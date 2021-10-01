In India, there are 9 Tunwal Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Tunwal Mini Lithino, Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1, Tunwal Lithino Li, Tunwal Sport 63, Tunwal Storm ZX. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 49,990.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Tunwal Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Tunwal Mini Lithino
|₹ 54,990
|Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
|₹ 1.29 - 1.56 Lakhs
|Tunwal Lithino Li
|₹ 74,990
|Tunwal Sport 63
|₹ 49,990
|Tunwal Storm ZX
|₹ 0.9 Lakhs