capabilities

At the core of the 2026 Atto 3 is BYD's proprietary Blade Battery, famous for passing stringent safety evaluations, including the nail-penetration test. Mounted in a flat floor layout as part of the e-Platform 3.0 architecture, it maximizes cabin space and structural rigidity.

Performance and Powertrain Specifications

  • Motor Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Front-Wheel Drive)
  • Maximum Power: 201 bhp (150 kW)
  • Peak Torque: 310 Nm
  • Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 7.3 seconds (60.48 kWh pack)
  • Driving Modes: Eco, Normal, Sport

Charging Architecture and Times

  • DC Fast Charging (0 to 80%): Approximately 50 minutes using an 80 kW DC fast charger.
  • AC Charging (0 to 100%): Approximately 8 to 10 hours using a 7.2 kW AC wallbox charger.
  • Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Capability: Standard support allowing the vehicle to function as a mobile power bank to power external appliances during outdoor activities or emergencies.

Exterior Styling and Dimensions

The 2026 BYD Atto 3 displays a sleek crossover silhouette under BYD's "Dragon Face 3.0" design language, combining aerodynamic efficiency with a clean aesthetic.

  • Front End: Closed-off aerodynamic fascia framed by LED headlamps and continuous light bar elements.
  • Side Profile: Distinctive ripple-textured D-pillar trim, prominent body cladding, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 215/55 R18 tires.
  • Rear Design: Full-width LED taillights with dynamic turn indicators, paired with a roof-integrated spoiler and an electric power-operated tailgate.

Vehicle Dimensions

ParameterMeasurement
Length4,455 mm
Width1,875 mm
Height1,615 mm
Wheelbase2,720 mm
Ground Clearance (Unladen)175 mm
Boot Capacity440 Litres
Kerb Weight1,750 kg

Interior Architecture, Technology, and Comfort

The cabin of the Atto 3 adopts a unique, fitness-inspired interior layout characterized by muscle-line dashboard elements, barbell-style AC vents, and guitar-string door pockets.

  • Interactive Infotainment: A signature 12.8-inch adaptive rotating touchscreen display capable of switching between landscape and portrait modes at the press of a button. Supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • Driver Interface: A compact 5-inch digital instrument cluster displaying vital driving metrics, tire pressure, and battery health telemetry.
  • Audio Experience: An 8-speaker Dirac HD sound system providing clear acoustic reproduction across the cabin.
  • Passenger Comfort: Power-adjustable and ventilated front bucket seats, a large panoramic glass sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, and keyless NFC card access.

Safety Architecture and Level-2 ADAS Capabilities

Safety remains a standout highlight for the 2026 BYD Atto 3, supported by a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Standard Safety Features

  • Airbag Protection: Up to 7 airbags, including driver, front passenger, side, curtain, and a driver far-side central airbag.
  • Braking & Traction: Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), and Hill Hold Assist.
  • Parking Aids: 360-degree surround-view monitor with dynamic guidelines alongside front and rear parking sensors.

Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Available on the Premium and Superior variants, the ADAS package includes:

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
  • Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
  • Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW) & Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) & Rear Cross-Traffic Braking

Summary

The 2026 BYD Atto 3 provides a strong proposition in the mid-size premium EV segment. Combining a proven claimed range of up to 521 km, robust Blade Battery safety, Level-2 ADAS tech, and a feature-packed interior layout, it delivers high practical value for drivers seeking an advanced electric SUV.

BYD Atto 3 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    160 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    468 - 521 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    9 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    49.92 - 60.48 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    440 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    201 bhp, 310 Nm
View All Atto 3 SpecsView specs icon

BYD Atto 3 Videos

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BYD Atto 3 Variants

BYD Atto 3 price starts at ₹ 24.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 33.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD Atto 3 comes in 3 variants. BYD Atto 3's top variant is Superior.
3 Variants Available
Atto 3 Dynamic
₹24.99 Lakhs*
49.92 kWh
468 km
Atto 3 Premium
₹29.85 Lakhs*
60.48 kWh
521 km
Atto 3 Superior
₹33.99 Lakhs*
60.48 kWh
521 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BYD Atto 3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
India has expanded its EV charging infrastructure with over 52,700 stations, supported by substantial government funding initiatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Luxury electric vehicles showcased include BMW iX1, Lexus ES500e, Volvo EC40, Mercedes CLA Electric, and Porsche Macan Electric.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
BYD is negotiating with Stellantis and other automakers to acquire underutilized EU plants amid its global expansion efforts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Tsuyo Manufacturing announces two groundbreaking EV motor patents, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and adaptability for future electric vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
BYD launched the 2026 Atto 3 SUV, featuring design updates, enhanced battery options, and advanced technology.Read Full Story

