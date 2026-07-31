Jawa 42 Key Specs
- Engine294.72 cc
- Mileage35 kmpl
- Power27.32 ps
- Speed132 kmph
- Max Torque26.84 Nm
- Kerb Weight184 kg
The 2026 Jawa 42 remains a benchmark in the retro-modern roadster segment, combining nostalgic vintage styling with modern engineering. Positioned as one of the most accessible and engaging 300cc motorcycles in India, the Jawa 42 appeals to urban commuters and long-distance touring enthusiasts alike.
Whether you are seeking detailed pricing, engine output, mileage, or a clear variant breakdown, this comprehensive overview provides everything you need to know about the Jawa 42 based on official specifications and latest updates.
The Jawa 42 is competitively priced to offer maximum value across a diverse lineup of 19 variants. Pricing ranges from Rs. 1.59 Lakhs for the entry-level single-channel ABS spoke wheel variant to Rs. 1.98 Lakhs for the top-spec dual-channel ABS alloy wheel options.
The variant range caters to diverse buyer preferences, offering single-channel and dual-channel ABS setups, spoke wheels, tubeless alloy wheels, matte finishes, and dual-tone colour schemes.
Variant Name Braking & Wheel Setup Ex-Showroom Price 42 Vega White Single Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.59 Lakhs 42 Voyager Red Single Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.75 Lakhs 42 Odyssey Black Single Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.75 Lakhs 42 Asteroid Grey Single Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.75 Lakhs 42 Vega White Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.83 Lakhs 42 Asteroid Grey Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.85 Lakhs 42 Voyager Red Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.85 Lakhs 42 Odyssey Black Dual Channel ABS, Spoke Wheels Rs. 1.85 Lakhs 42 Ivory Dual Channel ABS, Retro Decals Rs. 1.85 Lakhs 42 Sirius White Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.89 Lakhs 42 Cosmic Rock Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels, Dual Tone Rs. 1.93 Lakhs 42 Celestial Copper Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.95 Lakhs 42 Nebula Blue Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.95 Lakhs 42 Starship Blue Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels, Dual Tone Rs. 1.95 Lakhs 42 Orion Red Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.98 Lakhs 42 Infinity Black Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels, Dual Tone Rs. 1.98 Lakhs 42 All Star Black Matte Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.98 Lakhs 42 Cosmic Carbon Dual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels Rs. 1.98 Lakhs
(Note: Prices listed are indicative ex-showroom figures in India. On-road pricing varies depending on regional RTO charges and insurance requirements.)
At the core of the 2026 Jawa 42 is its refined 294.72 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Engineered for reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels, the engine delivers responsive power across the rev range.
The Jawa 42 is engineered with an accessible saddle height and balanced chassis geometry, making it agile in city traffic while maintaining stability at higher cruising speeds.
|Specification Parameter
|Details
|Body Type
|Cruiser / Roadster
|Kerb Weight
|184 kg
|Saddle Height (Seat Height)
|788 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,369 mm
|Front Suspension
|35 mm Telescopic Forks
|Rear Suspension
|Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
|Front Brake
|280 mm Disc
|Rear Brake
|240 mm Disc
|Front Tyre Size
|90/90-18
|Rear Tyre Size
|120/80-17
|Start Type
|Electric / Self Start Only
The 2026 Jawa 42 balances traditional roadster styling with functional modern equipment designed for rider convenience.
The 300cc to 350cc retro roadster market features several popular options. Key alternatives to the Jawa 42 include:
The 2026 Jawa 42 stands out as an appealing choice for motorcyclists who want a characterful retro design backed by 27.32 PS of liquid-cooled power. With its competitive starting price of Rs. 1.59 Lakhs, extensive colour selection, 35 kmpl mileage efficiency, and improved overall refinement, it remains a strong candidate in the sub-400cc motorcycle category.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Jawa 42
|Rs. 1.59 LakhsOnwards
|294.72 cc
|27.32 PS
|26.84 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|184 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|42VSCB350
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Rs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.1 PS
|29.62 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|184 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|42VS42 FJ
|Jawa Perak
|Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|22.01 PS
|30.01 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|42VSPerak
|Jawa 350
|Rs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards
|-
|334 cc
|22.5 PS
|28.2 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|194 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|42VS350
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Rs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2055 mm
|-
|-
|-
|42VSHunter 350
Bobbers, they are not practical and most people would not buy them. But can anyone possibly not admire the sheer beauty on display? Bobbers do indeed belong to such a niche community even though most manufacturers stay away from this body style. Before Jawa came to the Indian market, a person would have to shell out quite a bit of money to buy a bobber motorcycle because the most affordable bobbers in India were on sale by Harley Davidson and Triumph.
