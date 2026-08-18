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YAMAHA Fascino 125

₹77,200 - 96,200*
*Ex-showroom price
3.7
372
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Yamaha Fascino Overview

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2026 update for the Fascino, bringing minor design revisions while retaining its existing mechanical setup and feature list. The update focuses primarily on the rear styling, with a redesigned tail section that includes a new taillight and refreshed turn indicators. Positioned as a lightweight and urban-focused scooter, the Fascino continues to target a wide range of buyers with its unisex appeal and multiple colour options.

Yamaha Fascino Price

The 2026 Yamaha Fascino is available in three variants. The Drum variant is priced at 76,500, the Disc variant at 88,000, and the top-spec Fascino variant at 95,200 (all ex-showroom). The pricing structure remains competitive within the 125cc scooter segment.

Yamaha Fascino Launch Date

The updated Yamaha Fascino was launched in India in 2026 as part of the model year update.

Yamaha Fascino Variants & Colours

The Fascino is offered in three variants: Drum, Disc and the top-spec Fascino. Each variant is available with distinct colour options. The Drum variant comes in Vivid Red, Metallic Black and Metallic White, while the Disc variant is offered in Cool Blue Metallic, Metallic Light Green and Dark Matte Blue. The Fascino variant is available in Matte Grey and Matte Black finishes.

Yamaha Fascino Specs & Features

The 2026 update introduces a revised rear design with a new taillight assembly and updated indicators, giving the scooter a slightly sharper appearance. Apart from these cosmetic changes, the overall design and structure remain unchanged, maintaining its lightweight and compact proportions suited for city use.

The scooter continues to use a 125 cc Blue Core Hybrid engine. This air-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke SOHC two-valve unit is paired with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator system. The hybrid setup enables features such as silent start, stop-start functionality and a power assist feature that provides additional torque during initial acceleration, climbing inclines and carrying extra load.

In terms of hardware, the Fascino retains its telescopic front suspension and continues to offer a side-stand engine cut-off system. The scooter also features a 21-litre under-seat storage compartment, enhancing practicality for daily commuting. With an overall length of 1,780 mm, it remains compact and easy to manoeuvre in urban environments.

The higher-spec Fascino variant introduces a colour TFT instrument cluster with connected features such as turn-by-turn navigation and an Answer Back function, adding a layer of convenience and connectivity.

Yamaha Fascino Safety

Safety features include a side-stand engine cut-off system and stable braking hardware, depending on the variant. The lightweight construction and hybrid assist system also contribute to improved ride control in city conditions.

Yamaha Fascino Offers & Deals

Details regarding offers and financing options may vary depending on the dealership and location. Yamaha typically provides standard warranty coverage along with optional service packages.

Yamaha Fascino Rivals

The Yamaha Fascino competes in the 125cc scooter segment against models such as the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125, all of which cater to urban commuters with a focus on efficiency and practicality.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    125 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    49 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.2 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    98 kg
View All Fascino 125 SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha Fascino 125 Variants

Yamaha Fascino 125 price starts at ₹ 77,200 and goes up to ₹ 96,200 (Ex-showroom). Yamaha Fascino 125 comes in 3 variants. Yamaha Fascino 125's top variant is Fi Hybrid S.
3 Variants Available
Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
125 cc
90 kmph
Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc
₹89,000*
125 cc
90 kmph
Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S
₹96,200*
125 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Yamaha Fascino 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon18 Aug 2026
Yamaha updates RayZR 125 and Fascino 125 Fi hybrid scooters with new colors, features, and tech upgrades for style-conscious riders.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Success requires intense desire, dedication, and discipline, transforming dreams into realities by overcoming challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Yamaha Motor India raises scooter prices due to increased costs, impacting RayZR 125, Fascino 125, and Aerox 155 models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
Yamaha's updated Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid features a modern design, improved practicality, and retains hybrid efficiency, targeting younger buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
Yamaha launched an updated Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid in India, featuring a redesigned tail section and unchanged engine specifications.Read Full Story

