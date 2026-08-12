Bounce Infinity E1 Key Specs
- Speed65 kmph
- Range70 - 100 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.9 - 2.5 kWh
- Motor Power1.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Rs. 55,000Onwards
|85 Nm
|Scooters
|94 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|70 km
|3-4 Hrs.
|1500 W
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|E1VSTrion
|Yamaha EC-06
|Rs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|169 km
|8 Hours
|4.5 kW
|E1VSEC-06
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|E1VSOrbiter
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|E1VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|E1VSChetak
|Ampere Magnus G Max
|Rs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|116 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Metal
|142 km
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|2.4 kW
|E1VSMagnus G Max
|Max Power
|1500 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.9-2.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|70-100 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
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