BYD Atto 3 Visual Comparison

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BYD Atto 3 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
BYD Atto 3
BYD Atto 3 image
Rs. 24.99 LakhsOnwards
4.4103
SUV7175 mm440 litres4455 mm1875 mm1615 mm-7.3 seconds521 km9.5-10 hours201 bhp, 310 Nm
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQMahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ imageRs. 19.45 LakhsOnwards-Coupe6207 mm (unladen)-4371 mm1627 mm1907 mm5 metres-683 km20 Minutes-Atto 3VSBE 6 SPORTEQ
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra XEV 9e imageRs. 21.9 LakhsOnwards
4.4325
SUV7207 mm663 litres4789 mm1907 mm1694 mm5 metres6.8 seconds656 km8 Hours282 bhp, 380 NmAtto 3VSXEV 9e
Tata Harrier EVTata Harrier EV imageRs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
4.4187
SUV7-502 litres4607 mm2132 mm1740 mm5.75 metres6.3 seconds622 km25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger390 bhp, 504 NmAtto 3VSHarrier EV
VinFast VF7VinFast VF7 imageRs. 21.89 LakhsOnwards
4.7136
SUV7-537 litres4550 mm1893 mm1596 mm-5.8 seconds510 km28 Minutes 10-70 %349 bhp, 500 NmAtto 3VSVF7
Mahindra BE 6Mahindra BE 6 imageRs. 18.9 LakhsOnwards
4.4516
SUV7207 mm455 litres4371 mm1907 mm1627 mm5 metres6.7 seconds683 km8 Hours282 bhp, 380 NmAtto 3VSBE 6

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BYD Atto 3 Images

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BYD Atto 3 Colours

BYD Atto 3 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Surf Blue
Ski White
Cosmos Black
Boulder Grey
Surf blue

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BYD Atto 3 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.6Safety
4.4Design
4.1Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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BYD Atto 3 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users admire the BYD Atto 3 for its unique design, smooth ride, and advanced tech features. Audio quality is outstanding, but some find the charging speed inadequate for 2026.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconUnique front design with impressive lighting
  • check circle iconSuperb audio quality even at high volumes
  • check circle iconWell-built construction and extensive safety features
  • check circle iconSmooth power delivery and dependable range
  • check circle iconAdvanced tech features with voice control and rotating screen

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconNeeds faster DC charging; 80kW feels slow
  • warning iconSome cheap plastics in the cabin
  • warning iconRear AC could be stronger in extreme heat
  • warning iconLimited models available in India
  • warning iconLack of quicker tech response times

User Reviews

Great Value
For this price, you get a world class EV. Better range and features than most. Very happy with the VFM factor.
By: Mehul (Apr 24, 2026)
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Linear Power
Power delivery is very smooth, not jerky at all. Very easy to control in city traffic. Range is also quite dependable.
By: Yuvraj (Apr 24, 2026)
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Dragon Face Design
The front looks amazing. Very unique lighting signature. Interior is also very fresh and different. Best EV in India!
By: Sia G. (Apr 24, 2026)
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Best Sound System
The audio quality is superb. Very clear even at high volumes. Makes every drive a pleasure. Overall great car.
By: Ananya (Apr 24, 2026)
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Safe and Sturdy
Feels very well built. The doors are heavy and the safety features are extensive. Very confident while driving with family.
By: Lina S. (Apr 24, 2026)
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BYD Atto 3 Related News

The 2025 BYD Atto 3 was recently introduced in Indian markets with a refreshed front fascia and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels and more.
Check out 5 reasons why the BYD Atto 3 has gained traction globally
26 Jun 2025
The 2025 BYD Atto 3 gets restyled front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and new LED taillights
BYD Atto 3 surpasses one million sales mark globally. Check details
24 Jun 2025
Tata Harrier EV challenges rivals such as Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.
Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Which electric SUV has the edge
4 Jun 2025
BYD has launched the updated Atto 3 in India, which rejuvenates its competition with rivals like Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV.
BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Which electric car offers you the best value for money
13 Mar 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 11: Donald Trump to buy Tesla EV, 2025 BYD Atto 3 & Seal launched, Tata Sierra trademark filed
12 Mar 2025
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 BYD Atto 3 Related News

BYD Atto 3 Specifications and Features

Max Power201 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque310 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range468-521 km
Charging Time8-10 Hours
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity49.92-60.48 kWh
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance 201 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Speed160 kmph
View all Atto 3 specs and features

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