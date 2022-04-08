HT Auto
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
EPluto 7G Pro
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
YesYes
No Of Batteries
11
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w1500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,04,250
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38699,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,251
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,240

