HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nexon, Nexon Ev, Harrier, Safari Dark Editions Launched From 11.45 Lakh

Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Dark editions launched from 11.45 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2024, 14:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Dark Edition SUVs are based on the facelift versions of Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari, all of which were launched last year.
Tata Nexon EV Harrier Safari Dark
Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition on all of its recently-updated SUV models - from Nexon and Nexon EV (in pic) to the Harrier as well as Safari models. Dark Edition essentially refers to cosmetic updates which seeks to enhance visual cues through the generous use of Black colour.
Pricing for the Nexon EV Dark Edition begins at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV was given several key updates in 2023 and now looks more stylish than before.
Nexon EV gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack at its core and offers a best-claimed range of up to 465 kms per charge. The Dark Edition of the model does not bring any technical changes.
A look at the all-black cabin of the Nexon EV Dark Edition.
On identical lines, Tata Motors has also introduced Nexon Dark Edition at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
A look at the cabin of the Nexon Dark Edition model.
Safari is the flagship model from Tata Motors and was updated late 2023, along with the Harrier. The Safari Dark Edition starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Tata Safari is a three-row model that offers generous amount of cabin space. It comes with a two-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor that is paired to both automatic as well as manual gearbox.
A close look at the cabin of the Tata Safari Dark Edition model.
Harrier Dark Edition is priced upwards of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like its sibling SUV models, it gets the Black treatment all around, and in the cabin.
A look at the interiors of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.
View all Images
Tata Motors has introduced an all-black themed series of SUVs with the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari Dark editions.
Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition on all of its recently-updated SUV models - from Nexon and Nexon EV (in pic) to the Harrier as well as Safari models. Dark Edition essentially refers to cosmetic updates which seeks to enhance visual cues through the generous use of Black colour.
1/11
Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition on all of its recently-updated SUV models - from Nexon and Nexon EV (in pic) to the Harrier as well as Safari models. Dark Edition essentially refers to cosmetic updates which seeks to enhance visual cues through the generous use of Black colour.
Pricing for the Nexon EV Dark Edition begins at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV was given several key updates in 2023 and now looks more stylish than before.
2/11
Pricing for the Nexon EV Dark Edition begins at 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV was given several key updates in 2023 and now looks more stylish than before.
Nexon EV gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack at its core and offers a best-claimed range of up to 465 kms per charge. The Dark Edition of the model does not bring any technical changes.
3/11
Nexon EV gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack at its core and offers a best-claimed range of up to 465 kms per charge. The Dark Edition of the model does not bring any technical changes.
A look at the all-black cabin of the Nexon EV Dark Edition.
4/11
A look at the all-black cabin of the Nexon EV Dark Edition.
On identical lines, Tata Motors has also introduced Nexon Dark Edition at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
5/11
On identical lines, Tata Motors has also introduced Nexon Dark Edition at a starting price of 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
A look at the cabin of the Nexon Dark Edition model.
6/11
A look at the cabin of the Nexon Dark Edition model.
Safari is the flagship model from Tata Motors and was updated late 2023, along with the Harrier. The Safari Dark Edition starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
7/11
Safari is the flagship model from Tata Motors and was updated late 2023, along with the Harrier. The Safari Dark Edition starts at 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Tata Safari is a three-row model that offers generous amount of cabin space. It comes with a two-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor that is paired to both automatic as well as manual gearbox.
8/11
The Tata Safari is a three-row model that offers generous amount of cabin space. It comes with a two-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor that is paired to both automatic as well as manual gearbox.
A close look at the cabin of the Tata Safari Dark Edition model.
9/11
A close look at the cabin of the Tata Safari Dark Edition model.
Harrier Dark Edition is priced upwards of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like its sibling SUV models, it gets the Black treatment all around, and in the cabin.
10/11
Harrier Dark Edition is priced upwards of 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like its sibling SUV models, it gets the Black treatment all around, and in the cabin.
A look at the interiors of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.
11/11
A look at the interiors of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.

Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari. The Dark Edition series of these models have been updated with the latest changes they have undergone recently. All four SUVs are now available at a starting price of 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The four SUVs, as seen in the image, are wrapped in an all-black exterior theme, offering a more menacing appearance.

Dark Edition models were first introduced by Tata Motors back in 2019 starting with the Harrier SUV. It was later extended to other models like the Safari, Nexon SUVs within the next two years. Dark Edition is now a signature addition in Tata Motors' overall offering across its lineup which aims to enhance the look and feel of its vehicles through all-black treatment.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Cng (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG
1199 cc CNG Manual
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
40.5 kWh 325 Kmph 465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1493.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
1497.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details

The most affordable Tata Dark Edition SUV is the Nexon with a starting price of 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The changes in the exterior are all cosmetic in nature with blacked out alloy wheels and Dark Edition badging. The interior of the SUV has also been decked up in black theme. Among added features are a 'Hidden until lit' capacitive touch climate control panel, Amazon Alexa and Tata Voice Assistant offering more than 200 voice commands in six languages and wireless charger. The Nexon Dark Edition will be placed in the middle of all its variants. The Nexon SUV price starts from 8.15 lakh and goes up to 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nexon EV also comes with similar cosmetic changes. It gets all-black leatherette seats, Dark Edition badgings among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also watch: Tata Punch EV first drive review

The Harrier and Safari Dark Edition SUVs get black exterior theme with Bold Oberon Black exteriors, Blackstone Interior theme and Piano black accents besides the Dark Edition logos. The Dark badging also makes its way into the cabin on the headrests. The price of Harrier Dark Edition starts from 19.99 lakh while the Safari Dark Edition price starts from 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2024, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon EV Safari Harrier

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.