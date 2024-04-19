Volkswagen has announced Volkswagen Experiences or VWe
It is a new initiative meant to deliver community driven experiences for customers and fans of the brand
Under ‘VWe’, opportunities will be created for customers and fans to engage with the brand.
Volkswagen is organizing a drive to Ladakh for customers who participate in ‘VWe’
The two expeditions will be held between 9th-14th June and 18th-23rd June 2024
This drive will kick off from Chandigarh on June 9, winding its way up the Himalayas, through the Spiti Valley and into Ladakh.
Following this, a second expedition will depart from Leh on June 18, retracing the route back to Chandigarh and concluding on June 23.
Customers can register themself for ‘VWe’ through the online website.
Volkswagen currently only has three cars in the lineup - Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus.