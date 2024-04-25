New MINI Aceman breaks cover as quirky electric crossover, packs 406 km range

British automaker MINI has taken the wraps off the new Aceman electric crossover at the Beijing Motor Show 2024. The new MINI Aceman is positioned between the Cooper and Countryman in the brand’s stable and is a quirky-looking offering. There’s no word on whether the Aceman will make its way to the Indian market, although the brand will get the new-generation Cooper and Countryman in the near future.

The new MINI Aceman is positioned between the Cooper and Countryman and is a quirky-looking offering electric crossover that could make its way to Ind

The 2025 MINI Aceman packs funky styling with uniquely shaped design choices. The LED DRLs and Matrix rear taillights come with three modes and graphics. The Union Jack-themed taillights get a redesign while retaining the thought. The closed grille is similar to that on the new-gen MINI Cooper hatchback but looks more upright for a more imposing stance. The model gets retractable door handles and bevelled rear glass aimed to improve the car’s aerodynamics. There’s also lower body cladding to give the model some visual heft and a rugged feel.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING MINI Cooper SE 2024 32.6 kWh 32.6 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 55 Lakhs View Details MINI Countryman 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40.50 - 49 Lakhs Compare View Offers MINI Cooper 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 38 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tunwal Mini Lithino 70 Km 70 Km ₹ 0.55 Lakhs Compare Tunwal Sport 63 Mini 1.56 kWh 1.56 kWh 70 km 70 km ₹49,990 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2024 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs View Details

Also Read : 2025 BMW i4 electric sedan receives minimal styling tweaks and feature updates

The cabin retains the funky MINI appearance complete with the circular infotainment system in the centre. The toggle switches have been retained for key functions

The cabin continues to get the quintessential MINI treatment on the new Aceman. This includes the new round 9.5-inch OLED infotainment screen in the centre that runs the latest MINI OS 9. The unit comes with voice commands for all driving functions. The cabin continues to get physical buttons in the form of toggle switches for the gear selector, stop/start button, parking brake, mode selector, and music volume. The Aceman also comes with wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and more.

MINI will be offering the Aceman in two variants - E and SE. The Aceman E packs a single electric motor churning out 181 bhp and 290 Nm of peak torque, enabling the car to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 160 kmph. The more powerful Aceman SE packs a 214 bhp electric motor with 330 Nm of peak torque, allowing the car to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 170 kmph.

The MINI Aceman will go into production later this year. It's not confirmed yet for the Indian market

The Aceman E also packs a smaller 42.5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 310 km. The Aceman SE gets a bigger 54.2 kWh battery promising a range of 406 km (WLTP Cycle). The automaker claims a charging time between 10-80 per cent in 30 minutes via a 95 kW fast charger.

It’s unclear if the MINI Aceman will make its way to the Indian market. The model will enter production later this year globally and could arrive as a more practical alternative to the MINI Cooper hatchback. That said, we expect the Aceman to only arrive in India next year.

First Published Date: