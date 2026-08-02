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HONDA Activa 125

₹88,339 - 91,983*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
31
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The Honda Activa 125 remains one of the most trusted family and commuter scooters in India. Combining metal-body durability, reliable performance, and smart modern features, the 2026 Honda Activa 125 delivers a smooth riding experience tailored for daily city commutes.

Honda Activa 125 Price and Variants

The Honda Activa 125 is offered in three distinct variants, catering to different rider preferences from basic daily utility to keyless smart technology.

Variant NameEx-Showroom PriceKey Features
Activa 125 DLX 88,339LED Headlamp, Digital-Analog Meter, CBS
Activa 125 25th Anniversary Edition 89,256Special Graphics, Premium Accents, Alloy Wheels
Activa 125 H-Smart 91,983Smart Key System, Bluetooth Connectivity, TFT Display

Note: Prices mentioned are average ex-showroom prices and may vary depending on the city and dealership.

Performance and Engine Specifications

Powered by a refined 123.92 cc single-cylinder BS6.2-compliant engine, the scooter incorporates Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) for improved combustion efficiency and silent engine startup.

FeatureTechnical Specification
Engine Capacity123.92 cc, 4-Stroke SI Engine
Maximum Power8.42 PS @ 6,500 rpm
Maximum Torque10.5 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
Claimed Mileage47 kmpl
Top Speed90 kmph
Fuel Tank Capacity5.3 Liters
Kerb Weight109 kg
Braking SystemCombi Brake System (CBS) with Front Disc / Rear Drum

Key Features and Advanced Technology

The Activa 125 balances traditional strength with high-tech conveniences to make daily urban navigation effortless:

  • Honda H-Smart Technology: The top-tier variant includes a smart key that enables keyless ignition, remote locking, and a vehicle finder function.
  • Honda RoadSync Duo: Offers seamless Bluetooth pairing with your smartphone to deliver turn-by-turn navigation alerts, call/SMS notifications, and audio controls.
  • TFT Instrument Display: High-contrast display presenting real-time information such as average fuel consumption, distance-to-empty, and service reminders.
  • Durable Build Quality: Built with a full-metal body design that withstands daily wear and tear while providing stable highway and city road tracking.
  • Combi Brake System (CBS): Distributes braking force evenly between front and rear wheels for controlled stopping performance.

Color Options

The scooter is available in six distinct colour shades:

  • Matte Axis Grey Metallic
  • Pearl Deep Ground Grey
  • Pearl Igneous Black
  • Pearl Precious White
  • Pearl Siren Blue
  • Rebel Red Metallic

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the Honda Activa 125?

The entry-level Activa 125 DLX variant starts at an ex-showroom price of 88,339.

What mileage does the Honda Activa 125 deliver?

The Honda Activa 125 delivers a claimed fuel economy of approximately 47 kmpl under standard riding conditions.

Which is the top-spec variant of the Activa 125?

The top-spec variant is the Activa 125 H-Smart, priced at 91,983 ex-showroom, which features keyless operation and advanced display controls.

Honda Activa 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    123.92 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    47 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.42 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    109 kg
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Honda Activa 125 Videos

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Honda Activa 125 Variants

Honda Activa 125 price starts at ₹ 88,339 and goes up to ₹ 91,983 (Ex-showroom). Honda Activa 125 comes in 3 variants. Honda Activa 125's top variant is H-Smart.
3 Variants Available
Activa 125 DLX
₹88,339*
123.92 cc
90 kmph
Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition
₹89,256*
123.92 cc
90 kmph
Activa 125 H-Smart
₹91,983*
123.92 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Activa 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Jun 2026
This guide provides EMI calculations and financing options for purchasing the Honda Activa 125 scooter.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India achieved 5.18 lakh unit sales in May 2026, showing strong domestic and export growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 May 2026
The article reviews various scooters, highlighting performance, comfort, tech features, and pricing for daily commutes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2026
Honda has filed a design patent for its Click scooter in India, expanding its product line and featuring advanced design elements.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
This guide explains EMI options for financing the Honda Activa 125, a top ICE-powered scooter model.Read Full Story

