Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Hybrid power assist, Smart Motor Generator, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System, Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP
Carry Hook
Yes
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
