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BOUNCE INFINITY E1

₹55,000 - 1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.9
3
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Variants

Bounce Infinity E1 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.9 - 2.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.5 kW
View All E1 SpecsView specs icon

Bounce Infinity E1 Variants

Bounce Infinity E1 price starts at ₹ 55,000 and goes up to ₹ 1.26 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bounce Infinity E1 comes in 4 variants. Bounce Infinity E1's top variant is Limited Edition.
4 Variants Available
E1 X
₹55,000*
65 kmph
70 km
E1 Plus
₹1.16 Lakhs*
65 kmph
70 km
E1 STD
₹1.18 Lakhs*
55 kmph
100 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bounce Infinity E1 Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 May 2026
In April 2026, electric commercial vehicle sales varied, with Tata and Euler showing growth, while others declined. Overall, sales dipped 8.7%.Read Full Story

Bounce Infinity E1 Visual Comparison

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Bounce Infinity E1 comparison with similar Bikes

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Bounce Infinity E1
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Bounce Infinity E1 Images

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Bounce Infinity E1 Alternatives

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
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Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
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TVS Orbiter

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88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1vsOrbiter
TVS iQube

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1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
E1vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

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96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
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Bounce Infinity E1 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Nice infinity e1
I am satisfied with the Bounce Infinity E1 scooty. It is very affordable and reliable for long-term use. The features are also good, making it a practical choice for daily commuting.
By: Mohammad Usman Gani (Jun 6, 2026)
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Perfect Highway cruiser beast look
Comfortable and easy to ride. The removable/swappable battery is a major convenience. Feature-rich for its class. Offers adequate range and handling for daily use.
By: HARSH (Feb 23, 2026)
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It looks to good
Its look cool and good very nice scooty and also good quality and performance is awesome very nice vehicle
By: Kartik agrawal (Oct 17, 2025)
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Bounce Infinity E1 Related News

The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,000 cheaper and is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 (ex-showroom)
Bounce Infinity E1+ e-scooter price drops by 24,000. Check out the new price
22 Feb 2024
Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
22 Jul 2022
Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
7 Apr 2022
Bounce Infinity takes the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option.
Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter test rides start in these Indian cities
9 Mar 2022
Bounce Infinity took the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option which essentially is buying the scooter without the battery.
Bounce Infinity E1 first ride review: Affordable, smart e-scooter for city
23 Feb 2022
View all
 Bounce Infinity E1 Related News

Bounce Infinity E1 Specifications and Features

Max Power1500 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.9-2.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range70-100 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed65 kmph
View all E1 specs and features

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