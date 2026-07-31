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JAWA 42

₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.4
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The 2026 Jawa 42 remains a benchmark in the retro-modern roadster segment, combining nostalgic vintage styling with modern engineering. Positioned as one of the most accessible and engaging 300cc motorcycles in India, the Jawa 42 appeals to urban commuters and long-distance touring enthusiasts alike.

Whether you are seeking detailed pricing, engine output, mileage, or a clear variant breakdown, this comprehensive overview provides everything you need to know about the Jawa 42 based on official specifications and latest updates.

2026 Jawa 42 Price and Variant Breakdown

The Jawa 42 is competitively priced to offer maximum value across a diverse lineup of 19 variants. Pricing ranges from Rs. 1.59 Lakhs for the entry-level single-channel ABS spoke wheel variant to Rs. 1.98 Lakhs for the top-spec dual-channel ABS alloy wheel options.

The variant range caters to diverse buyer preferences, offering single-channel and dual-channel ABS setups, spoke wheels, tubeless alloy wheels, matte finishes, and dual-tone colour schemes.

Variant Pricing Overview

Variant NameBraking & Wheel SetupEx-Showroom Price
42 Vega WhiteSingle Channel ABS, Spoke WheelsRs. 1.59 Lakhs
42 Voyager RedSingle Channel ABS, Spoke WheelsRs. 1.75 Lakhs
42 Odyssey BlackSingle Channel ABS, Spoke WheelsRs. 1.75 Lakhs
42 Asteroid GreySingle Channel ABS, Spoke WheelsRs. 1.75 Lakhs
42 Vega WhiteDual Channel ABS, Spoke WheelsRs. 1.83 Lakhs
42 Asteroid GreyDual Channel ABS, Spoke WheelsRs. 1.85 Lakhs
42 Voyager RedDual Channel ABS, Spoke WheelsRs. 1.85 Lakhs
42 Odyssey BlackDual Channel ABS, Spoke WheelsRs. 1.85 Lakhs
42 IvoryDual Channel ABS, Retro DecalsRs. 1.85 Lakhs
42 Sirius White MatteDual Channel ABS, Alloy WheelsRs. 1.89 Lakhs
42 Cosmic RockDual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels, Dual ToneRs. 1.93 Lakhs
42 Celestial Copper MatteDual Channel ABS, Alloy WheelsRs. 1.95 Lakhs
42 Nebula BlueDual Channel ABS, Alloy WheelsRs. 1.95 Lakhs
42 Starship BlueDual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels, Dual ToneRs. 1.95 Lakhs
42 Orion Red MatteDual Channel ABS, Alloy WheelsRs. 1.98 Lakhs
42 Infinity Black MatteDual Channel ABS, Alloy Wheels, Dual ToneRs. 1.98 Lakhs
42 All Star Black MatteDual Channel ABS, Alloy WheelsRs. 1.98 Lakhs
42 Cosmic CarbonDual Channel ABS, Alloy WheelsRs. 1.98 Lakhs

(Note: Prices listed are indicative ex-showroom figures in India. On-road pricing varies depending on regional RTO charges and insurance requirements.)

Engine Performance, Power, and Mileage

At the core of the 2026 Jawa 42 is its refined 294.72 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Engineered for reduced noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels, the engine delivers responsive power across the rev range.

Performance & Transmission

  • Engine Displacement: 294.72 cc
  • Maximum Power: 27.32 PS
  • Maximum Torque: 26.84 Nm
  • Gearbox: 6-Speed Manual Transmission
  • Fuel Supply: Fuel Injection (BS6 Phase 2 compliant)
  • Top Speed: 132 kmph

Fuel Economy

  • ARAI Certified Mileage: 35 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 Litres

Key Specifications and Dimensions

The Jawa 42 is engineered with an accessible saddle height and balanced chassis geometry, making it agile in city traffic while maintaining stability at higher cruising speeds.

