HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Honda Elevate Suv: First Drive Review

Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda has finally entered the compact SUV segment with the Elevate. Though late into the SUV game, Honda’s Elevate promises to prove a handful against some of its fancier rivals. But can it help the Japanese auto giant to turn its fortune in India? Here is our first drive review.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Rumion (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Rumion
₹8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
₹ 9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
₹ 9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 02 Aug 2023, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Elevate Honda Cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.