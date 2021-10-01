Best Tunwal Bikes

In India, there are 9 Tunwal Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Tunwal Mini Lithino, Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1, Tunwal Lithino Li, Tunwal Sport 63, Tunwal Storm ZX. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 49,990. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Tunwal Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Tunwal Mini Lithino ₹ 54,990
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 ₹ 1.29 - 1.56 Lakhs
Tunwal Lithino Li ₹ 74,990
Tunwal Sport 63 ₹ 49,990
Tunwal Storm ZX ₹ 0.9 Lakhs

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9 New Tunwal Bikes found

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Tunwal Mini Lithino Front Left View
1/10

Tunwal Mini Lithino

₹54,990
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
65 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Left View
1/6

Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1

₹1.29 - 1.56 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tunwal Lithino Li Right View
1/9

Tunwal Lithino Li

₹74,990
Battery Capacity
2.58 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
110 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tunwal Sport 63 Front Left View
1/11

Tunwal Sport 63

5.0
2
₹49,990
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
65 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tunwal Storm ZX Front Left View
1/12

Tunwal Storm ZX

₹0.9 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah
Speed
50 Kmph
Range
120 km/charge
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tunwal Storm ZX Front Left View
1/12

Tunwal Storm ZX

4.4
100
₹1.2 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
75 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Right View
1/7

Tunwal Storm Advance 2

₹1.49 - 1.76 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
60 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Left View
1/9

Tunwal TZ 3.3

3.5
98
₹1.15 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
Speed
90 kmph
Range
120 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Tunwal Roma S Front Left View
1/9

Tunwal Roma S

4.3
95
₹95,000
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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