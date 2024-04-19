Own a Volkswagen car and want to go to Ladakh? Check out ‘VWe’

Published Apr 19, 2024

Volkswagen has announced Volkswagen Experiences or VWe

It is a new initiative meant to deliver community driven experiences for  customers and fans of the brand 

Under ‘VWe’, opportunities will be created for customers and fans to engage with the brand.

Volkswagen is organizing a drive to Ladakh for customers who participate in ‘VWe’ 

The two expeditions will be held between 9th-14th June  and 18th-23rd June 2024  

This drive will kick off from Chandigarh  on June 9, winding its way up the Himalayas, through the Spiti  Valley and into Ladakh.

Following this, a second expedition will depart from Leh on  June 18, retracing the route back to Chandigarh and concluding on June 23.  

Customers can register themself for ‘VWe’ through the online website.

Volkswagen currently only has three cars in the lineup - Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus. 
