Honda Activa 7G Front Image
UPCOMING

HONDA Activa 7G

Exp. Launch on 30 Oct 2024
4.4
15 Opinions
80,000 - 90,000*Expected price
Expected Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 113.3 cc

Activa 7G: 110.0 cc

Segment average
Mileage

Segment Average: 55.31 kmpl

Activa 7G: 55-60 kmpl

Segment average
Speed

Segment Average: 85.0 kmph

Activa 7G: 85.0 kmph

Segment average

About Honda Activa 7G

Latest Update

  Honda Activa 7G likely to launch soon: What to expect
  What's eating Toyota's grapes? Scandals at home, recalls abroad hurt

    • Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G is an upcoming scooter that is expected to be sold in multiple variants. It is expected to come with several upgrades over the current Activa 6G. For instance, the new scooter could feature a digital instrument cluster that would show vital information that the rider might need. There should be all LED lighting on offer. Braking duties will be performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. The higher variants could get a disc brake in the front. There would be a Combi-braking system on offer. Suspension duties will be performed by telescopic forks in the front and a shock absorber at the rear. The engine on offer will probably be the same single-cylinder unit that is fuel-injected. In the Activa 6G, it produces 7.68 bhp and 8.84 Nm.

    Honda Activa 7G Alternatives

    Warivo Motors CRX

    Warivo Motors CRX

    79,999
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,684 - 82,734
    UPCOMING
    Honda PCX 125

    Honda PCX 125

    85,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125

    79,899 - 90,500
    TVS NTORQ 125

    TVS NTORQ 125

    89,641 - 1.05 Lakhs
    TVS Jupiter 110

    TVS Jupiter 110

    73,700 - 87,250
    Honda Activa 7G Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Mileage55-60 kmpl
    Engine110.0 cc
    Max Speed85 Kmph

    Honda Activa 7G User Opinions & Ratings

    4.4
    15 Ratings & Opinions
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    9
    5 ratingrating star
    6
    Perfect Scooter
    Perfect Scooter ever with best features expected to be launch. and It will be in our budget........
    By: Prince Kumar Balothia (Sept 29, 2024)
    Beyond all the expectations
    This seems to be a great one ever launched by honda. Amazing look, better engine than before. Everything seems to be cool.
    By: Hunny Pahuja (Aug 22, 2024)
    Easy ride, Comfort, best mileage and Smart model
    All activa scooty is better because every indians ride activa and activa 7g is different from all models this upcoming scooty is better, comfortable and best mileage so i am very excited for upcoming scooty activa 7g
    By: MOHD ARSALAN UDDIN (Aug 13, 2024)
    Queen of all scooters.
    Very good scooty and very very comfortable. Its smoothness riding has won my heart ❤️. It's very very durable and mechanically strong scooty.
    By: William Sukhdeve (May 7, 2024)
    Very comirt vehicle
    Well it's comfortable and stylish and it's storage place is also big which is really nice and loved it
    By: Yamini (Apr 29, 2024)
    Majestic Bike
    I love my Honda Activa 7G; it offers excellent comfort and impressive mileage. I'm truly delighted with my choice.
    By: Mahammad jahir (Jan 3, 2024)
    Top Scooter
    I prefer a bike with top mileage and impressive power. Its cutting-edge engine stands out, and the reasonable prices make it ideal for daily rides.
    By: Hemant kumar (Jan 3, 2024)
    Outstanding Performance
    I appreciate the Activa 7G for its dependable performance, excellent fuel efficiency, and comfortable ride. Whether in the city or village, its refined engine ensures a reliable and enjoyable experience.
    By: Suraj kumar (Jan 3, 2024)
    Cozy Bike
    I find the Honda Activa 7G to be a well-rounded choice in the non-gear category, boasting comfy seating, a sophisticated engine, a sleek digital meter, and appealing design.
    By: Amit kumar (Jan 3, 2024)
    Modern Scooter
    I'll outshine other models with enhanced aesthetics and superior fuel efficiency within my category.
    By: Vikas kadam (Jan 3, 2024)
    Honda Activa 7G News

    Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased its upcoming model, which is expected to be the new Activa 7G scooter, ahead of launch.
    Honda Activa 7G likely to launch soon: What to expect
    14 Aug 2022
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    What's eating Toyota's grapes? Scandals at home, recalls abroad hurt
    27 Sept 2024
    Honda Beat uses a 109.5 cc engine that is also doing duty on the Honda Activa.
    Honda Beat design patented in India. Will it launch soon?
    27 Sept 2024
    Governments worldwide are beginning to wake up to the threat of Chinese, bringing the heavy price of tariffs against Chinese-made EVs as they strive to protect their domestic automakers. (Photo is representational)
    Chinese EV makers are existential threat to western auto giants, says Ford CEO
    22 Sept 2024
    Honda recently announced the Elevate Apex edition starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.86 lakh, ex-showroom for the V MT variant and going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.25 lakh for the VX CVT variant.
    Honda introduces ‘Direct Connect’ a new and interactive way to check out the Elevate online
    20 Sept 2024
    Honda Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Honda Activa 7G FAQs

    The Honda Activa 7G is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 80,000-90,000.
    The Honda Activa 7G is expected to launch on 30th Oct 2024, introducing a new addition to the 110.0 cc segment.
    The Honda Activa 7G features a 110.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a minimum mileage of 55-60 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Honda Activa 7G faces competition from the likes of Warivo Motors CRX and Honda Activa 6G in the 110.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Honda Activa 7G offers a minimum mileage of 55-60 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

