Yamaha Fascino 125 starting price is Rs. 70,000 in India. Yamaha Fascino 125 is available in 6 variant and 17 colours. Powered by a 125 cc engine. Yamaha Fascino 125 mileage is 65.92 kmpl.

Yamaha Fascino 125

₹ 70,000 to 90,000

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Yamaha Fascino 125 Key Specs

Yamaha Fascino 125
Mileage 65.92 kmpl
Engine 125 cc
Transmission Automatic
Available colours

Yamaha Fascino 125 Price List, Specifications and Features

Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Drum

125 cc | 8.2 PS | 99 kg |

₹ 70,000 * Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1920 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
685 mm
Underseat storage
21 L
Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.2:1
Displacement
125 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
No of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
V-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52.4 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12,Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Underbone
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Locate Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Bike House Delhi, Khanpur

mapicon
D-216, Krishna Park,devli Road,khanpur,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110062
phoneicon
   

Khandelwal Motors, Karol Bagh

mapicon
65, Mm,rani Jhansi Road,jhandewalan Karol Bagh Near Jhandewalan Mandir,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110055
phoneicon
+91 - 7028064674
   

Shiva Motors, Jyoti Nagar

mapicon
E11 100 Feet Road West, Shahdara,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110094
phoneicon
+91 - 7428519041
   

Sawhney Automobile, Matiala

mapicon
K-24, Ground Floor,rajapuri,khata No.107/10,main Road Palam,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110059
phoneicon
+91 - 9311042783