Yamaha Fascino 125 Visual Comparison

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Yamaha Fascino 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yamaha Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125 image
Rs. 77,200Onwards
3.7372
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters98 kg1920 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
4.6106
110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyFascino 125VSPleasure Plus
Yamaha RayZR 125Yamaha RayZR 125 imageRs. 74,960Onwards
3.8421
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters99 kg1880 mmDiscDrumAlloyFascino 125VSRayZR 125
TVS Jupiter 125TVS Jupiter 125 imageRs. 78,100Onwards
4.420
124.8 cc8.15 PS10.5 NmScooters108 kg1852 mmDiscDrumAlloyFascino 125VSJupiter 125
TVS NTORQ 125TVS NTORQ 125 imageRs. 82,500Onwards
4.619
124.8 cc9.5 PS10.6 NmScooters110 kg1861 mmDiscDrumAlloyFascino 125VSNTORQ 125
TVS Zest 110TVS Zest 110 imageRs. 70,600Onwards
4.463
109.7 cc7.81 PS8.8 NmScooters103 kg1770 mmDrumDrumAlloyFascino 125VSZest 110

Yamaha Fascino 125 Images

Yamaha Fascino 125 Image 1
Yamaha Fascino 125 Image 2
Yamaha Fascino 125 Image 3
Yamaha Fascino 125 Image 4
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Yamaha Fascino 125 Image 6

Yamaha Fascino 125 Colours

Yamaha Fascino 125 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Metallic Black
Cool Blue Metallic
Dark Matte Blue
Matte Grey
Metallc Black
Vivid Red
Metallic Light Green
Metallc White
Metallic black

Yamaha Fascino 125 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
Fascino 125vsPleasure Plus
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

74,960 - 87,560
Fascino 125vsRayZR 125
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

78,100 - 88,060
Fascino 125vsJupiter 125
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

82,500 - 1.01 Lakhs
Fascino 125vsNTORQ 125
TVS Zest 110

TVS Zest 110

70,600 - 75,500
Fascino 125vsZest 110

Yamaha Fascino 125 User Reviews & Ratings

3.9Engine & Performance
4Features
3.2Safety
4.1Design
3.8Value For Money
3.3Comfort
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Yamaha Fascino 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Fascino's elegant design and excellent fuel efficiency, but criticize its limited storage and uncomfortable ride quality, especially with a pillion.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish retro design
  • check circle iconGreat fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconSmooth engine performance
  • check circle iconSilent start feature

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited underseat storage
  • warning iconUncomfortable suspension for long rides
  • warning iconNo external fuel filler
  • warning iconSpongy brakes
  • warning iconNot suitable for highway speeds

User Reviews

Elegant and Understated
I love the chrome highlights and the classic design. It doesn't shout for attention like other sporty scooters. It has a very elegant and mature look. The build quality feels solid too. A very classy machine.
By: Dinesh kumar Mirza (Nov 21, 2025)
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Side stand sensor is a great safety feature
The engine doesn't start if the side stand is down. This is a very important safety feature that can prevent accidents. I am happy Yamaha has included this as standard.
By: Pardeep Khatkar (Nov 21, 2025)
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Perfect Blend of Style and Mileage
If you want a scooter that looks stylish and is also very light on the pocket, this is it. The Fascino is the perfect combination of beautiful design and excellent fuel efficiency. I just love riding it.
By: Praveen Verma (Nov 21, 2025)
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A Simple, No-Fuss Scooter
If you want a simple point-A to point-B scooter that looks good and saves petrol, the Fascino is a great choice. It doesn't have fancy features but it does the basic things really well.
By: Chirag Joshi (Nov 21, 2025)
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Handles Like a Dream!
Because it's so lightweight, this scooter is amazing to handle. You can filter through the worst traffic with ease. It feels very agile and quick to change directions. It is very fun to ride in the city.
By: Amol Shinde (Nov 21, 2025)
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Yamaha Fascino 125 Related News

Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
The new limited edition only comes with cosmetic changes. There are no mechanical changes to the three-wheeler.
Youdha EPOD-Bharat Limited Edition electric three-wheeler unveiled with 227 km range
18 Aug 2026
The new motorcycle is expected to sit below the XPulse 200 4V and it could also serve as a replacement of the same.
Hero MotoCorp patents new dual-sport motorcycle, could bring back Impulse name
18 Aug 2026
India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, has advocated for making E10 petrol available in fuel stations alongside E20.
Here is what India's Chief Economic Advisor said on bringing back E10 petrol
18 Aug 2026
Spain received the maximum number of made-in-India electric cars in the first quarter of FY27.
Where did most made-in-India electric car shipments go in Q1 FY27?
18 Aug 2026
Mr Tapan Ghosh, CEO - VinFast Asia
Tapan Ghosh takes on CEO role at VinFast Asia
17 Aug 2026
View all
 Yamaha Fascino 125 Related News

Yamaha Fascino 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.2 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10.3 Nm
Mileage49 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine125 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Fascino 125 specs and features

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