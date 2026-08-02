Honda Activa 125 Key Specs
- Engine123.92 cc
- Mileage47 kmpl
- Power8.42 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque10.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight109 kg
The Honda Activa 125 remains one of the most trusted family and commuter scooters in India. Combining metal-body durability, reliable performance, and smart modern features, the 2026 Honda Activa 125 delivers a smooth riding experience tailored for daily city commutes.
The Honda Activa 125 is offered in three distinct variants, catering to different rider preferences from basic daily utility to keyless smart technology.
|Variant Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Key Features
|Activa 125 DLX
|₹88,339
|LED Headlamp, Digital-Analog Meter, CBS
|Activa 125 25th Anniversary Edition
|₹89,256
|Special Graphics, Premium Accents, Alloy Wheels
|Activa 125 H-Smart
|₹91,983
|Smart Key System, Bluetooth Connectivity, TFT Display
Note: Prices mentioned are average ex-showroom prices and may vary depending on the city and dealership.
Powered by a refined 123.92 cc single-cylinder BS6.2-compliant engine, the scooter incorporates Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) for improved combustion efficiency and silent engine startup.
|Feature
|Technical Specification
|Engine Capacity
|123.92 cc, 4-Stroke SI Engine
|Maximum Power
|8.42 PS @ 6,500 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|10.5 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
|Claimed Mileage
|47 kmpl
|Top Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.3 Liters
|Kerb Weight
|109 kg
|Braking System
|Combi Brake System (CBS) with Front Disc / Rear Drum
The Activa 125 balances traditional strength with high-tech conveniences to make daily urban navigation effortless:
The scooter is available in six distinct colour shades:
What is the starting price of the Honda Activa 125?
The entry-level Activa 125 DLX variant starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹88,339.
What mileage does the Honda Activa 125 deliver?
The Honda Activa 125 delivers a claimed fuel economy of approximately 47 kmpl under standard riding conditions.
Which is the top-spec variant of the Activa 125?
The top-spec variant is the Activa 125 H-Smart, priced at ₹91,983 ex-showroom, which features keyless operation and advanced display controls.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda Activa 125
|Rs. 88,339Onwards
|123.92 cc
|8.42 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|109 kg
|162 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Destini 125
|Rs. 80,450Onwards
|124.6 cc
|9.12 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1862 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Activa 125VSDestini 125
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|2.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Steel
|Activa 125VSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|-
|2200 W
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Activa 125VSEpluto 7G
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|1345 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Activa 125VSETrance Neo
|Honda Dio 125
|Rs. 86,733Onwards
|123.92 cc
|8.30 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Scooters
|104 kg
|1830 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Activa 125VSDio 125
Honda Activa 125 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the scooter for its smooth ride, excellent fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs. However, some have noted its weight and suspension comfort as areas for improvement.
|Max Power
|8.42 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|10.5 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|123.92 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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