Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 14,74,000 in India. It is available in 9 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Tata Nexon EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity30-40.5 KWh
Range325-465 Km
View all Nexon EV specs and features

About Tata Nexon EV

Latest Update

  • 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which electric SUV to choose
  • 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Which variant to pick

    • The Tata Nexon EV, an electric SUV, offers an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience. With a spacious interior and impressive electric range, it's a compelling choice in the EV market. Price:

    • Starting Price (Ex-Showroom): ₹14.74 Lakhs
    Specs and Features: ...Read More

    Tata Nexon EV Alternatives

    UPCOMING
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    12 - 14 Lakhs
    Check Punch EV details
    View similar Cars
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra BE.05

    Mahindra BE.05

    12 - 16 Lakhs
    Check BE.05 details
    View similar Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Prime

    Tata Nexon EV Prime

    14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Pr...
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra S204

    Mahindra S204

    12 Lakhs Onwards
    Check S204 details
    View similar Cars
    UPCOMING
    Tata Curvv EV Concept

    Tata Curvv EV Concept

    15 - 20 Lakhs
    Check Curvv EV Concept details
    View similar Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Variants & Price

    Tata Nexon EV price starts at ₹ 14.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV comes in 9 variants. Tata Nexon EV top variant price is ₹ 19.94 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    Creative Plus Medium Range
    14.74 Lakhs*
    Lithium Ion
    325 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Fearless Medium Range
    16.19 Lakhs*
    Lithium Ion
    325 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Fearless Plus Medium Range
    16.69 Lakhs*
    Lithium Ion
    325 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Fearless Plus S Medium Range
    17.19 Lakhs*
    Lithium Ion
    325 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Empowered Medium Range
    17.84 Lakhs*
    Lithium Ion
    325 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Fearless Long Range
    18.19 Lakhs*
    Lithium Ion
    465 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Fearless Plus Long Range
    18.69 Lakhs*
    Lithium Ion
    465 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Fearless Plus S Long Range
    19.19 Lakhs*
    Lithium Ion
    465 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Empowered Plus Long Range
    19.94 Lakhs*
    Lithium Ion
    465 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
    Know more

    Tata Nexon EV Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity30-40.5 kWh
    Body TypeSUV
    Range325-465 km
    View all Nexon EV specs and features

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Tata Nexon EV News

    The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which electric SUV to choose
    19 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is available in six different trim options: Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Which variant to pick
    19 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona EV.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Price and specification comparison
    18 Sept 2023
    Tata Nexon EV facelift's entry-level variant undercuts both the Mahindra XUV400 EV.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Mahindra XUV400: Price comparison
    15 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes with a wide range of design updates and new features, enhancing its premium quotient along with a significantly improved powertrain offering better range and performance.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift launched at 14.74 lakh, promises up to 465 km range
    14 Sept 2023
    View all
     Tata Nexon EV News

    Tata Nexon EV related Videos

    Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
    2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
    12 Sept 2023
    Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
    Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
    9 Sept 2023
    Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
    Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
    22 Jun 2023
    Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition models of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari as part of its festive offering this year. This is the fourth special edition series of Tata SUVs after the Dark, Gold and Kaziranga Editions.
    Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
    2 Sept 2022
    Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
    Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
    17 May 2022
    View all
     

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Aston Martin DB12

    Aston Martin DB12

    4.59 Cr
    Check latest offers
    BMW iX1

    BMW iX1

    66.9 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    1.39 Cr
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Harrier 2023

    Tata Harrier 2023

    15 - 23 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sportage

    Kia Sportage

    25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details