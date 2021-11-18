HT Auto
Bikes Under 90000 in India

18 Bikes found

    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    ₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    149.0 cc 48.0 kmpl
    Suzuki Avenis

    ₹86,700 - 87,000**Ex-showroom price
    124.0 cc 55.0 kmpl
    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    ₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
    60.0 Kmph90.0 km/charge
    Okaya EV Faast F2T

    ₹85 - 89**Ex-showroom price
    Ola Electric S1

    ₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2

    ₹85,500 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    55.0 Kmph70.0 km/charge
    Hero Electric Photon

    ₹0.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    45.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio

    ₹88,166**Ex-showroom price
    55.0 Kmph83.0 km/charge
    Prevail Electric Wolfury

    ₹89,999**Ex-showroom price
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Honda Activa 7G

    ₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    110.0 cc
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Vespa Elettrica

    ₹90,000**Ex-showroom price
    100.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Tvs Fiero 125

    ₹80,000**Ex-showroom price
    67.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Oct 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Hero Electric AE-75

    ₹80,000**Ex-showroom price
    55 Kmph80.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Hero Electric AE-29

    ₹85,000**Ex-showroom price
    55 Kmph80.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Super Soco Cumini

    ₹90,000**Ex-showroom price
    45 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    ₹90,000**Ex-showroom price
    90 Kmph
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    Aprilia Storm 125

    ₹85,169 - 97,249**Last Recorded Price
    124.0 cc 50.08 kmpl

