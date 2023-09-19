|Battery Capacity
|30-40.5 KWh
|Range
|325-465 Km
Latest Update
The Tata Nexon EV, an electric SUV, offers an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience. With a spacious interior and impressive electric range, it's a compelling choice in the EV market.
Price:
Tata Nexon EV price starts at ₹ 14.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV comes in 9 variants. Tata Nexon EV top variant price is ₹ 19.94 Lakhs.
₹14.74 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹16.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹16.69 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹17.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹17.84 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
325 Km
₹18.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
₹18.69 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
₹19.19 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
₹19.94 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion
465 Km
