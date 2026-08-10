The modern classic segment has witnessed a major shift toward agile, urban-centric machinery, and the 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 stands at the absolute forefront of this movement. Positioned as the most accessible and lightweight motorcycle in the legendary brand’s portfolio, the roadster strips away unnecessary bulk while retaining the signature thump. Designed with a sharper steering geometry and a compact footprint, the Hunter 350 converts daily gridlock into an engaging urban playground for new riders and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price in India and Variant Lineup

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 delivers exceptional value by aggressively targeting the entry-premium roadster class. The average ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakh for the entry-level wire-spoke trim, while the top-spec variant equipped with LED illumination and dual-channel safety technology goes up to Rs. 1.70 Lakh.

The lineup includes a newly introduced mid-tier trim that bridges the gap between basic styling and premium functional hardware, expanding colour choices to include striking options like Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White.

Core Variants and Ex-Showroom Pricing

Variant Selection Key Mechanical and Aesthetic Highlights Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Hunter 350 Base Spoke wheels, tubed tires, rear drum brake, single-channel ABS Rs. 1,37,640 Hunter 350 Base Premium Alloy wheels, tubeless tires, rear drum brake, single-channel ABS Rs. 1,49,900 Hunter 350 Mid Alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, rear disc brake, dual-channel ABS Rs. 1,65,133 Hunter 350 Top Premium dual-tone colours, LED headlight, dual-channel ABS Rs. 1,69,804

Final on-road costs fluctuate depending on localised state RTO registrations, comprehensive insurance packages, and optional official accessories.

J-Series Engine Performance, Power Delivery, and Mileage

Powering the chassis is Royal Enfield's acclaimed long-stroke J-Series powertrain, which is highly tuned for immediate low-end grunt and smooth power delivery.

Engine Configuration: 349.34 cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled, 2-valve SOHC engine.

349.34 cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled, 2-valve SOHC engine. Maximum Power Output: 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm.

20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm. Peak Torque Delivery: 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Gearbox Architecture: 5-speed manual transmission with a smooth-shifting gear pattern.

Urban Ride Quality and Refinement

The engine relies on a primary balancer shaft to cancel out harsh vibrations, ensuring the retro roadster remains smooth even as revs climb. With the bulk of its 27 Nm torque available low down in the rev range, riders can pull cleanly from slow speeds without constantly downshifting, making city commuting virtually effortless.

Fuel Economy and Full Tank Range

The motorcycle achieves an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of up to 36.2 kmpl, while real-world conditions yield a reliable 32 kmpl to 35 kmpl. Complemented by a 13-litre teardrop fuel tank, the Hunter 350 delivers a total riding range of over 450 km on a single fill.

Design, Ergonomics, and Connected Features

The styling of the roadster strikes a clean balance between old-school heritage and stripped-down street tracker aesthetics. It boasts a shortened rear subframe, a sculpted fuel tank with deep knee recesses, blacked-out engine components, and an upswept exhaust system engineered to produce a raspy tone.

The cycle parts have been fundamentally revised to optimise flickability:

Chassis Layout: Built on a rigid twin-downtube spine frame that improves cornering stability.

Built on a rigid twin-downtube spine frame that improves cornering stability. Suspension Tuning: Sturdy 41mm telescopic front forks are paired with twin-tube emulsion rear shock absorbers featuring a 6-step adjustable preload.

Sturdy 41mm telescopic front forks are paired with twin-tube emulsion rear shock absorbers featuring a 6-step adjustable preload. Braking and Wheels: Premium Mid and Top trims are anchored by a 300mm front disc and a 270mm rear disc supported by dual-channel ABS. These variants ride on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wide tubeless tyres (110/70 front and 140/70 rear) for confident grip.

Premium Mid and Top trims are anchored by a 300mm front disc and a 270mm rear disc supported by dual-channel ABS. These variants ride on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wide tubeless tyres (110/70 front and 140/70 rear) for confident grip. Weight and Dimensions: Tipping the scales at a kerb weight of 181 kg, it sheds significant weight compared to its stablemates. Combined with a highly accessible 790mm seat height and a compact 1370mm wheelbase, it feels remarkably manageable.

Instrument Console and Connectivity

The dashboard utilises an analogue-digital instrument layout with a central LCD screen displaying a gear position indicator, fuel gauge, dual trip meters, and a clock. Premium trims come standard with integrated Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and the Tripper navigation pod, providing turn-by-turn directional updates directly on the dashboard. It also features a conveniently located USB charging port to keep electronic devices powered on long rides.

Advantages and Considerations of the Hunter 350

Weighing the core pros and cons can help you determine if the Hunter 350 matches your lifestyle and riding habits:

Advantages

Extremely nimble and easy to manoeuvre through heavy city traffic.

Torquey J-series engine delivers a responsive, fun powerband for city commuting.

Low seat height and reduced weight make it accessible to shorter or novice riders.

Modern alloy wheels and tubeless tyres on higher variants minimise puncture concerns.

Premium connected tech like the Tripper navigation pod simplifies urban commuting.

Considerations