I am a sucker for bobbers and 42 Bobber is one great-looking motorcycle. It does manage to turn heads on the road a lot of times. Jawa borrowed the fuel tank from the Yezdi Roadster, the same goes for the instrument cluster, switch gear and front headlamp. But all of these elements have been integrated well so they do not look out of place. The fuel tank has knee recesses and gets tank pads. Having said that, the instrument cluster is difficult to read under direct sunlight and the headlamp, despite being an LED unit, does not offer a good throw.
There is a new handlebar with bar-end mirrors which offer a decent view of what is behind. Then there is a new single seat which is not shared with the Perak. On the handlebar, there is a charger mounted which houses a USB C as well as a USB A socket to charge mobile devices. It does look a bit out of place as it is not integrated well.
The Perak gets all-blacked out elements whereas the 42 Bobber is more inviting with multiple paint schemes on offer. Moreover, the engine is finished in chrome and the fenders are finished in gloss black. On the Perak, the tail lamp is positioned beneath the seat. For the 42 Bobber, Jawa decided to move it to the rear fender.
The engine on the 42 Bobber is the same unit as the Perak and the other Yezdi models. So, it is a 334 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets liquid-cooling. It puts out 30 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32 Nm. Jawa has retuned the engine with a new map that has better low-end delivery.
The engine is fine for the most part but it does sound mechanical, although it is an improvement over the previous iterations of the same engine. There are also vibrations that start to creep in around 5,000 rpm mark. The low-end is good on the 42 Bobber but in the 5th and 6th gears, the engine feels alive only after crossing 4,000 rpm and below this rev range, the engine sounds very unpleasant. For overtaking, a rider would need to downshift if he or she is below 4,000 rpm. One needs to twist the throttle to extract the power from this engine. Speaking of twisting the throttle, the on-off throttle transitions can be a bit choppy.
As far as the gearbox is concerned, it is a 6-speed unit and is quite clunky. There is a slip-and-assist clutch on offer which does improve things a bit so the clutch action is moderately light.
The handling of the 42 Bobber is better than what I was expecting. This is because of its stiff suspension. However, for me, it was a bit too stiff. This means that the rear mono-shocker transfers jolts directly to the rider's back. So, he or she would need to slow down substantially whenever there is a pothole or a speed breaker.
In bumper-to-bumper traffic, the motorcycle feels light and is easy to manoeuvre. This is thanks, to the low seat height and wide handlebar. However, because of the single-seat, one needs to be conscious that there is still a significant portion of the motorcycle behind him while cutting through traffic. In parking spaces, moving the motorcycle can be a bit of a task because there is no rear grab or anything to hold on so one needs to use the handlebar only. Moreover, I even managed to scrape the motorcycle once because of the low ground clearance.
The seat is on the stiffer side but gets adjustability. The foot pegs are also moved forwarded when compared to the Perak. So, the riding triangle is comfortable. The tank pads help the rider in gripping the tank so he or she does not slip while accelerating hard.
The 42 Bobber is priced between ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the top-end variant costs the same as the Perak but both are significantly different feeling and looking motorcycles. Yes, the engine sounds a bit rough and the ride quality is quite stiff. But the decision of buying a bobber comes from the heart and not from the head. So, if one decides to buy a 42 Bobber then he or she will probably end up buying the 42 Bobber.
Jawa 42 is available in the 15 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Jawa 42 for its stylish design, comfort, and smooth performance, making it ideal for city rides and long trips. However, some desire more power for highways and better customer service.
|Max Power
|27.32 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|26.84 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|294.72 cc
|Max Speed
|132 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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