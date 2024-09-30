HT Auto
Triumph Speed T4 Right Side View
Triumph Speed T4 Engine
Triumph Speed T4 Exhaust View
Triumph Speed T4 Front Mudguard And Suspension
Triumph Speed T4 Front Tyre View
Triumph Speed T4 Fuel Tank
TRIUMPH Speed T4

Launch Date: 17 Sept 2024
2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 348.0 cc

Speed T4: 398.15 cc

Power

Segment Average: 26.65 ps

Speed T4: 31.0 ps

About Triumph Speed T4

Latest Update

  Auto recap, Sept 29: Triumph Speed T4 review, Nissan Magnite facelift bookings open
  2024 Triumph Speed T4 first ride review: Cost-cut or a steal deal?

    Triumph Speed T4 Price: Triumph Speed T4 is priced at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Triumph Speed T4? The Triumph Speed T4 is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Speed T4? Triumph Speed T4 comes with 398.15 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of Triumph Speed T4? Triumph Speed T4 rivals are Triumph Speed 400, Jawa 42 FJ, Royal Enfield Shotgun 350, Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Jawa 42 Bobber.

    Triumph Speed T4
    Triumph Speed 400
    VS
    Triumph Speed T4
    Select model
    Triumph Speed 400
    Select model
    Front Tyre View
    Exhaust View
    Triumph Speed T4 Alternatives

    Triumph Speed 400

    Triumph Speed 400

    2.4 Lakhs
    Jawa 42 FJ

    Jawa 42 FJ

    1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    2.2 Lakhs Onwards
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Jawa 42 Bobber

    Jawa 42 Bobber

    2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
    Triumph Speed T4 Variants

    Triumph Speed T4 price starts at ₹ 2.17 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹2.17 Lakhs*
    Engine
    398 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Triumph Speed T4 Specifications and Features

    Max Power31 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine398.15 cc
    Triumph Speed T4 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Triumph Speed T4
    		Triumph Speed 400Jawa 42 FJHarley-Davidson X440Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Jawa 42 BobberHonda Hness CB350Royal Enfield Meteor 350Jawa 42Jawa Perak
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹2.17 Lakhs
    ₹2.4 Lakhs
    ₹1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    ₹1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    ₹2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs
    ₹2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    ₹2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
    ₹2.13 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    3.8 out of 5
    -
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    Engine
    398.15 cc
    398.15 cc
    334 cc
    440 cc
    349-38 cc
    334 cc
    348 cc
    349 cc
    294.72 cc
    334 cc
    Mileage
    -
    34 kmpl
    -
    35 kmpl
    37 kmpl
    30.6 kmpl
    45.8 kmpl
    41.9 kmpl
    35 kmpl
    34 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Dual Channel
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Popular Triumph Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Triumph Speed T4 Expert Review
    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

    The Triumph Speed 400 set new records of pricing and quality when it arrived last year as the brand’s most accessible motorcycle globally. Built in partnership with Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 has been well-accepted as a neo-retro roadster with its free-revving motor, fantastic fit and finish and fun chassis. However, we now have a third iteration of the Triumph 400 platform in the form of the new Speed T4. This is Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle now but promises not to be just a “cost-cut” version of the Speed 400 but to have a different character to suit the needs of a certain customer base. We sampled the new Triumph Speed T4 in Pune recently to tell you if this is indeed a different motorcycle or a more affordable option of the Speed 400.

    Triumph Speed T4: Styling

    Visually, the Speed T4 and Speed 400 are nearly identical. There are obvious differences including the new graphics on the fuel tank with bolder ‘400’ lettering, while the side panel gets the ‘Speed T4’ stickered instead of the badging on the Speed 400. The paint quality as well as fit and finish levels remain the same, which is something we liked on the 400 and are happy to see it being carried over here too. There are three new paint schemes - Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Phantom Black.

    Triumph has also worked on improving the road presence on the T4, which was a concern on the Speed 400. Both bikes are now taller thanks to the more rounded rear tyre, while the seat height has also gone up marginally. The pillion seat also gets 10 mm thicker foam for added comfort. The T4 gets a ribbed pattern on the seat, which gives it a different look from the 400. The rest of the components remain the same including the semi-digital instrument console, which continues to come without Bluetooth connectivity, not that we are complaining.

    The Triumph Speed T4 is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,000 more affordable than the 2025 Speed 400 and gets downgrades on select components to achieve the same
    The Triumph Speed T4 is 23,000 more affordable than the 2025 Speed 400 and gets downgrades on select components to achieve the same

    Triumph Speed T4: How is it so affordable?

