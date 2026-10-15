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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Glanza Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Monthly Emi Comparison

Toyota Glanza facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2026, 09:52 am
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Toyota Glanza facelift is essentially the rebadged and slightly revamped iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Glanza vs Baleno
Toyota Glanza facelift is essentially the rebadged and slightly revamped iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Glanza vs Baleno
Toyota Glanza facelift is essentially the rebadged and slightly revamped iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Toyota Glanza
EMI starting at just
₹9,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Toyota has just launched the Toyota Glanza facelift in India, which came on the heels of the Suzuki facelift. The Glanza is essentially the revamped and rebadged iteration of the Baleno, under the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership that explores model and technology sharing. Launched at a price ranging between 6.99 lakh and 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Glanza facelift comes sharing the same platform, features and technology as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, the design of the Toyota premium hatchback is distinctive, especially the front profile, compared to the Maruti Suzuki premium hatchback, as the Glanza carries a design philosophy influenced by the automaker's global design language.

If you are planning to buy the Toyota Glanza facelift and considering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno as well, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the two premium hatchbacks' possible monthly EMI.

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Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
₹6.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,200/ month
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EMI starting at just
₹7,900/ month
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₹8,300/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex (HT Auto photo)
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Toyota Glanza facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Toyota Glanza facelift and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, we have considered the pricing of both the base and top variants of the two models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure are considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Toyota Glanza facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Toyota Glanza E MT 6.99 lakh9.5%36 months 22,391
Toyota Glanza V (O) AMT 10.98 lakh 35,172
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma MT 5.99 lakh 19,188
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha (O) AGS 9.99 lakh 32,001

According to our calculation, the Toyota Glanza commands a monthly EMI between 22,391 and 35,172, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno commands a monthly EMI between 19,188 and 32,001, depending on the variant.

However, customers must remember that any car's monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple key factors. These factors include the variant selected, applicable offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2026, 09:52 am IST
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