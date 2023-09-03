HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Vs Classic 350 Vs Hunter 350 Vs Meteor 350: Price Comparison

RE Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price comparison

Royal Enfield has launched the much-awaited new generation Bullet 350, which reignited the charm of retro motorcycling, for which the iconic brand is known. Launched in three variants: Military, Standard and Black Gold, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes priced at 1.74 lakh, 1.97 lakh and 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2023, 10:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield introduced the new Bullet 350 in India last week which shares the same J platform with other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.
Royal Enfield introduced the new Bullet 350 in India last week which shares the same J platform with other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.

The all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is built on the same J-platform that underpins the other 350 cc motorcycles from the company - Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. The new iteration of the Bullet retains the iconic shape and silhoutte of the original Bullet 350, which is one of the key USPs of the motorcycle. However, there are some modern design elements that come blended with the retro old-school design ethos, enhancing the motorcycle's appeal further.

Also Read : 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: 5 things to know

Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh | First Look

Here is a price-based comparison between the Royal Enfield siblings: Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Royal Enfield 2023 Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield 2023 Bullet 350
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
₹ 1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
₹ 1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 160
₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v
₹ 1.27 - 1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price compared

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes priced between 1.74 lakh and 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between 1.93 lakh and 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available at a price range of 1.50 lakh - 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes priced between 2.03 lakh and 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

ModelRoyal Enfield Bullet 350Royal Enfield Classic 350Royal Enfield Hunter 350Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) 1.74 lakh - 2.15 lakh 1.93 lakh - 2.25 lakh 1.50 lakh - 1.75 lakh 2.03 lakh - 2.26 lakh

This shows the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle among these four retro-themed 350 cc siblings. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes as the priciest one among them.

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2023, 10:54 AM IST
TAGS: Bullet 350 Classic 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Royal Enfield

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
53% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,399 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Star toy Presents Turbo Maxx Power Saver Gold Electricity Saving Device (ISI) 40% Save Upto Electricity – Pack of 1 (Multicolor)
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 252 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.