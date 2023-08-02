Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
Honda has finally entered the compact SUV segment with the Elevate. Though late into the SUV game, Honda’s Elevate promises to prove a handful against some of its fancier rivals. But can it help the Japanese auto giant to turn its fortune in India? Here is our first drive review.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 02 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Elevate Honda Cars
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now