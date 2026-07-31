The 2026 Jawa 42 remains a benchmark in the retro-modern roadster segment, combining nostalgic vintage styling with modern engineering. Positioned as one of the most accessible and engaging 300cc motorcycles in India, the Jawa 42 appeals to urban commuters and long-distance touring enthusiasts alike.

Whether you are seeking detailed pricing, engine output, mileage, or a clear variant breakdown, this comprehensive overview provides everything you need to know about the Jawa 42 based on official specifications and latest updates.

2026 Jawa 42 Price and Variant Breakdown

The Jawa 42 is competitively priced to offer maximum value across a diverse lineup of 19 variants. Pricing ranges from Rs. 1.59 Lakhs for the entry-level single-channel ABS spoke wheel variant to Rs. 1.98 Lakhs for the top-spec dual-channel ABS alloy wheel options.

The variant range caters to diverse buyer preferences, offering single-channel and dual-channel ABS setups, spoke wheels, tubeless alloy wheels, matte finishes, and dual-tone colour schemes.

Variant Pricing Overview

Variant Name Braking & Wheel Setup Ex-Showroom Price 42 Vega White Single Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.59 Lakhs 42 Voyager Red Single Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.75 Lakhs 42 Odyssey Black Single Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.75 Lakhs 42 Asteroid Grey Single Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.75 Lakhs 42 Vega White Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.83 Lakhs 42 Asteroid Grey Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.85 Lakhs 42 Voyager Red Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.85 Lakhs 42 Odyssey Black Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.85 Lakhs 42 Ivory Dual Channel ABS, Retro Decals Rs. 1.85 Lakhs 42 Sirius White Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.89 Lakhs 42 Cosmic Rock Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels, Dual Tone Rs. 1.93 Lakhs 42 Celestial Copper Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.95 Lakhs 42 Nebula Blue Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.95 Lakhs 42 Starship Blue Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels, Dual Tone Rs. 1.95 Lakhs 42 Orion Red Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.98 Lakhs 42 Infinity Black Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels, Dual Tone Rs. 1.98 Lakhs 42 All Star Black Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.98 Lakhs 42 Cosmic Carbon Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.98 Lakhs

(Note: Prices listed are indicative ex-showroom figures in India. On-road pricing varies depending on regional RTO charges and insurance requirements.)

Engine Performance, Power, and Mileage

At the core of the 2026 Jawa 42 is its refined 294.72 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Engineered for reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels, the engine delivers responsive power across the rev range.

Performance & Transmission

Engine Displacement: 294.72 cc

294.72 cc Maximum Power: 27.32 PS

27.32 PS Maximum Torque: 26.84 Nm

26.84 Nm Gearbox: 6-Speed Manual Transmission

6-Speed Manual Transmission Fuel Supply: Fuel Injection (BS6 Phase 2 compliant)

Fuel Injection (BS6 Phase 2 compliant) Top Speed: 132 kmph

Fuel Economy

ARAI Certified Mileage: 35 kmpl

35 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 Litres

Key Specifications and Dimensions

The Jawa 42 is engineered with an accessible saddle height and balanced chassis geometry, making it agile in city traffic while maintaining stability at higher cruising speeds.

Specification Parameter Details Body Type Cruiser / Roadster Kerb Weight 184 kg Saddle Height (Seat Height) 788 mm Wheelbase 1,369 mm Front Suspension 35 mm Telescopic Forks Rear Suspension Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload Front Brake 280 mm Disc Rear Brake 240 mm Disc Front Tyre Size 90/90-18 Rear Tyre Size 120/80-17 Start Type Electric / Self Start Only

Features and Technology Highlights

The 2026 Jawa 42 balances traditional roadster styling with functional modern equipment designed for rider convenience.

Instrument Console: Digital instrument console featuring a digital speedometer, digital odometer, and integrated fuel gauge.

Digital instrument console featuring a digital speedometer, digital odometer, and integrated fuel gauge. Safety Equipment: Single-channel or dual-channel ABS configurations depending on the variant chosen.

Single-channel or dual-channel ABS configurations depending on the variant chosen. Lighting & Controls: Integrated pass switch, clear lens signals, and ergonomic handlebar positioning.

Integrated pass switch, clear lens signals, and ergonomic handlebar positioning. Comfort: Single-piece contoured seat tailored for improved long-ride comfort for both rider and pillion passenger.

Strengths and Key Improvements

Stylish Retro Design: Signature offset instrument cluster, polished dual exhausts, and a wide array of vibrant matte and dual-tone finishes.

Signature offset instrument cluster, polished dual exhausts, and a wide array of vibrant matte and dual-tone finishes. Enhanced Engine Refinement: Smooth power delivery with reduced NVH levels for relaxed highway cruising.

Smooth power delivery with reduced NVH levels for relaxed highway cruising. Long-Ride Comfort: Low 788 mm seat height paired with well-cushioned seating makes it easy to handle for riders of varying heights.

Low 788 mm seat height paired with well-cushioned seating makes it easy to handle for riders of varying heights. Transmission Efficiency: Slick 6-speed gearbox designed for effortless gear changes during urban stop-and-go riding.

Market Alternatives and Rivals

The 300cc to 350cc retro roadster market features several popular options. Key alternatives to the Jawa 42 include:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Rs. 1.38 - 1.70 Lakhs

Rs. 1.38 - 1.70 Lakhs Jawa 350: Rs. 1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs

Rs. 1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Rs. 1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs

Rs. 1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs Jawa 42 FJ: Rs. 1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs

Rs. 1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs Jawa Perak: Rs. 2.00 Lakhs

Rs. 2.00 Lakhs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Rs. 2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs

Final Verdict

The 2026 Jawa 42 stands out as an appealing choice for motorcyclists who want a characterful retro design backed by 27.32 PS of liquid-cooled power. With its competitive starting price of Rs. 1.59 Lakhs, extensive colour selection, 35 kmpl mileage efficiency, and improved overall refinement, it remains a strong candidate in the sub-400cc motorcycle category.