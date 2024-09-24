Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Which bike to go for

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the Speed T4 , priced at ₹2.17 lakh, ex-showroom. The new model has been positioned as the entry point to the Triumph lineup in India. The Triumph T4 boasts of more torque as compared to the Speed 400 , despite using the same engine. Being a classic retro motorcycle, the triumph T4 rivals the Jawa 42 FJ which was launched a few weeks back. The Jawa 42 FJ starts at ₹1.99 lakh, going up to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both the bikes sport similar design elements such as a round LED headlamp, single-piece handlebars, sculpted fuel tanks, and upswept exhausts. In terms of colour options, the Speed T4 comes in three shades: Metallic White, Phantom Black, and Cocktail Red Wine. The Jawa 42 FJ, on the other hand, offers five colour choices: Aurora Green Matte, Mystique Copper, Cosmo Blue Matte, Deep Black/Matte Black Clad, and Deep Black/Matte Red Clad.

Also Read : Triumph Speed T4: Here are key things you need to know about it

Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Specs

The Triumph Speed T4 is constructed on the same tubular steel perimeter frame as the Speed 400, while the Jawa 42 FJ is built on a double cradle tubular frame. Both motorcycles feature a conventional telescopic fork at the front, with identical rear suspension setups. For braking, both bikes are equipped with disc brakes at the front and rear, along with dual-channel ABS as a standard safety feature.

The Speed T4 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with bias-ply MRF Zapper tyres. In contrast, the Jawa 42 FJ offers a choice between wire-spoked or alloy wheels, with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear configuration, both fitted with rubber tyres.

Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Powertrain

The Triumph Speed T4 is powered by the same 398cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine found in the Speed 400, though it has been fine-tuned for better low end performance. This results in an output of 31 bhp at 7,000rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm, offering 2bhp and 7Nm more than the Jawa 42 FJ. The Jawa 42 FJ, on the other hand, is equipped with a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which also drives the Jawa 350. Both bikes come with a 6-speed transmission for smooth gear shifts.

Also watch: New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder

Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Features

In terms of features, both the Triumph Speed T4 and the Jawa 42 FJ come equipped with all-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, and an assist and slipper clutch. The Speed T4 sports a semi-digital instrument cluster, while the Jawa 42 FJ stands out with a fully digital instrument panel that includes Bluetooth connectivity for added convenience.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: