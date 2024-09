Elevate EV Launch DateThe Honda Elevate EV is expected to launch in Aug 2026 .Elevate EV Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 18 Lakhs* Onwards .Elevate EV RivalsTata Curvv EV, Tata Nexon EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, Mahindra XUV 400 EV and MG ZS EV are sought to be the major rivals to Honda Elevate EV .

...Read More

Read Less