Ampere Magnus & Reo Li electric scooters get price cuts. Check revised prices

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, announced a significant price revision on its highest-selling models of Ampere electric scooters. The price of Reo Li Plus has been dropped by ₹10,000 so now it starts at ₹59,999 ex-showroom. The Magnus EX now costs ₹94,900 ex-showroom whereas the Magnus LT is now priced at ₹84,900 ex-showroom.

The highest-selling scooter for the brand is the Magnus EX. It comes with a certified range of more than 100 km on a single charge. The scooter is offered in five colour options - Ocean Blue, Glacial White, Graphite Black, Galactic Grey and Metallic Red. There is a hub motor that is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in 10 seconds and the manufacturer is also offering a reverse mode.

Apart from this, there are also the introductory prices of Nexus EX and Nexus ST. They are ₹1.09 lakh and ₹1.19 lakh respectively. Prices will rise by ₹10,000 once the introductory period ends, the company said. Bookings for the new Nexus have been open since last month, while deliveries are set to begin in the second half of May.

Powering the Ampere Nexus is a 3 kWh LFP battery pack that promises a range of 136 km on a single charge. The LFP chemistry makes the battery 1.3 times more durable, while the charging time is said to be faster of 3 hours and 22 minutes. The battery powers the mid-mounted PMS motor tuned for a nominal output of 3.3 kW (4.42 bhp) and peak output of 4 kW (5.3 bhp). The electric scooter is offered with four ride modes - Eco, City, Power and Limp Home. There’s also the Reverse mode. The company claims a top speed of 93 kmph, which is capped at 63 kmph in City and 42 kmph in Eco mode. The Nexus has a gradeability of 16 degrees.