    The new Triumph Speed T4 is based on the Speed 400, so the resemblance isn’t uncanny but deliberate. However, the T4 is a healthy 23,000 cheaper than the 2025 Speed 400 launched recently. For starters, the Speed T4 isn’t all that more affordable compared to the original introductory price of 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). That’s a delta of 7,000. However, the Speed 400 was never profitable to the brand at that price. It’s now come to a more sustainable price of 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which increases the delta between both models to 23,000.

    So cost-cut then? Not entirely. You see the Triumph Speed T4 manages to retain all the major cycle parts from the Speed 400 but also replaces several components for more cost-effective alternatives. The gold-finished USD front forks have been replaced with 43 mm telescopic forks, while the rear gets a monoshock but with new internals. Several aluminium parts have been replaced with steel ones including the hydroformed handlebar, brake pedal, footpegs, and headlight holder bracket. Braking components have been altered with organic brake pads instead of sintered ones on the Speed 400.

    The Triumph Speed T4 uses the same instrument console as the Speed 400 among other cycle parts
    The Triumph Speed T4 uses the same instrument console as the Speed 400 among other cycle parts

    The Speed T4 also goes more basic in terms of equipment with a manual throttle body instead of ride-by-wire, which means it also misses out on traction control and an immobiliser. Triumph has opted for the more affordable MRF Zappers instead of the premium Vredestiens now available on the Speed 400. That said, the rear tyre has a wider aspect ratio, which gives it a more rounded profile allowing for more presence at the rear.

    The new tyre and suspension setup has also brought a slightly longer wheelbase by 30 mm. The ground clearance has also gone up to 170 mm. With the intent to retain the sportiness of the Speed family, the T4 gets a reduced rake from 24.6 to 24.2 degrees. The trail has also been reduced by 25 mm to 78 mm. Compared to the Speed 400, the new T4 is about 1 kg heavier overall at 180 kg (kerb).

    The 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor gets new internals including the camshaft, cam timing, air filter and revised intake components
    The 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor gets new internals including the camshaft, cam timing, air filter and revised intake components

    Triumph Speed T4: Performance

    The hybrid perimeter tubular steel frame remains the same on the Triumph Speed T4 and so does the liquid-cooled motor. However, that’s where you will see the biggest change. Triumph says it was looking for a different character with the T4 addressing the customer base, who didn’t want a fast motorcycle but one that with a more relaxed demeanour. Think of it as the Royal Enfield Classic 350 customer with a more relaxed riding experience.

    The Speed T4 then drops its power figures in favour of a more torque-friendly setup. It also gets a shorter rear sprocket down from 43 to 39 teeth. The 398 cc single-cylinder engine remains the same but gets new internals including the camshaft, cam timing, air filter and revised intake components. The motor now produces 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque, 9 bhp and 1 Nm less than the Speed 400. But this isn’t just a drop in power, instead, the motor has a completely different character.

    The Speed 400 was always designed as a rev-friendly offering with more focus at higher speeds. Triumph turns the bottle upside down with this one with a higher torque output at the lower end. The engine inertia has been increased by 30 per cent at the crank, which makes the motorcycle torquier at lower speeds. This is, I feel, closer to Triumph’s bigger neo-retro motorcycles like the Street Twin and Speed Twin, which were always about strong low-end power delivery.

    This is why the Speed T4 feels closer to its roots with the more tractable motor. The engine has a lot of grunt at lower speeds and a much more relaxed output when compared to the Speed 400. You aren’t chasing a top speed constantly but will find puttering the city more casually with minimal effort. The engine has seen its tractability improve dramatically in the new setup over the Speed 400. It pulls cleanly from 60 kmph in sixth gear to 140 kmph, while a strong mid-range ensures there’s always power across the rev-range to help you navigate through traffic snarls without too many gear changes.

    What’s impressive is the fact Triumph and Bajaj have not sacrificed top-end power delivery in favour of a torque-friendly motor. While official numbers suggest that the top speed has gone down from 145 kmph to 135 kmph on the Speed T4, there’s still plenty of room in the power band to keep you happy at high speeds. The engine sits more calmly now at 100 kmph at just over 5,400 rpm, while the sweet spot on the highway is anything between 110-120 kmph at just under 6,000 rpm.

    You do feel mild vibrations around the 4,000 mark and then again over 6,000 but nothing that feels out of place. Triumph has also revised the exhaust on the Speed T4 and while it doesn’t replicate a certain thump, there is a nice bassy rumble, which gives the engine and the bike its own identity. Does it feel as fast as the Speed 400? No, but that’s the point. Triumph also says the T4 is more fuel efficient returning a claimed 30 kmpl, 4 kmpl more than the Speed 400.

    The Speed T4 retains the same chassis and offers great agility. Handling remains responsive albeit a tad slower than the Speed 400
    The Speed T4 retains the same chassis and offers great agility. Handling remains responsive albeit a tad slower than the Speed 400

    Triumph Speed T4: Handling & Ride Quality

    The step down on the suspension setup has its effects, especially when you want to go fast. The front isn’t as sure-footed on the T4 and there is a visible lack of absorption with the front forks when hitting a hard-edged pothole. Riding the Speed 400 and T4 back-to-back makes the difference very evident. The rear also feels sharper around undulations and tends to rebound rather quickly at high speeds. The setup works best at speeds under 60-70 kmph, which is where most folks will be riding in the city. However, a bad patch on the highway at high speeds will feel a tad uncomfortable.

    Handling remains likeable on the T4 if not as sharp as the Speed 400. The bike retains agility and manoeuvrability, which makes it a breeze to ride on city roads. The roadster is nimble with the weight evenly distributed and is easy to handle. Despite the longer wheelbase, it still retains the agility thanks to the revised rake and trail, which make it an entertaining machine despite the power drop.

    The Triumph Speed T4 gets more bare-bones components but that doesn't rob its fun-to-ride factor
    The Triumph Speed T4 gets more bare-bones components but that doesn't rob its fun-to-ride factor

    Triumph Speed T4: Braking

    Braking has seen a change with the new organic pads, which take more effort to bring the bike to a stop under hard braking. If possible, switching to sintered on the Speed T4 would simply make that experience a whole lot better in our opinion. The bike gets dual-channel ABS that works well, while the absence of traction control is felt especially at the price point. Triumph could take a leaf out of Bajaj’s handbook here on how to do simpler systems with a rudimentary traction control unit doing the trick.

    The Triumph Speed T4 emerges as a more relaxed alternative over the Speed 400 at a more accessible price point
    The Triumph Speed T4 emerges as a more relaxed alternative over the Speed 400 at a more accessible price point

    Triumph Speed T4: Verdict

    The new Speed T4 could’ve been too much of a cost-cut version if had not been for the revised engine. It brings a new flavour to the motorcycle, showing more possibilities of what can be done with Triumph’s 400 platform. Priced at 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), it's still a premium offering when weighed against the equipment on offer. A delectable price would’ve been at 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which would’ve made the T4 more promising against the RE Classic 350, Hero Mavrick 440, and more. It could even come closer to snatching some volumes from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

    Nevertheless, the Triumph Speed T4 is for those who liked the Speed 400 for its good looks and rideability but wanted something more relaxed. The T4 then shines bright with its usability which will impress many. The most affordable Triumph is also now the easier to ride. If that is something you are looking for? Go take a test ride.

    Triumph Speed T4 News

    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Sept 29: Triumph Speed T4 review, Nissan Magnite facelift bookings open
    30 Sept 2024
    The Triumph Speed T4 is the most affordable motorcycle from the manufacturer but it's not a cost-cut version of the Speed 400. There's a different character to the roadster instead
    2024 Triumph Speed T4 first ride review: Cost-cut or a steal deal?
    29 Sept 2024
    The Triumph Speed T4 becomes the entry point to the company's 400cc lineup. It is priced from ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Speed T4 vs Jawa 42 FJ: Which bike to go for
    24 Sept 2024
    The Speed T4 has been named as the Speed 400's successor by the manufacturer. However, it does not get any incremental changes over its predecessor in terms of numbers but rather gets a detuned-spec engine.
    Triumph launches the Speed T4: Here are key things to know about the modern classic motorcycle
    19 Sept 2024
    Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, the co-founders of Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle startup Ultraviolette Automotive, seen with the F77 motorcycle. The F99 electric motorcycle, seen to the right, has been ideated, designed and engineered from scratch in Bengaluru and the electric bike maker is calling this India's first-ever superbike.
    Ultraviolette will operate across four different motorcycle segments within two to three years: Ultraviolette CEO
    30 Sept 2024
    Triumph Videos

    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of ₹2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by ₹10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    Triumph Speed T4 FAQs

    Triumph Speed T4 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Triumph Speed T4 boasts a 398.15 cc engine, generating a max power of 31 PS.
    The Triumph Speed T4 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

