Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G is an upcoming scooter that is expected to be sold in multiple variants. It is expected to come with several upgrades over the current Activa 6G. For instance, the new scooter could feature a digital instrument cluster that would show vital information that the rider might need. There should be all LED lighting on offer. Braking duties will be performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. The higher variants could get a disc brake in the front. There would be a Combi-braking system on offer. Suspension duties will be performed by telescopic forks in the front and a shock absorber at the rear. The engine on offer will probably be the same single-cylinder unit that is fuel-injected. In the Activa 6G, it produces 7.68 bhp and 8.84 Nm.