Specification ParameterDetails
Body TypeCruiser / Roadster
Kerb Weight184 kg
Saddle Height (Seat Height)788 mm
Wheelbase1,369 mm
Front Suspension35 mm Telescopic Forks
Rear SuspensionTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Front Brake280 mm Disc
Rear Brake240 mm Disc
Front Tyre Size90/90-18
Rear Tyre Size120/80-17
Start TypeElectric / Self Start Only

Features and Technology Highlights

The 2026 Jawa 42 balances traditional roadster styling with functional modern equipment designed for rider convenience.

  • Instrument Console: Digital instrument console featuring a digital speedometer, digital odometer, and integrated fuel gauge.
  • Safety Equipment: Single-channel or dual-channel ABS configurations depending on the variant chosen.
  • Lighting & Controls: Integrated pass switch, clear lens signals, and ergonomic handlebar positioning.
  • Comfort: Single-piece contoured seat tailored for improved long-ride comfort for both rider and pillion passenger.

Strengths and Key Improvements

  • Stylish Retro Design: Signature offset instrument cluster, polished dual exhausts, and a wide array of vibrant matte and dual-tone finishes.
  • Enhanced Engine Refinement: Smooth power delivery with reduced NVH levels for relaxed highway cruising.
  • Long-Ride Comfort: Low 788 mm seat height paired with well-cushioned seating makes it easy to handle for riders of varying heights.
  • Transmission Efficiency: Slick 6-speed gearbox designed for effortless gear changes during urban stop-and-go riding.

Market Alternatives and Rivals

The 300cc to 350cc retro roadster market features several popular options. Key alternatives to the Jawa 42 include:

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Rs. 1.38 - 1.70 Lakhs
  • Jawa 350: Rs. 1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350: Rs. 1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
  • Jawa 42 FJ: Rs. 1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
  • Jawa Perak: Rs. 2.00 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Rs. 2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs

Final Verdict

The 2026 Jawa 42 stands out as an appealing choice for motorcyclists who want a characterful retro design backed by 27.32 PS of liquid-cooled power. With its competitive starting price of Rs. 1.59 Lakhs, extensive colour selection, 35 kmpl mileage efficiency, and improved overall refinement, it remains a strong candidate in the sub-400cc motorcycle category.

Jawa 42 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    294.72 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    27.32 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    132 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    26.84 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    184 kg
View All 42 SpecsView specs icon

Jawa 42 Videos

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#Jawa42FJ350 launched! The prices start from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
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#Jawa42FJ350 launched! The prices start from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 42 Variants

Jawa 42 price starts at ₹ 1.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa 42 comes in 19 variants. Jawa 42's top variant is Orion Red Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels.
19 Variants Available
42 Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
294.72 cc
42 Voyager Red Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.75 Lakhs*
294.72 cc
42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.75 Lakhs*
294.72 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Jawa 42 Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
India plans to exceed its current E20 ethanol blending target, boosting production capacity for future biofuel applications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
Starting October 1, 2026, eight NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh will enforce a "no PUC certificate, no fuel" policy to reduce pollution.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Feb 2026
Jawa introduces a new Ivory color for the 42 model, priced at ₹1,84,950, enhancing its retro appeal.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Nov 2025
India's MoRTH has significantly increased vehicle fitness test fees, impacting all categories, with a focus on reducing emissions.Read Full Story

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Jawa 42 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Jawa 42
Jawa 42 image
Rs. 1.59 LakhsOnwards
4.439
294.72 cc27.32 PS26.84 NmCruiser Bikes184 kg-DiscDiscSpoke
Honda CB350Honda CB350 imageRs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
4.4403
348.36 cc21.07 PS29.4 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg2207 mmDiscDiscAlloy42VSCB350
Jawa 42 FJJawa 42 FJ imageRs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
4.94
334 cc29.1 PS29.62 NmCruiser Bikes184 kg-DiscDiscAlloy42VS42 FJ
Jawa PerakJawa Perak imageRs. 2 LakhsOnwards
4.82
334 cc22.01 PS30.01 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg-DiscDiscSpoke42VSPerak
Jawa 350Jawa 350 imageRs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards-334 cc22.5 PS28.2 NmCruiser Bikes194 kg-DiscDiscAlloy42VS350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350Royal Enfield Hunter 350 imageRs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
4.51074
349 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes181 kg2055 mm---42VSHunter 350

Jawa 42 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

Bobbers, they are not practical and most people would not buy them. But can anyone possibly not admire the sheer beauty on display? Bobbers do indeed belong to such a niche community even though most manufacturers stay away from this body style. Before Jawa came to the Indian market, a person would have to shell out quite a bit of money to buy a bobber motorcycle because the most affordable bobbers in India were on sale by Harley Davidson and Triumph.

