Yamaha Fascino 125 Key Specs
- Engine125 cc
- Mileage49 kmpl
- Power8.2 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque10.3 Nm
- Kerb Weight98 kg
Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2026 update for the Fascino, bringing minor design revisions while retaining its existing mechanical setup and feature list. The update focuses primarily on the rear styling, with a redesigned tail section that includes a new taillight and refreshed turn indicators. Positioned as a lightweight and urban-focused scooter, the Fascino continues to target a wide range of buyers with its unisex appeal and multiple colour options.
The 2026 Yamaha Fascino is available in three variants. The Drum variant is priced at ₹76,500, the Disc variant at ₹88,000, and the top-spec Fascino variant at ₹95,200 (all ex-showroom). The pricing structure remains competitive within the 125cc scooter segment.
The updated Yamaha Fascino was launched in India in 2026 as part of the model year update.
The Fascino is offered in three variants: Drum, Disc and the top-spec Fascino. Each variant is available with distinct colour options. The Drum variant comes in Vivid Red, Metallic Black and Metallic White, while the Disc variant is offered in Cool Blue Metallic, Metallic Light Green and Dark Matte Blue. The Fascino variant is available in Matte Grey and Matte Black finishes.
The 2026 update introduces a revised rear design with a new taillight assembly and updated indicators, giving the scooter a slightly sharper appearance. Apart from these cosmetic changes, the overall design and structure remain unchanged, maintaining its lightweight and compact proportions suited for city use.
The scooter continues to use a 125 cc Blue Core Hybrid engine. This air-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke SOHC two-valve unit is paired with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator system. The hybrid setup enables features such as silent start, stop-start functionality and a power assist feature that provides additional torque during initial acceleration, climbing inclines and carrying extra load.
In terms of hardware, the Fascino retains its telescopic front suspension and continues to offer a side-stand engine cut-off system. The scooter also features a 21-litre under-seat storage compartment, enhancing practicality for daily commuting. With an overall length of 1,780 mm, it remains compact and easy to manoeuvre in urban environments.
The higher-spec Fascino variant introduces a colour TFT instrument cluster with connected features such as turn-by-turn navigation and an Answer Back function, adding a layer of convenience and connectivity.
Safety features include a side-stand engine cut-off system and stable braking hardware, depending on the variant. The lightweight construction and hybrid assist system also contribute to improved ride control in city conditions.
Details regarding offers and financing options may vary depending on the dealership and location. Yamaha typically provides standard warranty coverage along with optional service packages.
The Yamaha Fascino competes in the 125cc scooter segment against models such as the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125, all of which cater to urban commuters with a focus on efficiency and practicality.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha Fascino 125
|Rs. 77,200Onwards
|125 cc
|8.2 PS
|10.3 Nm
|Scooters
|98 kg
|1920 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Fascino 125VSPleasure Plus
|Yamaha RayZR 125
|Rs. 74,960Onwards
|125 cc
|8.2 PS
|10.3 Nm
|Scooters
|99 kg
|1880 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Fascino 125VSRayZR 125
|TVS Jupiter 125
|Rs. 78,100Onwards
|124.8 cc
|8.15 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|1852 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Fascino 125VSJupiter 125
|TVS NTORQ 125
|Rs. 82,500Onwards
|124.8 cc
|9.5 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Scooters
|110 kg
|1861 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Fascino 125VSNTORQ 125
|TVS Zest 110
|Rs. 70,600Onwards
|109.7 cc
|7.81 PS
|8.8 Nm
|Scooters
|103 kg
|1770 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Fascino 125VSZest 110
Yamaha Fascino 125 is available in the 8 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Fascino's elegant design and excellent fuel efficiency, but criticize its limited storage and uncomfortable ride quality, especially with a pillion.
|Max Power
|8.2 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm
|Mileage
|49 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|125 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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