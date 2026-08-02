The Honda Activa 125 remains one of the most trusted family and commuter scooters in India. Combining metal-body durability, reliable performance, and smart modern features, the 2026 Honda Activa 125 delivers a smooth riding experience tailored for daily city commutes.

Honda Activa 125 Price and Variants

The Honda Activa 125 is offered in three distinct variants, catering to different rider preferences from basic daily utility to keyless smart technology.

Variant Name Ex-Showroom Price Key Features Activa 125 DLX ₹ 88,339 LED Headlamp, Digital-Analog Meter, CBS Activa 125 25th Anniversary Edition ₹ 89,256 Special Graphics, Premium Accents, Alloy Wheels Activa 125 H-Smart ₹ 91,983 Smart Key System, Bluetooth Connectivity, TFT Display

Note: Prices mentioned are average ex-showroom prices and may vary depending on the city and dealership.

Performance and Engine Specifications

Powered by a refined 123.92 cc single-cylinder BS6.2-compliant engine, the scooter incorporates Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) for improved combustion efficiency and silent engine startup.

Feature Technical Specification Engine Capacity 123.92 cc, 4-Stroke SI Engine Maximum Power 8.42 PS @ 6,500 rpm Maximum Torque 10.5 Nm @ 5,000 rpm Claimed Mileage 47 kmpl Top Speed 90 kmph Fuel Tank Capacity 5.3 Liters Kerb Weight 109 kg Braking System Combi Brake System (CBS) with Front Disc / Rear Drum

Key Features and Advanced Technology

The Activa 125 balances traditional strength with high-tech conveniences to make daily urban navigation effortless:

Honda H-Smart Technology: The top-tier variant includes a smart key that enables keyless ignition, remote locking, and a vehicle finder function.

The top-tier variant includes a smart key that enables keyless ignition, remote locking, and a vehicle finder function. Honda RoadSync Duo: Offers seamless Bluetooth pairing with your smartphone to deliver turn-by-turn navigation alerts, call/SMS notifications, and audio controls.

Offers seamless Bluetooth pairing with your smartphone to deliver turn-by-turn navigation alerts, call/SMS notifications, and audio controls. TFT Instrument Display: High-contrast display presenting real-time information such as average fuel consumption, distance-to-empty, and service reminders.

High-contrast display presenting real-time information such as average fuel consumption, distance-to-empty, and service reminders. Durable Build Quality: Built with a full-metal body design that withstands daily wear and tear while providing stable highway and city road tracking.

Built with a full-metal body design that withstands daily wear and tear while providing stable highway and city road tracking. Combi Brake System (CBS): Distributes braking force evenly between front and rear wheels for controlled stopping performance.

Color Options

The scooter is available in six distinct colour shades:

Matte Axis Grey Metallic

Pearl Deep Ground Grey

Pearl Igneous Black

Pearl Precious White

Pearl Siren Blue

Rebel Red Metallic

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the Honda Activa 125?

The entry-level Activa 125 DLX variant starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹88,339.

What mileage does the Honda Activa 125 deliver?

The Honda Activa 125 delivers a claimed fuel economy of approximately 47 kmpl under standard riding conditions.

Which is the top-spec variant of the Activa 125?

The top-spec variant is the Activa 125 H-Smart, priced at ₹91,983 ex-showroom, which features keyless operation and advanced display controls.