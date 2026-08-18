Yamaha Fascino Overview

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2026 update for the Fascino, bringing minor design revisions while retaining its existing mechanical setup and feature list. The update focuses primarily on the rear styling, with a redesigned tail section that includes a new taillight and refreshed turn indicators. Positioned as a lightweight and urban-focused scooter, the Fascino continues to target a wide range of buyers with its unisex appeal and multiple colour options.

Yamaha Fascino Price

The 2026 Yamaha Fascino is available in three variants. The Drum variant is priced at ₹76,500, the Disc variant at ₹88,000, and the top-spec Fascino variant at ₹95,200 (all ex-showroom). The pricing structure remains competitive within the 125cc scooter segment.

Yamaha Fascino Launch Date

The updated Yamaha Fascino was launched in India in 2026 as part of the model year update.

Yamaha Fascino Variants & Colours

The Fascino is offered in three variants: Drum, Disc and the top-spec Fascino. Each variant is available with distinct colour options. The Drum variant comes in Vivid Red, Metallic Black and Metallic White, while the Disc variant is offered in Cool Blue Metallic, Metallic Light Green and Dark Matte Blue. The Fascino variant is available in Matte Grey and Matte Black finishes.

Yamaha Fascino Specs & Features

The 2026 update introduces a revised rear design with a new taillight assembly and updated indicators, giving the scooter a slightly sharper appearance. Apart from these cosmetic changes, the overall design and structure remain unchanged, maintaining its lightweight and compact proportions suited for city use.

The scooter continues to use a 125 cc Blue Core Hybrid engine. This air-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke SOHC two-valve unit is paired with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator system. The hybrid setup enables features such as silent start, stop-start functionality and a power assist feature that provides additional torque during initial acceleration, climbing inclines and carrying extra load.

In terms of hardware, the Fascino retains its telescopic front suspension and continues to offer a side-stand engine cut-off system. The scooter also features a 21-litre under-seat storage compartment, enhancing practicality for daily commuting. With an overall length of 1,780 mm, it remains compact and easy to manoeuvre in urban environments.

The higher-spec Fascino variant introduces a colour TFT instrument cluster with connected features such as turn-by-turn navigation and an Answer Back function, adding a layer of convenience and connectivity.

Yamaha Fascino Safety

Safety features include a side-stand engine cut-off system and stable braking hardware, depending on the variant. The lightweight construction and hybrid assist system also contribute to improved ride control in city conditions.

Yamaha Fascino Offers & Deals

Details regarding offers and financing options may vary depending on the dealership and location. Yamaha typically provides standard warranty coverage along with optional service packages.

Yamaha Fascino Rivals

The Yamaha Fascino competes in the 125cc scooter segment against models such as the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125, all of which cater to urban commuters with a focus on efficiency and practicality.