2023 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart version to be launched soon. Details leaked

The Honda Activa 125 is all set to get a significant update in line with the upcoming OBD-II and RDE regulations. According to a leaked image from the company’s website, the Activa 125 will be updated with the H-Smart technology that made its debut on the Honda Activa 6G earlier this year. The H-Smart tech brings a host of features to the 125 cc scooter.

At the outset, the 2023 Honda Activa 125 will comply with the latest OBD-II and RDE norms. This will bring the Smart Key to the scooter which adds features like Smart Unlock that allows users to lock and unlock the scooter and fuel lid remotely up to a distance of two metres. There’s also the Smart Find feature that helps you locate the scooter in a parking lot by blinking the indicators.

Also Read : Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched at ₹80,537

The 2023 Honda Activa 125 H Smart will get features like Smart lock/unlock, Smart Find, Smart Start and Smart Safe

The Smart Key also brings keyless ignition allowing you to start the scooter with just the push of a button, while the key is in your pocket. The feature though works within proximity of two metres and the scooter will automatically lock once that distance is breached. Other features on the Activa 125 will be carried over including the LED headlamp, analogue instrument console with a digital readout and the side-stand cut-off.

Similar Products Find more Bikes Honda Activa 125 60 kmpl | 124 cc ₹69,961 - 86,715 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Yamaha Fascino 125 ₹70,000 - 90,000 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Hero Electric Ae-8 ₹70,000 *Expected Price View Details Hero Maestro Edge 125 125 cc ₹70,700 - 82,250 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hero Glamour 124.7 cc ₹70,716 - 84,200 **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The image further reveals no changes to the design and styling of the 2023 Honda Activa 125. The scooter continues to ride on alloy wheels, telescopic front forks and a single shock at the rear, and a front disc brake and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter also gets combi-braking as standard. Power too will come from the same 124 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor tuned for 8.18 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, paired with a CVT unit. The engine will likely be upgraded to be E20 ready, which means it will be able to accept 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel when it is available at fuel stations across the country.

Also Read : Honda Activa 6G to get a digital console and connectivity features soon

Expect prices to see a marginal hike when the 2023 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart arrives in a few days. The model is currently priced from ₹84,916 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards, and the new H-Smart variant should sit at the top of the lineup. The Activa 125 takes on the Suzuki Access 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and the likes in the segment.

First Published Date: