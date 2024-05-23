|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|55-70 km
|Charging time
|4-7 Hrs.
Tunwal Sport 63 Mini price starts at ₹ 49,990 and goes up to ₹ 49,990 (Ex-showroom). Tunwal Sport 63 Mini comes in 1 variants. Tunwal Sport 63 Mini's top variant is 48V LA.
₹49,990*
25 Kmph
55-70 Km
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|55-70 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|Model Name
Tunwal Sport 63 Mini
|GT Force Vegas
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa R30
|Hero Electric Flash
|BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹49,990 Onwards
₹55,555
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹58,992
₹59,640
₹59,900
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
1.5 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
3.1 kWh
|Range
55-70 km
70 km
68 km/charge
45.0
60 km/charge
85 km
60 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price