Honda Activa 125 Visual Comparison

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Honda Activa 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125 image
Rs. 88,339Onwards
4.531
123.92 cc8.42 PS10.5 NmScooters109 kg162 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Destini 125Hero Destini 125 imageRs. 80,450Onwards
4.54
124.6 cc9.12 PS10.4 NmScooters115 kg1862 mmDiscDrumAlloyActiva 125VSDestini 125
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelActiva 125VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyActiva 125VSEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards----Scooters86 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyActiva 125VSETrance Neo
Honda Dio 125Honda Dio 125 imageRs. 86,733Onwards
4.92
123.92 cc8.30 PS10.5 NmScooters104 kg1830 mmDiscDrumAlloyActiva 125VSDio 125

Honda Activa 125 Images

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Honda Activa 125 Image 3
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Honda Activa 125 Image 6

Honda Activa 125 Colours

Honda Activa 125 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Matte Axis Gray Metallic
Pearl Deep Ground Gray
Pearl Igneous Black
Pearl Precious White
Pearl Siren Blue
Rebel Red Metallic
Matte axis gray metallic

Honda Activa 125 Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Activa 125vsDestini 125
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Activa 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Activa 125vsEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Activa 125vsETrance Neo
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683
Activa 125vsDio 125
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378
Activa 125vsAccess 125

Honda Activa 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.4Safety
4.6Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Honda Activa 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the scooter for its smooth ride, excellent fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs. However, some have noted its weight and suspension comfort as areas for improvement.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth engine performance
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage (50-55 km/l)
  • check circle iconLow maintenance cost
  • check circle iconComfortable for daily use
  • check circle iconStylish design with good build quality

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSuspension could be improved
  • warning iconSlightly heavy for some riders
  • warning iconHeadlight brightness at night
  • warning iconLimited boot space
  • warning iconDrum brakes lack bite during sudden stops

User Reviews

Smooth, Reliable and Highly Satisfying
The scooter offers a smooth and comfortable ride, especially in city traffic where frequent stops are common. Its refined engine provides good pickup and decent mileage, making daily commuting both convenient and affordable.The seat is wide and comfortable, making longer rides less tiring. The under-seat storage space is also very useful for carrying a helmet or small bags. The build quality feels solid and reliable, and the suspension handles bumps on Indian roads quite well.
By: Nishant Kumar (May 14, 2026)
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A Scooter Made for Everyone
It looks decent and is very comfortable for a family with a child. I have been using it for the last 8 years, and it has never disappointed me.
By: Afrin Asad (Jan 1, 2026)
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Ideal for City Rides and Off-Road Adventures
Best in mileage among 125cc scooters, with a strong metal body. The H-Smart wireless key feature is really amazing.
By: Shivam (Sept 13, 2025)
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Great Bike with Smooth Performance
This bike works really well for me. It performs smoothly and gives me an impressive mileage of 70 km/l. I've been very satisfied with it. I often use this bike to carry heavy loads, and it handles that quite well. The bike's performance is indeed commendable. Even when I push it to 95 km/h, it doesn't vibrate at all. I'm happy that it still maintains good mileage while carrying heavy stuff.
By: Manish Shekhawat (Aug 19, 2025)
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Mixed Feelings About This Vehicle
I have a few thoughts about this vehicle. On the good side, it has a great braking system, the engine runs really smooth and feels powerful, and the design looks great too. It also comes with some handy features like the smart on and off option. However, the front suspension is a huge letdown. It makes the ride uncomfortable because you can feel every bump directly in the handle.
By: Kabir Solanki (Aug 12, 2025)
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Honda Activa 125 Related News

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Honda Activa 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.42 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10.5 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage47 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine123.92 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Activa 125 specs and features

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