Segment Average: 66.4 kmph
Everve EF1: 110.0 kmph
Segment Average: 108.0 km
Everve EF1: 100.0 km
Segment Average: 5.13 hrs
Everve EF1: 5.0 hrs
Segment Average: 3.0 kwh
Everve EF1: 4.2 kwh
Everve EF1 Latest Update
Everve EF1 Launch DateThe Everve Motors Everve EF1 launch date is yet to be announced.Everve EF1 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹90,000* Onwards.Everve EF1 RivalsWarivo Motors CRX, Bajaj Chetak, Super Soco Cumini, Vida V1 and PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro are sought to be the major rivals to Everve Motors Everve EF1....Read More
|Battery Capacity
|4.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|100 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hours