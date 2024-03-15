Fascino 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum in Delhi is Rs. 95,163. The fuel capacity of Fi Hybrid DrumFascino 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum in Delhi is Rs. 95,163. The fuel capacity of Fi Hybrid Drum is 5.2 L litres. It offers many features like Mobile Application, Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Hybrid
power assist, Smart Motor Generator, Quiet Engine Start System and
Automatic Stop & Start System, Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha
Motorcycle Connect X APP