In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Ampere
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.