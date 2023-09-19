Latest Update

The Tata Nexon EV, an electric SUV, offers an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience. With a spacious interior and impressive electric range, it's a compelling choice in the EV market. Price: Starting Price (Ex-Showroom): ₹14.74 Lakhs Specs and Features: Engine: The Nexon EV runs on an electric motor.

Mileage: It offers an impressive electric range of 325-465 km, making it suitable for long journeys.

Transmission: Automatic transmission provides a hassle-free driving experience.

Power: The electric motor delivers ample power for a smooth ride. Safety Features: Equipped with standard safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and more.

Other Features: The Nexon EV comes with a host of features, including touchscreen infotainment, climate control, and connectivity options. Rivals: Tata Punch EV: The Tata Nexon EV competes with the Tata Punch EV, offering a broader electric range and more spacious interiors.

Mahindra BE.05: Compared to the Mahindra BE.05, the Nexon EV boasts a more affordable starting price and longer electric range.

Tata Nexon EV Prime: The Nexon EV Prime is a variant of the Nexon EV, offering additional features and options.

Mahindra S204: The Mahindra S204 competes closely with the Nexon EV in terms of pricing and features.

Tata Curvv EV Concept: The Tata Curvv EV Concept is a futuristic offering, but the Nexon EV is readily available for those seeking an electric SUV today. When choosing an electric vehicle, the Tata Nexon EV stands out for its competitive pricing, impressive electric range, and solid safety features. It's a reliable option for those looking to make the switch to electric without compromising on range or performance. ...Read More Read Less