HT Auto
search icon
Everve Motors Everve EF1
1/26
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1
2/26
Everve Motors Everve EF1
3/26
Everve Motors Everve EF1
4/26
Everve Motors Everve EF1
5/26
Everve Motors Everve EF1
View all Images
6/26

EVERVE MOTORS Everve EF1

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
90,000* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Photos
Expected Key Specs
Speed

Segment Average: 66.4 kmph

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Everve EF1: 110.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 108.0 km

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Everve EF1: 100.0 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 5.13 hrs

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Everve EF1: 5.0 hrs

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 3.0 kwh

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

Everve EF1: 4.2 kwh

Segment average

About Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve EF1 Latest Update

  • 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
  • 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?

    • Everve EF1 Launch DateThe Everve Motors Everve EF1 launch date is yet to be announced.Everve EF1 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹90,000* Onwards.Everve EF1 RivalsWarivo Motors CRX, Bajaj Chetak, Super Soco Cumini, Vida V1 and PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro are sought to be the major rivals to Everve Motors Everve EF1.

    ...Read More

    Everve Motors Everve EF1 Alternatives

    Warivo Motors CRX

    Warivo Motors CRX

    79,999
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes
    UPCOMING
    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    View similar Bikes
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Book a Visit
    View similar Bikes
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Everve Motors Everve EF1 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity4.2 kWh
    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Charging PointYes
    Range100 km
    Charging Time5 Hours

    News

    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
    2 Oct 2024
    The engine on the Kawasaki Versys 1100 is larger because of the longer stroke.
    2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?
    1 Oct 2024
    The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch.
    Jawa 42 FJ 350 in mind? Everything you should know before deliveries begin tomorrow
    1 Oct 2024
    The offers are available on various models including the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre, NS125, N150, Pulsar 150, N160, NS160, NS200 and N250.
    Bajaj Pulsar range gets more affordable with this offer. Check new prices
    30 Sept 2024
    By using Flipkart's platform with over 500 million users, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles aims to reach a wider audience.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces collaboration with Flipkart. Check details
    30 Sept 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
    27 Sept 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
    26 Sept 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Everve Motors Everve EF1 FAQs

    The Everve Motors Everve EF1 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 90,000.
    The Everve Motors Everve EF1 is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 4.2 kWh segment.
    The Everve Motors Everve EF1 features a 4.2 kWh battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 100 km, on a single charge.
    The Everve Motors Everve EF1 faces competition from the likes of Warivo Motors CRX and Bajaj Chetak , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Everve Motors Everve EF1 offers a range of 100 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Triumph Speed 400

    Triumph Speed 400

    2.4 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV1

    Revolt Motors RV1

    84,990 - 99,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Speed T4

    Triumph Speed T4

    2.17 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    14.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Apache RR 310

    TVS Apache RR 310

    2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 400NK

    CFMoto 400NK

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric A2B

    Hero Electric A2B

    35,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

    Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

    20.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Scooters

    Vespa SXL 150

    Vespa SXL 150

    1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXL 150 Price in Delhi
    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    70,700 - 82,250
    Check Latest Offers
    Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
    Aprilia SXR 125

    Aprilia SXR 125

    1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXR 125 Price in Delhi
    Avon E Mate

    Avon E Mate

    39,259
    Check Latest Offers
    E Mate Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Evolet Raptor

    Evolet Raptor

    1 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    View all
     Popular Scooters