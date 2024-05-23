Which is the top variant of Tunwal Sport 63 Mini? Tunwal Sport 63 Mini comes in a single variant which is the 48V LA.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini? The Tunwal Sport 63 Mini is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 55-70 km, it has a charging time of 4-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal Sport 63 Mini offers a single variant. The variant, 48V LA is priced at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal Sport 63 Mini? The Tunwal Sport 63 Mini is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 55-70 km on a single charge.