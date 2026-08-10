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ROYAL ENFIELD Hunter 350

₹1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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The modern classic segment has witnessed a major shift toward agile, urban-centric machinery, and the 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 stands at the absolute forefront of this movement. Positioned as the most accessible and lightweight motorcycle in the legendary brand’s portfolio, the roadster strips away unnecessary bulk while retaining the signature thump. Designed with a sharper steering geometry and a compact footprint, the Hunter 350 converts daily gridlock into an engaging urban playground for new riders and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price in India and Variant Lineup

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 delivers exceptional value by aggressively targeting the entry-premium roadster class. The average ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakh for the entry-level wire-spoke trim, while the top-spec variant equipped with LED illumination and dual-channel safety technology goes up to Rs. 1.70 Lakh.

The lineup includes a newly introduced mid-tier trim that bridges the gap between basic styling and premium functional hardware, expanding colour choices to include striking options like Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White.

Core Variants and Ex-Showroom Pricing

Variant SelectionKey Mechanical and Aesthetic HighlightsEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Hunter 350 BaseSpoke wheels, tubed tires, rear drum brake, single-channel ABSRs. 1,37,640
Hunter 350 Base PremiumAlloy wheels, tubeless tires, rear drum brake, single-channel ABSRs. 1,49,900
Hunter 350 MidAlloy wheels, tubeless tyres, rear disc brake, dual-channel ABSRs. 1,65,133
Hunter 350 TopPremium dual-tone colours, LED headlight, dual-channel ABSRs. 1,69,804

Final on-road costs fluctuate depending on localised state RTO registrations, comprehensive insurance packages, and optional official accessories.

J-Series Engine Performance, Power Delivery, and Mileage

Powering the chassis is Royal Enfield's acclaimed long-stroke J-Series powertrain, which is highly tuned for immediate low-end grunt and smooth power delivery.

  • Engine Configuration: 349.34 cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled, 2-valve SOHC engine.
  • Maximum Power Output: 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm.
  • Peak Torque Delivery: 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm.
  • Gearbox Architecture: 5-speed manual transmission with a smooth-shifting gear pattern.

Urban Ride Quality and Refinement

The engine relies on a primary balancer shaft to cancel out harsh vibrations, ensuring the retro roadster remains smooth even as revs climb. With the bulk of its 27 Nm torque available low down in the rev range, riders can pull cleanly from slow speeds without constantly downshifting, making city commuting virtually effortless.

Fuel Economy and Full Tank Range

The motorcycle achieves an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of up to 36.2 kmpl, while real-world conditions yield a reliable 32 kmpl to 35 kmpl. Complemented by a 13-litre teardrop fuel tank, the Hunter 350 delivers a total riding range of over 450 km on a single fill.

Design, Ergonomics, and Connected Features

The styling of the roadster strikes a clean balance between old-school heritage and stripped-down street tracker aesthetics. It boasts a shortened rear subframe, a sculpted fuel tank with deep knee recesses, blacked-out engine components, and an upswept exhaust system engineered to produce a raspy tone.

The cycle parts have been fundamentally revised to optimise flickability:

  • Chassis Layout: Built on a rigid twin-downtube spine frame that improves cornering stability.
  • Suspension Tuning: Sturdy 41mm telescopic front forks are paired with twin-tube emulsion rear shock absorbers featuring a 6-step adjustable preload.
  • Braking and Wheels: Premium Mid and Top trims are anchored by a 300mm front disc and a 270mm rear disc supported by dual-channel ABS. These variants ride on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wide tubeless tyres (110/70 front and 140/70 rear) for confident grip.
  • Weight and Dimensions: Tipping the scales at a kerb weight of 181 kg, it sheds significant weight compared to its stablemates. Combined with a highly accessible 790mm seat height and a compact 1370mm wheelbase, it feels remarkably manageable.

Instrument Console and Connectivity

The dashboard utilises an analogue-digital instrument layout with a central LCD screen displaying a gear position indicator, fuel gauge, dual trip meters, and a clock. Premium trims come standard with integrated Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and the Tripper navigation pod, providing turn-by-turn directional updates directly on the dashboard. It also features a conveniently located USB charging port to keep electronic devices powered on long rides.

Advantages and Considerations of the Hunter 350

Weighing the core pros and cons can help you determine if the Hunter 350 matches your lifestyle and riding habits:

Advantages

  • Extremely nimble and easy to manoeuvre through heavy city traffic.
  • Torquey J-series engine delivers a responsive, fun powerband for city commuting.
  • Low seat height and reduced weight make it accessible to shorter or novice riders.
  • Modern alloy wheels and tubeless tyres on higher variants minimise puncture concerns.
  • Premium connected tech like the Tripper navigation pod simplifies urban commuting.

