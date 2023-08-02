Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda has finally entered the compact SUV segment with the Elevate. Though late into the SUV game, Honda’s Elevate promises to prove a handful against some of its fancier rivals. But can it help the Japanese auto giant to turn its fortune in India? Here is our first drive review.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

| Updated on: By:Updated on:

Follow us on: