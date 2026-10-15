New Kawasaki Versys 900 revealed; Gets radar-based safety tech

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Kawasaki has recently expanded its Versys motorcycle range with the new Versys 900. The Versys 900 will be positioned between the Versys 650 and the top-of-the-line Versys 1100 . Based on the Kawasaki Z900 , the Versys 900 is set to offer a touring-oriented riding experience.

Kawasaki has unveiled the Versys 900 with a 948cc four-cylinder engine, radar-based safety features, adjustable suspension and touring accessories. India launch is expected in 2027, priced ₹ 10–11 lakh

Kawasaki Versys 900: Engine and Performance

The Kawasaki Versys 900 is powered by a 948cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder petrol engine producing a peak power output of 120 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 97.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

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Additionally, Kawasaki has revised the engine tuning to deliver smoother power delivery for long-distance riding, rather than the sharper response associated with the Z900. The motorcycle weighs 214 kg and features a steel trellis frame, 17-inch alloy wheels and Metzeler Roadtec 01 tyres.

Kawasaki Versys 900: Suspension and Braking

The Versys boasts 43 mm upside-down front forks with preload and rebound adjustment. Moreover, the rear suspension offers adjustable preload and rebound damping, alongside a remote hand-operated preload adjuster for changes when carrying a passenger or luggage.

In addition, braking is handled by twin front discs with four-piston radial-mounted callipers. The seat height can be adjusted between 825 mm and 845 mm, while the windscreen offers seven different adjustment positions to suit different riding conditions.

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Kawasaki Versys 900: Safety and Features

Notably, the Versys 900 features multiple riding modes, adjustable power settings, traction control, cornering ABS and IMU-based electronic controls. Its front and rear radar sensors enable adaptive cruise control lite, forward collision warning and blind spot detection.

The adaptive cruise system adjusts the throttle to maintain a selected distance from the vehicle ahead but does not apply the brakes. Meanwhile, the forward collision warning displays alerts on the TFT screen, with early, medium and late settings, while the rear radar monitors blind spots for approaching vehicles.

Other equipment includes a five-inch colour TFT display, smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Optional touring accessories comprise 32L panniers and a 47L top box. Interestingly, the Versys 900 SE gets LED fog lamps, heated grips, hand guards, a radiator guard, lower engine cowl, frame protectors and a centre stand.

Kawasaki Versys 900: India Launch and Expected Price

The company has not confirmed an India launch for the Versys 900 yet. However, the motorcycle is expected to arrive in the first half of 2027, with an estimated ex-showroom price of ₹10 lakh to ₹11 lakh.

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