How does Jawa 42 Bobber look?

In the line-up, 42 Bobber sits below the Perak and is quite different from it.
In the line-up, 42 Bobber sits below the Perak and is quite different from it.

I am a sucker for bobbers and 42 Bobber is one great-looking motorcycle. It does manage to turn heads on the road a lot of times. Jawa borrowed the fuel tank from the Yezdi Roadster, the same goes for the instrument cluster, switch gear and front headlamp. But all of these elements have been integrated well so they do not look out of place. The fuel tank has knee recesses and gets tank pads. Having said that, the instrument cluster is difficult to read under direct sunlight and the headlamp, despite being an LED unit, does not offer a good throw.

There is a new handlebar with bar-end mirrors which offer a decent view of what is behind. Then there is a new single seat which is not shared with the Perak. On the handlebar, there is a charger mounted which houses a USB C as well as a USB A socket to charge mobile devices. It does look a bit out of place as it is not integrated well.

The Perak gets all-blacked out elements whereas the 42 Bobber is more inviting with multiple paint schemes on offer. Moreover, the engine is finished in chrome and the fenders are finished in gloss black. On the Perak, the tail lamp is positioned beneath the seat. For the 42 Bobber, Jawa decided to move it to the rear fender.

What are the specifications of the Jawa 42 Bobber?

The 42 Bobber also gets a twin-exhaust setup just like other models.
The 42 Bobber also gets a twin-exhaust setup just like other models.

The engine on the 42 Bobber is the same unit as the Perak and the other Yezdi models. So, it is a 334 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets liquid-cooling. It puts out 30 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32 Nm. Jawa has retuned the engine with a new map that has better low-end delivery.

The engine is fine for the most part but it does sound mechanical, although it is an improvement over the previous iterations of the same engine. There are also vibrations that start to creep in around 5,000 rpm mark. The low-end is good on the 42 Bobber but in the 5th and 6th gears, the engine feels alive only after crossing 4,000 rpm and below this rev range, the engine sounds very unpleasant. For overtaking, a rider would need to downshift if he or she is below 4,000 rpm. One needs to twist the throttle to extract the power from this engine. Speaking of twisting the throttle, the on-off throttle transitions can be a bit choppy.

As far as the gearbox is concerned, it is a 6-speed unit and is quite clunky. There is a slip-and-assist clutch on offer which does improve things a bit so the clutch action is moderately light.

How does the Jawa 42 Bobber ride and is it comfortable?

The handling of the 42 Bobber is better than what I was expecting. This is because of its stiff suspension. However, for me, it was a bit too stiff. This means that the rear mono-shocker transfers jolts directly to the rider's back. So, he or she would need to slow down substantially whenever there is a pothole or a speed breaker.

The 42 Bobber gets the same 334 cc engine as other Jawa motorcycles.
The 42 Bobber gets the same 334 cc engine as other Jawa motorcycles.

In bumper-to-bumper traffic, the motorcycle feels light and is easy to manoeuvre. This is thanks, to the low seat height and wide handlebar. However, because of the single-seat, one needs to be conscious that there is still a significant portion of the motorcycle behind him while cutting through traffic. In parking spaces, moving the motorcycle can be a bit of a task because there is no rear grab or anything to hold on so one needs to use the handlebar only. Moreover, I even managed to scrape the motorcycle once because of the low ground clearance.

The seat is on the stiffer side but gets adjustability. The foot pegs are also moved forwarded when compared to the Perak. So, the riding triangle is comfortable. The tank pads help the rider in gripping the tank so he or she does not slip while accelerating hard.

So, should you buy the 42 Bobber?

The 42 Bobber is priced between 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom) and 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the top-end variant costs the same as the Perak but both are significantly different feeling and looking motorcycles. Yes, the engine sounds a bit rough and the ride quality is quite stiff. But the decision of buying a bobber comes from the heart and not from the head. So, if one decides to buy a 42 Bobber then he or she will probably end up buying the 42 Bobber.

