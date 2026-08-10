Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Key Specs
- Engine349 cc
- Mileage36.2 kmpl
- Power20.21 ps
- Speed114 kmph
- Max Torque27 Nm
- Kerb Weight181 kg
The modern classic segment has witnessed a major shift toward agile, urban-centric machinery, and the 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 stands at the absolute forefront of this movement. Positioned as the most accessible and lightweight motorcycle in the legendary brand’s portfolio, the roadster strips away unnecessary bulk while retaining the signature thump. Designed with a sharper steering geometry and a compact footprint, the Hunter 350 converts daily gridlock into an engaging urban playground for new riders and seasoned enthusiasts alike.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 delivers exceptional value by aggressively targeting the entry-premium roadster class. The average ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakh for the entry-level wire-spoke trim, while the top-spec variant equipped with LED illumination and dual-channel safety technology goes up to Rs. 1.70 Lakh.
The lineup includes a newly introduced mid-tier trim that bridges the gap between basic styling and premium functional hardware, expanding colour choices to include striking options like Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White.
Variant Selection Key Mechanical and Aesthetic Highlights Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Hunter 350 Base Spoke wheels, tubed tires, rear drum brake, single-channel ABS Rs. 1,37,640 Hunter 350 Base Premium Alloy wheels, tubeless tires, rear drum brake, single-channel ABS Rs. 1,49,900 Hunter 350 Mid Alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, rear disc brake, dual-channel ABS Rs. 1,65,133 Hunter 350 Top Premium dual-tone colours, LED headlight, dual-channel ABS Rs. 1,69,804
Final on-road costs fluctuate depending on localised state RTO registrations, comprehensive insurance packages, and optional official accessories.
Powering the chassis is Royal Enfield's acclaimed long-stroke J-Series powertrain, which is highly tuned for immediate low-end grunt and smooth power delivery.
The engine relies on a primary balancer shaft to cancel out harsh vibrations, ensuring the retro roadster remains smooth even as revs climb. With the bulk of its 27 Nm torque available low down in the rev range, riders can pull cleanly from slow speeds without constantly downshifting, making city commuting virtually effortless.
The motorcycle achieves an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of up to 36.2 kmpl, while real-world conditions yield a reliable 32 kmpl to 35 kmpl. Complemented by a 13-litre teardrop fuel tank, the Hunter 350 delivers a total riding range of over 450 km on a single fill.
The styling of the roadster strikes a clean balance between old-school heritage and stripped-down street tracker aesthetics. It boasts a shortened rear subframe, a sculpted fuel tank with deep knee recesses, blacked-out engine components, and an upswept exhaust system engineered to produce a raspy tone.
The cycle parts have been fundamentally revised to optimise flickability:
The dashboard utilises an analogue-digital instrument layout with a central LCD screen displaying a gear position indicator, fuel gauge, dual trip meters, and a clock. Premium trims come standard with integrated Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and the Tripper navigation pod, providing turn-by-turn directional updates directly on the dashboard. It also features a conveniently located USB charging port to keep electronic devices powered on long rides.
Weighing the core pros and cons can help you determine if the Hunter 350 matches your lifestyle and riding habits:
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Rs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2055 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|Rs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.4 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hunter 350VSBullet 350
|QJ Motor SRC 250
|Rs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|249 cc
|17.64 PS
|17 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|163 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Hunter 350VSSRC 250
|TVS Ronin
|Rs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
|225.9 cc
|20.4 PS
|19.93 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|160 kg
|2040 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke Alloy Wheels
|Hunter 350VSRonin
|Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|19.03 PS
|17.55 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|160 kg
|2210 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Hunter 350VSAvenger 220 Street
|Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
|Rs. 1.37 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|19.03 PS
|17.55 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|163 kg
|2210 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Hunter 350VSAvenger Cruise 220
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in the 11 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 for its stylish design, smooth performance, and practicality, though it faces challenges with pillion comfort and heat management in traffic.
|Max Power
|20.21
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|27 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|349 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|114 kmph
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