HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specifications

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starting price is Rs. 1,49,900 in India. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specs

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with 349.34 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Hunter 350 starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sits ...Read More

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Hunter 350 Metro Rebel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
360 kg
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2055 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Load Carrying Capacity
179 kg
Height
1055 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Engine Oil
2.2 L
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Frame
Twin Downtube Spine Frame
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless
Tyre Size
110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
36 psi
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
29 psi
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
16.40s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.16s
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.87s
Overall Mileage
36.2 kmpl
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.47s
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
32.08m
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
52.68m
Top Speed
114 kmph
No. of Cylinders
1
Stroke
85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Ignition
ECU controlled
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Battery Type
VRLA
Displacement
349.34 cc
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Conventional wet clutch
Peak Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
Bore
75 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6 step adjustable preload, 90 mm travel
Navigation
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Additional Features Of Variant
Tripper
Body Graphics
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.23 - 1.31 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hunter 350 vs Pulsar N160
Suzuki Gixxer SF

Suzuki Gixxer SF

1.22 - 1.36 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hunter 350 vs Gixxer SF
UPCOMING
Honda PCX160

Honda PCX160

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check PCX160 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check Aftek Zontes details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 details
View similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 News

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in Dapper White colour scheme.
Royal Enfield crosses the 2 lakh sales mark for the Hunter 350 in less than a year
25 Jul 2023
The Hunter 350 comes with alloy wheels on the Metro variant.
E20 fuel-ready Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts reaching dealerships: Details
24 May 2023
The Avenger 220 is an older product than the Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Bajaj Avenger 220: Which motorcycle should you buy?
19 May 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now on sale in the US as the brand's most affordable offering
Made-in-India Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in the US. Check prices
26 Apr 2023
Neev Motorcycles made a lot of cosmetic changes to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to make it into a scrambler.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 modified into scrambler: Will get your attention
7 Apr 2023
View all
 

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.66 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 top variant price is ₹ 1.66 Lakhs.

Hunter 350 Retro
1.5 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Hunter 350 Metro
1.64 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Hunter 350 Metro Rebel
1.66 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Royal Enfield Bikes

Trending Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Royal Enfield Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details