Jawa 42 Images

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Jawa 42 Image 6

Jawa 42 Colours

Jawa 42 is available in the 15 Colours in India.

All Star Black Matte
Asteroid Grey
Celestial Copper Dual Channel
Celestial Copper Matte
Cosmic Carbon Dual Tone
Cosmic Rock Dual Tone
Infinity Black Matte Dual Tone
Ivory
Nebula Blue
Odyssey Black
Orion Red Matte
Starship Blue Dual Tone
Voyager Red
Vega White
Sirius White
All star black matte

Jawa 42 Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
42vsCB350
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
42vs42 FJ
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2 Lakhs
42vsPerak
Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
42vs350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
42vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
42vsBullet 350

Jawa 42 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.2Safety
4.5Design
4.7Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Jawa 42 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Jawa 42 for its stylish design, comfort, and smooth performance, making it ideal for city rides and long trips. However, some desire more power for highways and better customer service.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish retro design
  • check circle iconExceptional comfort for long rides
  • check circle iconSmooth gear shifts
  • check circle iconGood mileage
  • check circle iconEasy to maintain

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLacks power for highway rides
  • warning iconLimited storage options
  • warning iconCustomer service needs improvement
  • warning iconPerformance can feel average at high speeds
  • warning iconNot ideal for carrying luggage

User Reviews

Perfect for Highway Cruising
Very stylish look, great mileage, and excellent top speed. The top gear performance is impressive, and the 350cc engine delivers good torque.
By: Rrrr (Apr 28, 2026)
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Stylish Retro Bike with Smooth Performance
The Jawa 42 is a stylish and fun bike overall. Its retro-modern design is very attractive and truly stands out on the road. The engine performs well for city rides, with smooth and responsive pickup. It’s also easy to handle, making it a great choice for daily use. However, the bike does have a few drawbacks. The suspension feels a bit stiff on rough roads, and there is some engine heat in traffic. Mileage is average, and the service network is still not as strong as some competitors. Overall, Jawa 42 is a great choice if you want a unique and stylish bike for city riding, but it may not be the best option for long rides or if you want low maintenance.
By: Ritvik kakar (Mar 18, 2026)
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Queen of the Highway
I travelled from Jaipur to Rishikesh, Tungnath, Badrinath, Sonprayag, Haridwar, and back to Jaipur on my Jawa 42 Dual Channel ABS 2.1. The total journey was approximately 2,000 km, completed in just 4–5 days. The Jawa 42 is an excellent bike for long rides—very comfortable for solo touring and smooth even on tough roads. The bike is still in great condition after the trip, and I didn’t face any issues or extra expenses. It gave an impressive mileage of around 35 km/l throughout the journey. Overall, it’s a strong and reliable touring bike. I’m really happy with it!
By: Susheel kumar Jain (Jul 21, 2025)
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Perfect cruiser bike under 2 lakh
Best Jawa bike under ?2 lakh. It?s comfortable, powerful, and comes with a high-performance liquid-cooled engine that delivers great real-time performance. Totally value for money
By: Akshat (Jun 13, 2025)
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A Joy to Ride
I am totally loving the Jawa 42. The riding experience is so comfortable, and the bike’s power is spot on. Perfect for long trips as well as city rides.
By: Shalini Kumari (Feb 7, 2025)
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Jawa 42 Related News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
Jyoti Nooran seated, posing on her new bike, the Jawa 42 FJ 350.
Watch: Renowned singer Jyoti Nooran takes delivery of her new Jawa 42 FJ 350
28 Jun 2025
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
25 Nov 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch.
Jawa 42 FJ 350 in mind? Everything you should know before deliveries begin tomorrow
1 Oct 2024
The Triumph Speed T4 becomes the entry point to the company's 400cc lineup. It is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Which bike to go for
24 Sept 2024
View all
 Jawa 42 Related News

Jawa 42 Specifications and Features

Max Power27.32 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque26.84 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage35 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine294.72 cc
Max Speed132 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 42 specs and features

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