Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?

Yamaha recently updated their scooters and motorcycles to BS6 Stage 2 compliant. The Japanese manufacturer also updated their Fascino 125 scooter. The strongest rival to the Fascino 125 is the Activa 125. Honda Activa 125 has now been in the Indian market for quite some time and is the most popular scooter. Here, is a comparison between the Yamaha Fascino 125 and Honda Activa 125.

| Updated on: 08 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM
Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Looks

The Activa 125 looks like a beefier version of the standard Activa. This means that at a first glance, some people might not be able to tell that they are looking at the 125 cc version and not at the 110 cc one. On the other hand, Fascino gets a quirky design language, it still has a bit of retro design language going through it. However, the design might not be for everyone

Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Specs

The Activa 125 is powered by a 123.97 cc engine that produces 8.18 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The Fascino gets a 125 cc engine that produces 8.08 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Also Read : Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Which 150 cc motorcycle should you buy?

Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Features

The Fascino 125 comes with Y Connect Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster and LED lighting. The Activa 125 gets an external fuel filler cap, a front glove box with a lid, a switch to open the seat and the fuel lid and LED lighting. Both scooters also come with an electronic starter.

Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Price

Honda Activa 125 is priced between 78,600 and 90,230. The Activa 125 costs between 77,743 and 84,916. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
