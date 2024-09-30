Triumph Speed T4: Styling

Visually, the Speed T4 and Speed 400 are nearly identical. There are obvious differences including the new graphics on the fuel tank with bolder ‘400’ lettering, while the side panel gets the ‘Speed T4’ stickered instead of the badging on the Speed 400. The paint quality as well as fit and finish levels remain the same, which is something we liked on the 400 and are happy to see it being carried over here too. There are three new paint schemes - Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Phantom Black.

Triumph has also worked on improving the road presence on the T4, which was a concern on the Speed 400. Both bikes are now taller thanks to the more rounded rear tyre, while the seat height has also gone up marginally. The pillion seat also gets 10 mm thicker foam for added comfort. The T4 gets a ribbed pattern on the seat, which gives it a different look from the 400. The rest of the components remain the same including the semi-digital instrument console, which continues to come without Bluetooth connectivity, not that we are complaining.

Triumph Speed T4: How is it so affordable?

The new Triumph Speed T4 is based on the Speed 400, so the resemblance isn’t uncanny but deliberate. However, the T4 is a healthy ₹23,000 cheaper than the 2025 Speed 400 launched recently. For starters, the Speed T4 isn’t all that more affordable compared to the original introductory price of ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). That’s a delta of ₹7,000. However, the Speed 400 was never profitable to the brand at that price. It’s now come to a more sustainable price of ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which increases the delta between both models to ₹23,000.

So cost-cut then? Not entirely. You see the Triumph Speed T4 manages to retain all the major cycle parts from the Speed 400 but also replaces several components for more cost-effective alternatives. The gold-finished USD front forks have been replaced with 43 mm telescopic forks, while the rear gets a monoshock but with new internals. Several aluminium parts have been replaced with steel ones including the hydroformed handlebar, brake pedal, footpegs, and headlight holder bracket. Braking components have been altered with organic brake pads instead of sintered ones on the Speed 400.

The Triumph Speed T4 uses the same instrument console as the Speed 400 among other cycle parts

The Speed T4 also goes more basic in terms of equipment with a manual throttle body instead of ride-by-wire, which means it also misses out on traction control and an immobiliser. Triumph has opted for the more affordable MRF Zappers instead of the premium Vredestiens now available on the Speed 400. That said, the rear tyre has a wider aspect ratio, which gives it a more rounded profile allowing for more presence at the rear.

The new tyre and suspension setup has also brought a slightly longer wheelbase by 30 mm. The ground clearance has also gone up to 170 mm. With the intent to retain the sportiness of the Speed family, the T4 gets a reduced rake from 24.6 to 24.2 degrees. The trail has also been reduced by 25 mm to 78 mm. Compared to the Speed 400, the new T4 is about 1 kg heavier overall at 180 kg (kerb).