Considerations

  • The rear suspension setup is tuned for sportier handling and can feel firm over sharp potholes.
  • Sustained high-speed highway cruising above 110 km/h can feel strained compared to larger-capacity machines.
  • The entry-level base trim relies on a rear drum brake and tubed tyres, requiring an upgrade to mid-spec levels for dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    349 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    36.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    20.21 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    114 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    27 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    181 kg
View All Hunter 350 SpecsView specs icon

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Videos

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3 reasons to pick XSR 155 over Hunter 350
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3 reasons to pick XSR 155 over Hunter 350

3 reasons to pick Hunter 350 over the XSR155
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3 reasons to pick Hunter 350 over the XSR155

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Variants

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 price starts at ₹ 1.38 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes in 4 variants. Royal Enfield Hunter 350's top variant is Top.
4 Variants Available
Hunter 350 Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
349 cc
114 kmph
Hunter 350 Base Premium
₹1.5 Lakhs*
349 cc
114 kmph
Hunter 350 Mid
₹1.65 Lakhs*
349 cc
114 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Latest Updates

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The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 offers budget-friendly EMI, while the Triumph Speed 400 demands higher monthly payments.Read Full Story
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The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155 offer different riding styles with similar EMI options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Jun 2026
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Calendar icon15 May 2026
The latest motorcycles feature powerful engines, advanced ride modes, and improved ergonomics for enhanced performance and everyday usability.Read Full Story

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 image
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 imageRs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
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TVS RoninTVS Ronin imageRs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Images

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Image 1
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Image 3
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Image 6

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Colours

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in the 11 Colours in India.

Dapper Grey
Factory Black
London Red
Rebel Blue
Rio White
Tokyo Black
Graphite Grey
Mumbai Yellow
Tarmac Black
Tokyo Black
Moonshot White
Dapper grey

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
Hunter 350vsBullet 350
QJ Motor SRC 250

QJ Motor SRC 250

1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Hunter 350vsSRC 250
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs
Hunter 350vsRonin
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Hunter 350vsAvenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
Hunter 350vsAvenger Cruise 220
Komaki Ranger

Komaki Ranger

1.3 - 1.35 Lakhs
Hunter 350vsRanger

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.1Features
4.5Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 for its stylish design, smooth performance, and practicality, though it faces challenges with pillion comfort and heat management in traffic.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconSmooth engine performance with zero vibrations till 80 kmph
  • check circle iconCompact and easy to handle
  • check circle iconEffective slipper clutch
  • check circle iconGood mileage and practical for daily use

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSmall and hard back seat for long rides
  • warning iconStiff rear suspension
  • warning iconLimited comfort for adult pillions
  • warning iconHeat management issues in traffic
  • warning iconBuzzing at high speeds

User Reviews

Running like a beast.
The bike has a very attractive design and grabs attention wherever it goes. Its engine is powerful and refined, delivering excellent performance. The pickup is impressive in every gear, making acceleration smooth, quick, and enjoyable. Overall, it's a stylish bike with outstanding performance that makes every ride exciting.
By: Vikrant Kumar Jaiwal (Jul 17, 2026)
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Perfect bike value for money
Beast-like looks, impressive performance, and excellent value for money. It's perfect for both long rides and city commuting, and the bike is very comfortable to ride.
By: Fayaz Ahmad (Jul 2, 2026)
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Best rider
Excellent value for money. The safety features and design are outstanding. Highly recommended. The safety and design features are excellent.
By: Manish kumar (Jun 29, 2026)
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Absolutely awesome
Absolutely awesome bike with great performance and a smooth riding experience. I'm very happy with my decision to buy the Royal Enfield Hunter. It's stylish, comfortable, and a pleasure to ride. Highly recommended
By: mohd Ajaz (Jun 29, 2026)
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Perfect bike
Overall, it’s been a great experience. The bike offers good mileage and solid performance. I’m very happy with my purchase.
By: Deepanshu (Apr 21, 2026)
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Related News

Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350.
5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350
21 Jul 2026
Royal Enfield and Yamaha XSR 155 come with neo-retro styling, but are positioned in different segments.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI comparison
17 Jul 2026
From larger single-cylinder roadsters to middleweight twins and adventure motorcycles, these are five motorcycles that feel like meaningful upgrades over the Hunter 350 experience.
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15 May 2026
A quick buying guide to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 covering price, engine, features, and ride quality.
Planning to buy the Royal Enfield Hunter 350? 5 things to know before spending your money
29 Apr 2026
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 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Related News
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specifications and Features

Max Power20.21
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque27 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage36.2 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine349 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed114 kmph
View all Hunter 350 specs and features

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